The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree IdentifiedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Lakewood, CO
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $1,000 monthly cash paymentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State patrol reports wrong-way DougCo DUI ahead of dangerous weekendHeather WillardDenver, CO
Denver developers ink solar deal for downtown propertyMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver Fire responds to false alarms without finesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
broomfieldleader.com
Kiwanis Coat Drive runs until mid-October
Looking to keep youngsters at two area elementary schools warm this winter, the Broomfield North-Metro Kiwanis Club is kicking off its annual Coat Drive. Last year the campaign distributed 208 coats to students at Arapahoe Ridge Elementary School and Rocky Mountain Elementary School, according to Broomfield North-Metro Kiwanis Club President Kirsten Gromko.
broomfieldleader.com
Front Range first college in Colorado for apprenticeship program
Front Range Community College is the first college in Colorado to participate in the federal ambassador program, which aims to expand, strengthen, diversify and promote apprenticeships around the country. The apprenticeship ambassador initiative seeks to create a national network of employers, labor organizations, industry associations, program sponsors, educators, workforce intermediaries,...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield out and about: Broomfild PULSE meets again
11:30 a.m. at The Establishment at Bradburn Village, 11885 Bradburn Blvd, Westminster. Free, register online: https://ccobroomfield.formstack.com/forms/pulse_registration. PULSE is about relationships and putting a finger on the pulse of what’s going on with creativity in Broomfield. These free quarterly events feature lunch, a guest speaker from an industry leader, a short performance, and opportunities to develop partnerships. Held at various sites throughout the region, come for the inspiration and stay for the connections. PULSE gatherings are free to attend.
broomfieldleader.com
Overdose Awareness Day highlights awareness, reducing stigma
Reducing stigma while saving lives is the goal of Overdose Awareness Day, with Broomfield officials highlighting that substance abuse has killed nearly 100 Broomfield residents since 2010. Broomfield Council issued a proclamation this week marking Wednesday as Overdose Awareness Day, and city officials published an informational video noting that drug...
franchising.com
Bad Daddy’s Celebrates Its Hard-Working Employees with Extended Extra Holiday
Gourmet burger bar reinstates Bad Daddy’s Labor Day, holiday bonuses and more. September 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // DENVER - After another successful year, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is showing its appreciation for its dedicated employees by bringing back its Bad Daddy’s Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 6!
Denver developers ink solar deal for downtown property
Solar panels near Denver International Airport.David Wilson / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) A local real estate firm has entered a deal with solar developer Pivot Energy to offset electricity used at a property near Union Station, the Denver-based renewable energy company said this week.
cityoflonetree.com
City of Lone Tree Visits Centennial Airport
This August, the City of Lone Tree’s Planning Division coordinated a tour of Centennial Airport for City Council, Lone Tree Planning Commission members, and City staff. The tour included a presentation from Centennial Airport’s Executive Director, Michael Fronapfel, where City leaders learned about the history of the airport and the airport authority, the many ways airport operations contribute to the region’s economy and community, as well as the technical components of operating and planning for a busy general aviation center.
5280.com
The Way We Were
It’s 10:45 a.m. on a Friday, and I’m writing this at my kitchen counter. I’ve had a cup of tea but no shower, and there’s a good chance I won’t put on shoes today. Three years ago, this scene only would have unfolded on a workday if I’d had a nasty cold. Today, I’m one of thousands of Denverites who once worked downtown every single day—in my case, for about 15 years—but now only venture into the city center a couple of times a week. I really like wearing yoga pants to “work,” but I know I’m part of the problem.
Jeffco Open Space details proposal for library at popular park
Jeffco Open Space and Jefferson County Public Library are searching for a location to build a new facility in the southern part of the county, and a popular park may be the site of new construction. More than 100 people attended a virtual meeting Tuesday night where the county shared more detailed plans. Jeffco Open Space owns the land, which they leased to Foothills Park and Recreation since 1999. The plans call for a 40,000-square foot library at the bottom of Sledding Hill Park, an open space where families go sledding each winter. A playground is also included in the proposal, and...
Brighton daycare owner out $52k after unknowingly hiring unlicensed contractor
After months of construction and a nearly completed project, it turns out the contractor Isabella Maria Caro-Preiss hired to finish her basement, 9Line Construction, is not adequately licensed.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield officials weigh city's financial future
Broomfield officials are trying to balance pressing capital needs, existing debt and a new approach to financial planning in the city and county’s third decade. That was the topic of Broomfield City Council’s study session Tuesday night, during which Councilmembers and staff looked at Broomfield’s current financial position, its debt load and capital improvement projects that could need funding in the near future.
Denver Hasn’t Seen the Last of Hot-Chick-A-Latte
The eclectic coffee shop featuring bikini’d beauties shut down last week, but Owner Christina Stephens has big comeback plans
Thousands of Xcel customers locked out of thermostats during 'energy emergency'
When thousands of Xcel customers in Colorado tried adjusting their thermostats Tuesday, they learned they had no control over the temperatures in their own homes.
2022 Taste of Colorado: 6 things to know
The annual Taste of Colorado, a free festival, is this weekend in Denver at Civic Center Park. This year's festival is said to be 'twice as big' with visitors expecting to see new attractions all around. Here are 6 things to know before you go:. The annual Taste of Colorado...
broomfieldleader.com
Flatiron Crossing redevelopment takes shape
Demolition on sections of Flatiron Crossing shopping center is set to begin this fall, with developers looking to transform parking lots into a walkable community center with offices, stores, restaurants, homes and parks. Representatives from mall owner and operator Macerich presented an update on the $400 million redevelopment project to...
This Is Colorado's Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich
LoveFood pinpointed the most delicious breakfast sandwiches across the country.
boulderreportinglab.org
‘Landlord of last resort’: Boulder’s largest shelter is buying homes for people often shunned by property owners
The city’s largest homeless shelter, the nonprofit Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, is planning to purchase up to 10 housing units to rent to unhoused people. The program is intended to help fill the housing gap for people for whom it has struggled to find landlords. The nonprofit, which...
Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers
DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
Colorado representative sentenced for impaired driving
Colorado Representative Matt Gray was sentenced on Wednesday for driving while ability impaired back in April.
Frontier Airlines under fire from Attorney General Phil Weiser
According to Attorney General Phil Weiser, in 2020 his office received more than 60 complaints about Frontier Airlines.
