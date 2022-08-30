Read full article on original website
wrmj.com
City of Aledo Releases Statement On Sullivan; Placed On Paid Leave
Aledo Police Chief and City Administrator Chris Sullivan has been placed on paid leave. The city released a statement through its North Carolina PR firm HAVEN Creative late yesterday afternoon. “We are fully cooperating with the authorities in this matter and are confident that this will cause no disruption to...
City of Aledo, residents react to police chief's arrest, vacant positions
ALEDO, Ill — The City of Aledo faces a challenge following the arrest of Police Chief Christopher Sullivan: filling both of the positions he held. Sullivan was arrested on Monday, Aug. 29 after state investigators collected enough evidence to indict him with battery and official misconduct charges after an accusation made against him in 2021.
wrmj.com
Unlawful Communication With Witness Charge Latest Problem For Sherrard Animal Cruelty Defendant
The Sherrard woman charged in an animal cruelty case has been arrested for unlawful communication with a witness. 59-year-old Karen Plambeck was taken into custody Thursday, according to a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department report. Bond was set at $35,000. She is being held at the Mercer County Jail. Just...
Aledo officials name interim police department head, city administrator after placing chief on leave
KWQC
Juvenile pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fulton
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile pedestrian was injured Wednesday after they were struck by a vehicle in Fulton. At 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 10th Avenue and 12th Street for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, police said in a media release. The juvenile was...
KWQC
Husband, wife charged in connection with Clinton fatal shooting
Bettendorf Police arrested a Davenport man for sexually abusing a child around ten years ago. Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say. A Davenport man and two teens were arrested after police say they threw an incendiary device into a house in July. Visit Quad Cities...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport, Bettendorf police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Eric James, 28, is wanted by Davenport police for a felon in possession of a firearm charge. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for failing to appear on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, assault causing bodily injury and harassment first degree.
ourquadcities.com
Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property
A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80
A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
wrmj.com
Matherville Gets Thank You From Sheriff
Mercer County Sheriff Dusty Terrill issuing a thank you to the Matherville community. He says they were of great assistance in locating two runaway juveniles. The runaway juveniles were located Thursday.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate burglary at Heartland Park
Iowa man and wife charged after disposing of body in 2021 homicide
CLINTON, Iowa — Court documents are revealing more details about an 18-month-long homicide investigation that resulted in the arrest of two people Wednesday in eastern Iowa. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection with the death of Chicago resident Khalil Pugh on February 23, 2021. Lewis Vaughn is charged with […]
3 arrested in Davenport arson case
A Davenport man is behind bars in connection with an arson case from July. On Wednesday, July 20 at approximately 5:28 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of possible arson inside an occupied home in the 1500 block of Washington Street, according to a news release and arrest affidavits. The structure involved […]
KWQC
Sherrard woman charged in animal cruelty case now accused of communicating with witness
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Sherrard woman facing animal cruelty charges after investigators found nearly 200 dogs on her property is facing a new charge of communicating with a witness. Mercer County court records show a warrant was issued Wednesday for Karen A. Plambeck, 59, on a charge...
KWQC
Police: Two arrested in connection to Clinton homicide
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide in Clinton, according to Clinton police. Lewis Vaughn, 44, was arrested on the charge of Murder First Degree- Premeditation, Class A felony. Jessica Vaughn, 35, was also arrested on the charges of Abuse of Corpse; Hide or Bury to hide crime, Class D felony, officials said. Police say they made the arrests following an 18-month investigation.
KWQC
Police investigating gunfire incident in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Tuesday night. Police responded near Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue around 11:30 p.m., police said. Shell casings were found on scene. According to police, no injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
wrmj.com
State Police Investigation Results In Arrest Of Aledo Police Chief/City Administrator
Aledo Police Chief and City Administrator Chris Sullivan has been arrested. According to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department late Monday afternoon, deputies “executed an arrest warrant on him” and he “turned himself into authorities.”. According to the release, Sullivan has been charged...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
8/29/2022 - 8:10 a.m - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 500 block of 48th Street. 8/29/2022 - 4:34 p.m. - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 2700 block of Avenue N. 8/30/2022 - 3:45 p.m....
KWQC
Teen charged with making threat toward Burlington High School staff
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A teenager was arrested Friday after police say they made a threat toward staff at Burlington High School. Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, Burlington Community School District administration notified police of the threat, police said in a media release. Officers responded and were able to identify the...
wrmj.com
ROE Holding Opportunity Fair In Mercer County Sept. 7
The Regional Office of Education hosting an Opportunity Fair in Aledo next week. Regional Superintendent Jodi Scott says there are plenty of openings for bus drivers, paraprofessionals and substitute teachers. She says they’re also focusing on future educators and center & in-home childcare providers along with early childhood educators.
