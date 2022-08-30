Read full article on original website
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree Identified
After almost forty years the families can have some justice. Patricia Louise Smith (Image courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation) On January 10, 1984, Patricia Louise Smith was sitting down for lunch. The fifty-one-year-old interior decorator was in Lakewood, Colorado, helping her recently divorced daughter get settled with her two young children. Originally from Nebraska, the family was settling into their new life in Colorado.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge grants immunity to officers who killed, wounded vehicle occupants in car chase
A late-night vehicle pursuit through Littleton, Englewood and Denver that left a driver partially paralyzed and a passenger dead has now culminated in a federal judge's decision to grant immunity to the police officers involved. There was no caselaw, Rodriguez concluded, labeling the officers' use of force unconstitutional "in the...
Police search for ‘Vehicle of Interest’ after Pueblo homicide in August
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD), is looking for a ‘vehicle of interest’ in relation to a homicide investigation that happened in August, on the East side of the city. Police said a maroon or red SUV, which resembled a Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, or Lincoln Navigator, was seen leaving the area just […]
Suspect steals $21,000 from Wells Fargo customer
Police in Denver are searching for a man who is accused of stealing $21,000 from a bank customer. On Aug. 17, the suspect went into a Wells Fargo bank in Aurora and watched a person withdraw a large amount of money. The suspect followed that person in a silver Ford Explorer with a stolen Colorado rental license plate number A-I-E-B61. The victim stopped at a 7-Eleven near Green Valley Ranch and Tower Road. The suspect went into the unlocked car and stole the cash. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
Colorado Springs Firefighter accused of assaulting wife
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Lucas Wardell, a training lieutenant for the Colorado Springs Fire Department is facing assault charges after arrest papers say he assaulted his wife. The long time firefighter, who started with the department in 2003, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave as he faces felony...
cpr.org
Elijah McClain’s autopsy report changed ahead of arraignments of the officers, paramedics involved in his violent arrest
New information from the grand jury investigation into the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain prompted the Adams County coroner to amend the official autopsy report, potentially giving prosecutors a stronger case to charge the three police officers and two paramedics involved in his violent arrest with manslaughter. In 2019, a...
Denver man convicted of killing couple who responded to online car ad
DENVER (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man was found guilty of shooting and killing a couple who responded to an online ad about buying a car. In a statement, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced a jury found Kyree Brown guilty of several charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, second-degree arson, three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony theft, and bait advertising.
Legal expert weighs in on possible insanity plea in Greeley hatchet killing
A judge denied bail Wednesday to the man accused of using a hatchet to kill a 22-year-old Greeley woman.
Boulder's New Vista High School evacuated as police execute warrant nearby
New Vista High School in Boulder was under evacuation notice after Boulder police worked to execute a warrant near the school.
Father of 8 killed in Colorado Springs, suspect now in custody
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs captured the person they believe is responsible for killing the father of eight children. On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Brian Alford. Alford is charged with first-degree murder. 11 News spoke with the family of the man killed on...
Victim describes being assaulted while on a Pueblo trail in broad daylight, suspect not caught
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than a month after what police are calling a "random act of violence," the victim is sharing what happened with KRDO. On July 19, 2022, Sam Chambers was walking his dog in the middle of the day on a trail near the 4th St. Bridge. That's when police say a man came up behind him and hit Chambers in the head with a metal rod shaped like a "T."
Police looking for suspect who shot, carjacked man in Denver
DENVER — A man was in the hospital after he was shot during a carjacking on South Sheridan Boulevard on Friday morning. According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers were called to the 2100 block of South Sheridan Road, near the intersection with West Evans Avenue, about 7:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting and carjacking.
Frontier Airlines under fire from Attorney General Phil Weiser
According to Attorney General Phil Weiser, in 2020 his office received more than 60 complaints about Frontier Airlines.
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen announces retirement
The chief of the Denver Police Department announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from his position and the department after 28 years on the force. Paul Pazen’s last day will be Oct. 15.
13 Investigates: Potential judicial oversight in Havana Grill murder suspect’s criminal past
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court records uncovered by 13 Investigates reveal a potential oversight in a Colorado Springs murder suspect's criminal record. Carnel Davis, 41, was arrested on August 23 for allegedly shooting and killing 37-year-old Glenn Fruster at Havana Grill on the morning of August 19. Davis was charged with one count of The post 13 Investigates: Potential judicial oversight in Havana Grill murder suspect’s criminal past appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Police searching for suspect in July attack
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a July attack that remains unsolved. According to PPD, the attack happened on July 19, 2022 on the walking trail near the W. 4th Street bridge. The victim told police he was walking his dog around 6:30 […]
Explosive device found at Colorado resort, to be detonated by authorities
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an unexploded avalanche control device was discovered at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It's now set to be detonated near the top of Peak 7 on Wednesday between 11 AM and 2 PM. The detonation will likely sound similar to explosives used during avalanche work in winter months. There is no need for locals to call 911 when this is heard, according to the sheriff's office. ...
City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega jumps into race for Denver mayor
Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega filed to run for mayor Friday, adding another high-profile name to the city’s first open mayoral race in more than a decade.
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol officer narrowly avoided disaster earlier this week after nearly being hit head-on while trying to track down a wrong-way driver. The Colorado State Patrol reports that a Nissan SUV was called in by multiple parties for driving eastbound in the westbound...
Aurora man accused of attacking victim in witness stand during trial
A man convicted of trying to kill another man is facing additional charges after he allegedly attacked the victim as he was testifying in court during the attempted murder and assault trial.
