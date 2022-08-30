ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

SPD: Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources from SPD with assistance from Georgia […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Arrest Made in Local Burglaries and Break-ins

Because of the dedication of the Vidalia Police Department’s Investigation Unit, several recent break-ins and burglaries have been solved and a suspect has been arrested. On Wednesday, James Darrell Davis of Vidalia was charged with the burglary at Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments, a burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion City Package Shop, and a theft of a golf cart from Southeastern Technical College.
VIDALIA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Co Schools Student Holiday September 5 and 6

All schools and offices in the Bulloch County School district will be closed on Monday, September 5, for the national Labor Day Holiday. Also, Tuesday, September 6, is an additional holiday for students. Faculty and staff have an in-service day on September 6. School will resume on September 7.
WTGS

Savannah Police working crash involving cement truck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is working a crash at New Hampstead Parkway and Little Neck Road. According to officials, the crash involved a vehicle and a cement truck. Police urge drivers to expect closures in the area while first responders work on the crash. SPD...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

Cpl. Lucas honored with memorial walk Friday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and many others in the community are mourning the loss of Cpl. Ava Lucas who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. Her death was not in the line of duty or work related. The collection of flowers sitting on her...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend﻿

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Statesboro Police Department has charged a man with murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend. Shortly before 2 a.m. on May 9, officers responded to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East for a report of an unresponsive woman. Once officers arrived on the scene, they declared the woman dead.
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Spd#The Alumni Association
Grice Connect

Boyfriend of May homicide victim charged with murder

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 1:53 a.m. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East in Statesboro for an unresponsive female. Upon their arrival, officers found the female deceased. Various factors regarding the death were noted by officers as suspicious...
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Augusta meth-trafficking suspect admits to running drug ring from inside prison

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, Ga., an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An 11-year-old Liberty County boy lead police on a high speed chase Wednesday morning. Officials say the car was taken by the 11-year-old from a Fort Stewart address and driven into Hinesville. The child turned into the Cadence bank parking lot on West Gen. Screven Way...
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County deputy passes away over weekend

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is mourning the loss of a deputy Tuesday. WSAV was told Cpl. Ava Lucas passed away on Sunday. She had been with the CCSO since 2007. Sheriff John Wilcher said Lucas was always asking for things for others and never herself. He said she […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police : Drunk driver crashes into Broughton Street business

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police have arrested a 42-year-old Savannah man after he crashed a car into a downtown business. Savannah Police responded to a hit and run at the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police discovered the front of the store had sustained damage after being struck by a vehicle. A truck that was parked in the area and a light pole were also damaged.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New Hampstead K-8 school officially open in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new school is now open in Chatham county. Some students got a first look at the New Hampstead K-8 school. The new features in the building includes state of the art white boards that allows for interactive student engagement and a brand new playground. Savannah-Chatham...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Evans County: Boat Ramp on Canoochee River Closure in September

The Evans County Boat Ramp, located at S.R. 169 on the Canoochee River (coordinates 32.202208, -81.953786), will close for construction in mid-to-late September 2022 to replace existing ramp and rework the parking area, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. It is expected to be closed for an estimated 6 weeks.
EVANS COUNTY, GA
WJCL

GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy