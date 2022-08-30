ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
HUMBIRD, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Hop Aboard This Classic Minnesota Steam Engine This Fall In Duluth

For the first time after a two-year hiatus, you can ride on a classic steam engine on the Lake Superior Railroad from Duluth to Two Harbors. The steam engine is the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range No. 332 (also known as Duluth & Northeastern 28) and it will be running along the tracks from Duluth to Two Harbors from the first time since 2019. There were plans to operate with passengers in 2020, however, the plans were put on pause due to the pandemic. The locomotive went through inspections in 2021 and it was discovered that there were cracks near the mud ring in the firebox, according to trains.com.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

5 Apartment Buildings Within Walking Distance of University of Minnesota Duluth Campus

Looking for a place to stay other than the dorms? Here are some options of apartment complexes near the University of Minnesota Duluth campus. Chester Grove Apartments is located between St. Scholastica & UMD. They offer 1 or 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 480-960 square feet. Amenities include off-street parking, laundry, garages, bike racks, and access to public transportation.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Highway 37 Roundabout On Iron Range Near Duluth Reopens

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to a traffic control change that's occurred at a busy intersection along Highway 37. Work crews have spend the summer constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 37 and County Road 7, which has necessitated some closures, a lane diversion, and a detour. Now - as work progresses - some of those closures are ending.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Highway 53 Sign Replacement Near Duluth Starts September 6

Northland drivers will want to use caution over the next few months. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is sharing details about a sign replacement project for Highway 53 that's scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 6. According to the details MNDOT has released, the work will start south of International...
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Boo At The Zoo Back At Lake Superior Zoo This October

Looking for a fun and family-friendly Halloween event to bring your kids to? You're in luck because the Lake Superior Zoo is bringing back Boo At The Zoo this year!. It has been a pretty big year for the Lake Superior Zoo! Recently, they announced a new addition: an endangered baby cotton-top tamarin monkey! It might be the cutest addition possible and the baby can often be seen clinging to his dad's back in the exhibit. Awwww!
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

NWS Duluth Shares Spooky Snow Statistics

Sadly, summer is coming to an end and fall is in the air. Fall brings fun and festive activities but it is hard to enjoy them at times knowing winter is right around the corner. Now, that the end of summer is near, it is interesting to look back and...
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Update: Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Facing Supply Chain-Related Delays

Recently, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared a drone video that provided a glimpse of how the work on the Twin Ports Interchange project has been coming along. They also announced a public update on the ongoing project would be held on August 29. That meeting did take place and unfortunately MnDOT had some disappointing news to share in regard to the project timeline.
DULUTH, MN
