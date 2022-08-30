ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified

After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect steals $21,000 from Wells Fargo customer

Police in Denver are searching for a man who is accused of stealing $21,000 from a bank customer. On Aug. 17, the suspect went into a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora and watched a person withdraw a large amount of money. The suspect followed that person in a silver Ford Explorer with a stolen Colorado rental license plate number A-I-E-B61. The victim stopped at a 7-Eleven near Green Valley Ranch and Tower Road. The suspect went into the unlocked car and stole the cash. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Firefighter accused of assaulting wife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Lucas Wardell, a training lieutenant for the Colorado Springs Fire Department is facing assault charges after arrest papers say he assaulted his wife. The long time firefighter, who started with the department in 2003, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave as he faces felony...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
truecrimedaily

Denver man convicted of killing couple who responded to online car ad

DENVER (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man was found guilty of shooting and killing a couple who responded to an online ad about buying a car. In a statement, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced a jury found Kyree Brown guilty of several charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, second-degree arson, three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony theft, and bait advertising.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Father of 8 killed in Colorado Springs, suspect now in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs captured the person they believe is responsible for killing the father of eight children. On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Brian Alford. Alford is charged with first-degree murder. 11 News spoke with the family of the man killed on...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Police looking for suspect who shot, carjacked man in Denver

DENVER — A man was in the hospital after he was shot during a carjacking on South Sheridan Boulevard on Friday morning. According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers were called to the 2100 block of South Sheridan Road, near the intersection with West Evans Avenue, about 7:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting and carjacking.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Potential judicial oversight in Havana Grill murder suspect’s criminal past

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court records uncovered by 13 Investigates reveal a potential oversight in a Colorado Springs murder suspect's criminal record. Carnel Davis, 41, was arrested on August 23 for allegedly shooting and killing 37-year-old Glenn Fruster at Havana Grill on the morning of August 19. Davis was charged with one count of The post 13 Investigates: Potential judicial oversight in Havana Grill murder suspect’s criminal past appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police searching for suspect in July attack

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a July attack that remains unsolved. According to PPD, the attack happened on July 19, 2022 on the walking trail near the W. 4th Street bridge. The victim told police he was walking his dog around 6:30 […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Explosive device found at Colorado resort, to be detonated by authorities

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an unexploded avalanche control device was discovered at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It's now set to be detonated near the top of Peak 7 on Wednesday between 11 AM and 2 PM. The detonation will likely sound similar to explosives used during avalanche work in winter months. There is no need for locals to call 911 when this is heard, according to the sheriff's office. ...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
KJCT8

WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol officer narrowly avoided disaster earlier this week after nearly being hit head-on while trying to track down a wrong-way driver. The Colorado State Patrol reports that a Nissan SUV was called in by multiple parties for driving eastbound in the westbound...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

