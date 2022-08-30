Police in Denver are searching for a man who is accused of stealing $21,000 from a bank customer. On Aug. 17, the suspect went into a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora and watched a person withdraw a large amount of money. The suspect followed that person in a silver Ford Explorer with a stolen Colorado rental license plate number A-I-E-B61. The victim stopped at a 7-Eleven near Green Valley Ranch and Tower Road. The suspect went into the unlocked car and stole the cash. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO