Future's Child's Mother, Mariah Carey & Others Were Targets Of Street Gang

Authorities were able to tie an Atlanta street gang to a series of robberies that targeted the homes of celebrities like Mariah Carey and Future's child's mother Brittni Mealy by using rap lyrics .



On Monday, August 30, Willis announced a 220-count indictment that alleges 26 members from the Drug Rich Gang violated Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The group is believed to be the "violent street gang" that has recently executed a series of robberies and other crimes in the Metro-Atlanta area. Fulton County District Attorney's Office and other agencies were able to build the case and track the defendants down by referring to song lyrics, music videos and social media posts.

“I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gonna use it,” Fulton County DA Fani Willis said during a press conference in defense of using rap lyrics to charge suspects. “You do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it, which you do that for a form of intimidation and to further the gang, and not be held responsible.



“Just one of the lyrics used in this indictment is: ‘Me and my crew striking out, striking in all black / Send me the drop, we’ll kick in the house / If we steal a car, we’re gonna take off the tags,'" she added. "Well, they’re kicking in doors, committing home invasions and now I’m using those lyrics that they’re admitting to doing that.”

The defendants involved in the stand accused of multiple crimes including carjacking, kidnapping, armed robbery, shootings, and home invasions. Authorities believe the gang broke into homes belonging to celebrities like Future's child's mother Brittni Mealy, Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley, Marlo Hampton of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Atlanta United soccer player Brad Guzan. The gang also reportedly used social media posts from celebrities and influencers to target their victims. Police caught a break in the case a few weeks ago when they apprehended three suspects who were believed to have been the robbers who broke into Mariah Carey's home .



The use of lyrics and music videos to capture the suspects has been a hot topic even before Young Thug and Gunna were arrested as apart of their own RICO case . Despite the outcry from the rap community , Willis said she'll continue to use lyrics in court.



“I’m going to continue to do that, people can continue to be angry about it," Willis said. "I have some legal advice: don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used — or at least get out of my county.”



While Georgia doesn't seem like its budging from its stance, California has made progress in its fight to protect Black art . The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act recently passed in the State Senate and Assembly, which allows it to hit Governor Gavin Newsom's desk who will sign into law. Although the bill failed in New York, Congress will address the issue on a federal level after the Restoring Artistic Protection (RAP) Act was recently introduced.



Watch the Fulton County District Attorney's Office's press conference about the Drug Rich Gang's new indictment above.

