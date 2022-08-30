ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Future's Child's Mother, Mariah Carey & Others Were Targets Of Street Gang

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKQh8_0hb9gzsK00
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities were able to tie an Atlanta street gang to a series of robberies that targeted the homes of celebrities like Mariah Carey and Future's child's mother Brittni Mealy by using rap lyrics .

On Monday, August 30, Willis announced a 220-count indictment that alleges 26 members from the Drug Rich Gang violated Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The group is believed to be the "violent street gang" that has recently executed a series of robberies and other crimes in the Metro-Atlanta area. Fulton County District Attorney's Office and other agencies were able to build the case and track the defendants down by referring to song lyrics, music videos and social media posts.

“I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gonna use it,” Fulton County DA Fani Willis said during a press conference in defense of using rap lyrics to charge suspects. “You do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it, which you do that for a form of intimidation and to further the gang, and not be held responsible.

“Just one of the lyrics used in this indictment is: ‘Me and my crew striking out, striking in all black / Send me the drop, we’ll kick in the house / If we steal a car, we’re gonna take off the tags,'" she added. "Well, they’re kicking in doors, committing home invasions and now I’m using those lyrics that they’re admitting to doing that.”

The defendants involved in the stand accused of multiple crimes including carjacking, kidnapping, armed robbery, shootings, and home invasions. Authorities believe the gang broke into homes belonging to celebrities like Future's child's mother Brittni Mealy, Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley, Marlo Hampton of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Atlanta United soccer player Brad Guzan. The gang also reportedly used social media posts from celebrities and influencers to target their victims. Police caught a break in the case a few weeks ago when they apprehended three suspects who were believed to have been the robbers who broke into Mariah Carey's home .

The use of lyrics and music videos to capture the suspects has been a hot topic even before Young Thug and Gunna were arrested as apart of their own RICO case . Despite the outcry from the rap community , Willis said she'll continue to use lyrics in court.

“I’m going to continue to do that, people can continue to be angry about it," Willis said. "I have some legal advice: don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used — or at least get out of my county.”

While Georgia doesn't seem like its budging from its stance, California has made progress in its fight to protect Black art . The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act recently passed in the State Senate and Assembly, which allows it to hit Governor Gavin Newsom's desk who will sign into law. Although the bill failed in New York, Congress will address the issue on a federal level after the Restoring Artistic Protection (RAP) Act was recently introduced.

Watch the Fulton County District Attorney's Office's press conference about the Drug Rich Gang's new indictment above.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta

Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Guzan
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demands answers about Atlanta Medical Center shutdown

Atlanta officials say they were blindsided yesterday when Wellstar Health System announced it would be shuttering Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta effective Nov. 1. The News: Wellstar announced yesterday that it would be closing Atlanta Medical Center, which it has operated since 2016. The announcement sent shockwaves through the city, and resulted in Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demanding answers.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Carjacking#Street Gang#Falcons#Getty Images Authorities#Future#The Drug Rich Gang#Fulton County Da
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events

Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Social media videos, pictures, and rap lyrics used as evidence in indictment against 26 alleged gang members

ATLANTA — An intricate web of crimes, allegedly committed by the Drug Rich Gang, appears to be untangled through the use of social media. On Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced her office formally brought RICO charges against 26 alleged gang members. The gang is suspected of targeting celebrities and influencers for burglaries and home invasions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mother accused of murdering 3 children in house fire faces death penalty

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a Paulding County woman accused of murdering her three children. A Paulding County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 40-year-old Darlene Brister with three counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of arson in the first degree, and seven counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

19-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested late last month for a murder that happened earlier in the year, DeKalb County Sherrif's Office said. Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase, according to the office, in connection to the death of Tyler Swain. He was taken into custody on August 30.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

174K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy