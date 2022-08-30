DENVER — Sev Armstrong felt lost when he received a positive pregnancy test and desperately needed help. Then living in a small town in Nebraska, Armstrong — who is now out as a transgender man but was not at the time — knew being 18 years old and pregnant in a conservative community with no resources would cause detriment to his life. His college education, leaving a community he felt unhappy in and discovering his identity were all on the line when he saw the “positive” result and realized he was eight weeks into carrying a fetus.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO