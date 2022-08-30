Read full article on original website
Shatel: A salute to Nebraska fans — a tough crowd, wonderful audience and family
It’s a great day to be alive. Football season has arrived in Lincoln. Memorial Stadium is open for business. And Jary Phillip has a new seat. Phillip, 80, is my father-in-law. He’s a Vietnam vet, devout family man and red-blooded American football fan. Nebraska football. He has a Husker room at home. The last time I saw him, he was wearing a Tom Osborne shirt.
Drought expands in Nebraska
Drought expanded across Nebraska last week as extremely dry conditions continued. Almost the entire state is now considered abnormally dry, with nearly 85% in some level of drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That includes Lancaster County, where most of the county, including Lincoln, is now in a moderate drought.
Why Kayla Banwarth says bringing Mississippi to Lincoln to play Nebraska is a 'no-brainer'
Now in her third year as a college head coach at Mississippi, Kayla Banwarth was ready to bring the Rebels to Lincoln for a match against Nebraska. So she made the ask to John Cook, her former coach and boss at Nebraska. “He said, ‘Yeah, absolutely,’” Banwarth said....
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-North Dakota
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what North Dakota and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. Nebraska rush offense vs. North Dakota rush defense. The Huskers tried, in a 31-28...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: seven, fifteen; White Balls: nine, twenty-five) (one, ten, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 5, Day: 7, Year: 23. (Month: five; Day: seven; Year: twenty-three) Pick 3. People are also reading…
Body and spirit: Nebraska vs. North Dakota gives Huskers a chance to get back on schedule
LINCOLN — If overseas sleeping were a competition, Casey Thompson did as well as anyone last week. The Nebraska quarterback took some medicine and allergy pills on the overnight flight to Ireland and slumbered for more than seven hours — he awoke only when the flight attendant alerted him the plane was landing. Thompson repeated the feat on the way home late Saturday night into Sunday, this time with no extra help required.
NU volleyball notes: Nicklin Hames’ value, and a chance for a record crowd in Omaha
Nicklin Hames wasn’t in her normal spot at setter when the Nebraska volleyball team began its season with three matches last week, but her value to the team remains high. After four years as the starter, Hames has moved to defensive specialist for her super-senior season, which opened the door for sophomore Kennedi Orr to be Nebraska's setter.
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Hawks
Coming off a season-opening loss to Northwestern, Nebraska opens its home schedule against North Dakota at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Hawks match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Run the ball. A large portion of Husker nation...
The perfect drink for a Husker tailgate is most times red, refreshing and served on the rocks
Avery Steinman's one year inside the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's advertising and public relations program taught her all the marketing she needs to succeed in life. The lifelong Lincoln resident has a knack for shining light on what's good -- for lauding the cream rising to the top. And her job behind the bar at Lazlo's South gives her the chance to sometimes make sure that it does.
Carbon monoxide suspected in deaths of 3 in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people were found dead Wednesday evening inside a west Omaha home, and police are investigating whether carbon monoxide was to blame for their deaths. Officers were called to a home and found three people dead, said Lt. Candace Phillips. A fourth person was taken...
$25M grant to help build robotics cluster at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln
A $25 million federal grant will help develop a robotics cluster at Nebraska Innovation Campus. The Commerce Department announced the grant Friday morning, one of 21 awarded as part of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which is billed as a program to "rebuild regional economies, promote inclusive and equitable recovery, and create thousands of good-paying jobs in industries of the future."
Director of Nebraska prisons system announces retirement
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes, who has headed the state's embattled prison system for the past seven years, has announced he is resigning effective next month. The announcement was made Thursday in a news release, and Frakes said his last day will...
People line up for water in Mississippi's capital
Mississippi's capital city was restoring running water to some homes and businesses Thursday, but many faucets remained dry or had only a trickle of water as crews worked to repair a flood-impaired water treatment plant. Jackson leaders reported some overnight progress in refilling tanks at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, the facility at the root of the latest water woes in Jackson. Those among Jackson's 150,000 residents who had running water again remained under a boil order that pre-dates the problems caused by flooding. At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves said extra resources had been mobilized. "We are continuing to work diligently at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant to get everyone in Jackson sustainable running water for the long term," Reeves said. Jackson schools held classes online Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and some restaurants closed. Portable toilets are parked outside the Capitol. Jackson State University brought in temporary restrooms for students.
Julie Geiser: Public access available for hunters
Many hunters will be searching for places to hunt this fall and winter. No matter what type of game you hunt, public lands can offer many great hunting opportunities. There are over 400,000 acres of public hunting lands scattered across Nebraska. Included in those lands are hundreds of wildlife management areas where hunting is allowed in season.
'Disappointed but excited': Nebraska sees something to build on from opening loss
Casey Thompson’s first interception in a Nebraska uniform came on a read he liked in the moment. The Husker quarterback has since confirmed the decision to be a good one after watching the television replay and film. Northwestern had one high safety on the third-and-10 play in the third...
Red Report: Mark Whipple says Husker offense needs to finish drives
As Mark Whipple processed Nebraska’s first game on offense, the film and numbers confirmed his original impression. The Huskers played well for three quarters. Not so much in the last one. NU started each half with a touchdown on its first drive. It converted 9 of 16 third downs....
Huskers roll out two-setter rotation in sweep of Loyola Marymount
John Cook wanted to change things up. Nebraska’s head coach said he wasn’t going to consider running a 6-2 rotation for myriad reasons for last week’s games. But the switch flipped for No. 2 Nebraska’s sweep of Loyola Marymount on Thursday evening with Nicklin Hames and Anni Evans rotating as the two setters in Nebraska’s 25-17, 25-16, 25-17, win.
North Dakota-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Week 1, Game 2. Nebraska is set to open its home schedule against FCS opponent North Dakota. The Huskers are eager to shake off a disappointing Week 0 loss to Northwestern in Dublin — and Saturday is a prime chance to do it. Here's how we see the game...
4 families sue US over Navy fuel-tainted Hawaii tap water
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy “harbored toxic secrets” when jet fuel contaminated drinking water for 93,000 military members and civilians in Hawaii, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday from four families who say they're still suffering from seizures, gastrointestinal disorders and neurological issues. Hundreds of additional...
Red Report: Nebraska still hasn't decided on starting running back; Tannor's response
Four "OR" designations among Nebraska rushers on the depth chart said it all: The Huskers are not yet convinced they have a lead running back. Anthony Grant took the lion’s share of carries in the opener — 19 of the 25 totes given to a running back — and turned it into 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But coach Scott Frost said Tuesday that other equally capable rushers have yet to receive their chances.
