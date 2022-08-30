Here's Why Chase Rice Is 'Fired Up' About Travel: 'What Should I Name Her?'

Photo: Getty Images

Chase Rice was so inspired by his latest single that he got his own Airstream. The country singer-songwriter posted a phot o of his new trailer on Instagram, explaining that his latest music video for “Key West & Colorado” “got me fired up. So I got one of my own.” Rice also opened suggestions for fans: “Taking this thing out on tour with me, what should I name her?”

The “Key West & Colorado” music video premiered earlier this month, depicting a real-life road trip Rice took from Key West to Colorado, inspiring the song that tells a ““ story about a man trying to figure his life out – trying to figure out his past, trying to figure out his satiation with the breakup that he had or the woman that was in his life that he lost – and the trip that he took to help him along that journey,” Rice previously explained in a statement. He told iHeartRadio earlier this month that “Key West & Colorado” launches “a whole new chapter” for his music .

“Somewhere between Key West & Colorado/ I found God in a gold Silverado/ Had to get a little lost, to get a little found/ Learned you can’t find love if you can’t slow down/ Somewhere between that sand and the snow/ Salt in the air and salt on the road/ Finally let myself let her go/ Somewhere between Key West & Colorado”

Rice will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Find available tickets here .