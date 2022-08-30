Read full article on original website
Man who admitted to obtaining ballots for Robin Vos and Cory Mason charged with fraud
RACINE – The man who admitted to fraudulently obtaining ballots for both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason is being charged with election fraud. Harry Wait faces four felony charges, including two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information.
Walmart in Muskego evacuated after bomb threat
MUSKEGO (WI)- The Walmart near Mooreland Road and College Avenue in Muskego has been evacuated Friday afternoon after police say a bomb threat was made towards the store. Muskego Police are asking people to avoid the area of Commerce Parkway until the threat is neutralized and the area is deemed safe for return.
Northridge Mall owners facing $26,000 in fines as judge rules property still isn’t secured
MILWAUKEE- The owners of the former Northridge Mall are now facing six figures in fines after a judge ruled Friday the steps they’ve taken to secure the property didn’t meet standards set last month. According to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee County Judge William...
Second person found dead at home near 62nd and Tower in Brown Deer
BROWN DEER- Less than 24 hours after Brown Deer Police found an 18 year old man dead of a gunshot wound, police say another body has been discovered at the same residence. Police were initially called to the home near 62nd and Tower on Thursday morning where they found Marion Brown shot to death in his bedroom. Friday afternoon police confirmed that they located an additional victim, identified as 18 year old Charlus Robinson, in the home, as well. Both men suffered from gunshot wounds.
Wisconsin Labor Day Fun: Sheep dogs, Surfing, and Shrek
It’s the Great American Road trip weekend, and this Labor Day, Wisconsin really has a variety of unique activities if you just jump into your car and head out on the road. Travel Wisconsin’s Secretary Designee, Anne Sayers sat down with Debbie Lazaga to chat about some of the adventures available in our great state.
3-year-old boy shot, 16-year-old in custody
MILWAUKEE – Police investigating a non-fatal shooting after a 3-year-old boy was shot in Milwaukee Thursday near the 95th and Thurston around 9:30 p.m. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy in Milwaukee was arrested and is in police custody....
Funeral of ex-Milwaukee archbishop marked by prayer, protest
MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of supporters, as well as advocates for victims of clergy sexual abuse, attended retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland’s funeral, which was marked by an open acknowledgement of his mistakes. Weakland died Aug. 22 at age 95. He led the Milwaukee Archdiocese for 25 years before stepping down after a theology student revealed he had been paid $450,000 in 1997 to settle a sexual assault claim against Weakland. Weakland maintained the contact was consensual, but he also admitted in 2008 that he had moved sexually abusive priests from parish to parish. At his funeral Tuesday, the Rev. Steven Avella said Weakland’s mistakes were hanging over the ceremony. He says many people loved Weakland, but that some did not and their anger can’t be dismissed.
A ‘first’ for David Stearns and family
Thursday was a big day for David Stearns and his family. “We are on our way to school right now,” the Brewers President of Baseball Operation told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. Stearns’ oldest child is entering 4K this year. He wasn’t worried about any nerves or tears....
No. 18 Wisconsin opens by hosting FCS school Illinois State
No. 18 Wisconsin opens its season Saturday by hosting Football Championship Subdivision program Illinois State. This marks the first time Illinois State has faced a Big Ten program since its 2016 upset of Northwestern. Illinois State will have its hands full containing a Wisconsin rushing attack that features Associated Press All-America preseason second-team selection Braelon Allen. Wisconsin went 9-4 and won the Las Vegas Bowl last year. Illinois State is coming off a 4-7 season.
Milwaukee launches new dockless scooter pilot program
MILWAUKEE- Electric scooters will be back on Milwaukee streets again this fall. Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Department of Public Works today launched the latest pilot program, marking the city’s third foray into motorized scooters. In accordance with the new program, 1,800 scooters, from Veo, Spin & Lime, will...
GALLERY: Check out the proposals for the Waukesha Parade Memorial
WAUKESHA – The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission met Wednesday night to consider proposals for a permanent piece of art which would honor the victims of the parade attack. The commission is considering two locations for the permanent memorial; along Main Street and at Grede Park. Five people or organizations...
Extra Points: Flip The Script
It’s the same script every year in Madison. The Badgers get off to a hot start. Comfortable wins over some cupcakes. Solid wins over Big Ten foes. An exciting close victory over a Big Ten heavyweight like Michigan or Ohio State to capture the hopes and dreams of Badgers fans far and wide.
