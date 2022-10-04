Pats Release WR Laquon Treadwell From Practice Squad: New England Patriots Roster Tracker

Follow along as the New England Patriots set their 2022 roster and prepare for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

FOXBORO — With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances.

Follow Patriots Country's live tracker here all day to keep up to speed on all of New England's roster moves.

TRANSACTIONS :

October 4, 2022

The New England Patriots announced today that they have released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad. Treadwell was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6.

Treadwell, 27, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons (2020) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021).

The move is expected to have cleared room on the practice squad for New England to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert .

October 3, 2022

The Patriots officially announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr . to the practice squad. Collins Sr. played in 10 games with two starts for New England last season after re-joining the team for his third stint (2013-16, 2019, 2021) on Oct. 6, 2021.

In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released LB Harvey Langi from the practice squad.

CLAIMS :

Former Patriots OL Will Sherman has signed with the Denver Broncos practice squad.

Former Pats tight end Devin Asiasi was assigned to the Cincinnati Bengals off waivers from New England.

CUTS :

S Brad Hawkins - signed in early August by the Patriots, primarily as a practice squad player. Despite taking notable snaps during the Patriots three preseason matchups, Hawkins faced still competition at one of the Pats’ deepest positions.

DL LaBryan Ray - Following a stellar performance during camp and the preseason, Ray was among the surprise cuts. His speed and versatility would make him a welcomed addition to the practice squad.

K Tristan Vizcaino - Vizcaino was signed by the Pats in June, to help alleviate the workload of incumbent starter Nick Folk. While Folk’s starting job was never in jeopardy, Vizcaino showed enough power to be a strong practice squad consideration.

TE Jalen Wydermyer - Signed by New England on Aug 18. Wydermyer was an intriguing prospect for the Buffalo Bills, prior to his release. He is all-time leader among Texas A&M tight ends in career receptions (118), receiving yards (1,468) and touchdown receptions (16). Could be a sold practice squad depth addition at tight end.

TE Matt Sokol — Sokol was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England from Detroit in May. At 6-5, 249-pounds, he could add size and veteran savvy to the Pats tight end room on the practice squad.

OL Yasir Durant - Durant played in eight games with one start for New England and played in a reserve role in the postseason.

OL James Ferentz - Having bene with the Patriots since 2017, Ferentz has played in 48 regular season games with six starts and two postseason games as a reserve during his career. Despite his veteran presence, he struggled with protection schemes throughout camp.

OL Kody Russey - Undrafted rookie free agent from Houston couldn't make roster despite versatility to play both guard and center.

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey - This one is a complete shocker. The veteran free-agent did everything asked of him in the preseason . He was the team's leading receiver with 13 catches, 140 yards and a touchdown. He used his size to play some tight end. He even made a dazzling punt-coverage play on special teams against the Giants.

WR Tre Nixon - Once the darling of minicamp , he fell out of favor with a couple of drops in preseason games. Despite those hiccups, he was second-leading receiver in preseason with 12 catches and 169 yards.

DT Bill Murray - After transitioning from defensive tackle to offensive guard, it's likely back to the practice squad.

LB Cameron McGrone - The ex-Michigan Wolverine was expected to add both speed and athleticism to the position for 2022. However, he often looked uncomfortable in New England’s defensive sets, after missing the entirety of 2021 recovering from an ACL injury. He could be a strong practice squad candidate.

DL Jeremiah Pharms, Jr. - Pharms is a versatile interior lineman who logged 22 tackles and two sacks for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in the spring of 2022. With several players ahead of him at the position, he was considered a long-shot to make the roster.

LB Nate Weiland - Rookie from tiny Grand View College in Iowa isn't a surprise.

WR Josh Hammond - Former Jaguar caught four passes for 33 yards in preseason, but wasn't expected to crack receiving corps. Possibly headed for practice squad.

OL William Sherman - Sherman was considered a potential swing tackle on both sides, with the potential to transition to guard, or even center. Despite some upside as a zone blocker, concerns remained regarding his pass protection. As such, he fell along the team’s depth chart on the offensive line.

RB J.J. Taylor - Taylor was a quite effective between-the-tackles runner for the Patriots, and also contributed as a pass catcher out of the backfield. His release is among the day’s biggest surprises. New England would likely welcome him back as a member of the practice squad, but he may have numerous teams clamoring for his services.

DL Henry Anderson - Having missed the majority of 2021 with a torn pectoral, Anderson played only limited role in the Pats defense, compiling three solo tackles. In each of his first four games with the Pats, Anderson had played three, 18, 11, and three snaps respectively, as he attempted to find his comfort in New England’s defensive sets. Despite some notable playing time early in camp, Anderson saw his usage slowly diminish as the weeks progressed.

** UPDATE ** Anderson was actually placed on Injured Reserve before the roster deadline. He will be ineligible to play in 2022, unless he is released by the team with an injury settlement.

CB/ST: Justin Bethel - Since his arrival in New England during the 2019 season, Bethel has been one of the team’s best coverage specialists. While his release comes as a surprise, New England’s depth of special teams standouts such as Brenden Schooler and Cody Davis made Bethel the odd man out. He might be a name to watch if a roster spot should emerge after IR designations are made.

OL Arlington Hambright - The ex-Chicago Bears’ offensive lineman had a strong start to training camp, loggin notable practice reps with the starting unit. However, his playing time began to wane as camp progressed. He is a potential practice squad candidate.

RB Kevin Harris - The sixth-round draft pick could be back on the 53-man roster soon if Ty Montgomery's injury is serious or perhaps he'll land on the practice squad. He seemingly outplayed fourth-round pick Pierre Strong during training camp and was the team's leading rusher in the preseason with 80 yards and a touchdown.

LB Harvey Langi - The veteran, who was on his second stint with New England, is not a surprise cut.

OL Drew Desjarlais - The former CFL All-Star might land on the practice squad.

CB Terrance Mitchell - Though a bit of a surprise to many, we called this in our final roster projections Monday. At the outset of training camp, Mitchell appeared to be a near-certain roster lock, opposite Jalen Mills. Since that time, Jonathan Jones has emerged as the leading candidate for the second spot at outside corner. The rookie Joneses (Marcus and Jack) possess a great deal of potential , while Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade have proven their value also on special teams.

TE Devin Asiasi - With Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry having solidified the top spots on the depth chart, the Pats might use the ‘extra’ tight end spot with Lil'Jordan Humphrey. As a third-round pick in 2020, Asiasi was a major disappointment.

PRE-DEADLINE MOVES:

In accordance with NFL mandates, the Patriots made the following roster cuts to reduce their roster from 90 to 80 players: CB Malcolm Butler (released with Injury Settlement), P Jake Julien , S Jalen Elliott , CB Devin Hafford , TE Dalton Keene (cut).

RB James White announced his retirement.

CB Joejuan Williams and LB Ronnie Perkins were placed on season-ending injured reserve (IR).

Rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber was placed on the non-football injury (NFI) reserve list.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Faceboo k