SPD: Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources from SPD with assistance from Georgia […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Arrest Made in Local Burglaries and Break-ins
Because of the dedication of the Vidalia Police Department’s Investigation Unit, several recent break-ins and burglaries have been solved and a suspect has been arrested. On Wednesday, James Darrell Davis of Vidalia was charged with the burglary at Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments, a burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion City Package Shop, and a theft of a golf cart from Southeastern Technical College.
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Co Schools Student Holiday September 5 and 6
All schools and offices in the Bulloch County School district will be closed on Monday, September 5, for the national Labor Day Holiday. Also, Tuesday, September 6, is an additional holiday for students. Faculty and staff have an in-service day on September 6. School will resume on September 7.
WTGS
Savannah Police working crash involving cement truck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is working a crash at New Hampstead Parkway and Little Neck Road. According to officials, the crash involved a vehicle and a cement truck. Police urge drivers to expect closures in the area while first responders work on the crash. SPD...
Family of fallen Savannah Police Officer speaks on devastating loss
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time, WSAV heard from the family of Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan Jr. He was killed Monday in a crash, while on his way home from work. “Emotions that I would never wish this on anybody, you know, the loss of a child,” said Reginald Brannan, the father […]
wtoc.com
Cpl. Lucas honored with memorial walk Friday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and many others in the community are mourning the loss of Cpl. Ava Lucas who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Her death was not in the line of duty or work related. The collection of flowers sitting on her...
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
WJCL
Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Statesboro Police Department has charged a man with murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend. Shortly before 2 a.m. on May 9, officers responded to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East for a report of an unresponsive woman. Once officers arrived on the scene, they declared the woman dead.
wtoc.com
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office up against correctional officer shortage
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says they have nearly 180 deputy vacancies. Short 179 out of 450 deputies, Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said they’re seeing a shortage mostly in correctional officers with 120 vacancies. He says many are working overtime and extra shifts to cover these shortages.
Police: 11-year-old led officers on high-speed chase in stolen truck
MIDWAY, Ga. — A young boy is facing charges after police said he stole his stepfather’s truck and drove 100 miles per hour trying to flee from officers. The 11-year-old boy, whose name was not released, is accused of taking the pickup truck Wednesday morning, The Associated Press reported.
Boyfriend of May homicide victim charged with murder
On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 1:53 a.m. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East in Statesboro for an unresponsive female. Upon their arrival, officers found the female deceased. Various factors regarding the death were noted by officers as suspicious...
allongeorgia.com
Search Warrant in Burke County Leads to Struggle with Deputies and Two Arrests
Two men were arrested in Burke County Monday on multiple charges after a search warrant was executed. One of the men met officers with a gun, while the other was trying to dispose of narcotics in the kitchen. Both struggled and one tried to fight deputies before being arrested. From...
Augusta meth-trafficking suspect admits to running drug ring from inside prison
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, Ga., an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More […]
wtoc.com
11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An 11-year-old Liberty County boy lead police on a high speed chase Wednesday morning. Officials say the car was taken by the 11-year-old from a Fort Stewart address and driven into Hinesville. The child turned into the Cadence bank parking lot on West Gen. Screven Way...
wtoc.com
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released before trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a WTOC exclusive, a Savannah man appeared in U.S. District Court today, accused of detonating an explosive device he built and put in his ex-wife’s car while she was driving in Savannah. Attorney’s for Barry Wright, the defendant, are now asking a federal judge...
Chatham County deputy passes away over weekend
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is mourning the loss of a deputy Tuesday. WSAV was told Cpl. Ava Lucas passed away on Sunday. She had been with the CCSO since 2007. Sheriff John Wilcher said Lucas was always asking for things for others and never herself. He said she […]
WJCL
Police : Drunk driver crashes into Broughton Street business
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police have arrested a 42-year-old Savannah man after he crashed a car into a downtown business. Savannah Police responded to a hit and run at the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police discovered the front of the store had sustained damage after being struck by a vehicle. A truck that was parked in the area and a light pole were also damaged.
wtoc.com
New Hampstead K-8 school officially open in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new school is now open in Chatham county. Some students got a first look at the New Hampstead K-8 school. The new features in the building includes state of the art white boards that allows for interactive student engagement and a brand new playground. Savannah-Chatham...
allongeorgia.com
Evans County: Boat Ramp on Canoochee River Closure in September
The Evans County Boat Ramp, located at S.R. 169 on the Canoochee River (coordinates 32.202208, -81.953786), will close for construction in mid-to-late September 2022 to replace existing ramp and rework the parking area, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. It is expected to be closed for an estimated 6 weeks.
WJCL
GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
