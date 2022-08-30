ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

broomfieldleader.com

Kiwanis Coat Drive runs until mid-October

Looking to keep youngsters at two area elementary schools warm this winter, the Broomfield North-Metro Kiwanis Club is kicking off its annual Coat Drive. Last year the campaign distributed 208 coats to students at Arapahoe Ridge Elementary School and Rocky Mountain Elementary School, according to Broomfield North-Metro Kiwanis Club President Kirsten Gromko.
BROOMFIELD, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Front Range first college in Colorado for apprenticeship program

Front Range Community College is the first college in Colorado to participate in the federal ambassador program, which aims to expand, strengthen, diversify and promote apprenticeships around the country. The apprenticeship ambassador initiative seeks to create a national network of employers, labor organizations, industry associations, program sponsors, educators, workforce intermediaries,...
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield out and about: Broomfild PULSE meets again

11:30 a.m. at The Establishment at Bradburn Village, 11885 Bradburn Blvd, Westminster. Free, register online: https://ccobroomfield.formstack.com/forms/pulse_registration. PULSE is about relationships and putting a finger on the pulse of what’s going on with creativity in Broomfield. These free quarterly events feature lunch, a guest speaker from an industry leader, a short performance, and opportunities to develop partnerships. Held at various sites throughout the region, come for the inspiration and stay for the connections. PULSE gatherings are free to attend.
BROOMFIELD, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Overdose Awareness Day highlights awareness, reducing stigma

Reducing stigma while saving lives is the goal of Overdose Awareness Day, with Broomfield officials highlighting that substance abuse has killed nearly 100 Broomfield residents since 2010. Broomfield Council issued a proclamation this week marking Wednesday as Overdose Awareness Day, and city officials published an informational video noting that drug...
BROOMFIELD, CO
cityoflonetree.com

City of Lone Tree Visits Centennial Airport

This August, the City of Lone Tree’s Planning Division coordinated a tour of Centennial Airport for City Council, Lone Tree Planning Commission members, and City staff. The tour included a presentation from Centennial Airport’s Executive Director, Michael Fronapfel, where City leaders learned about the history of the airport and the airport authority, the many ways airport operations contribute to the region’s economy and community, as well as the technical components of operating and planning for a busy general aviation center.
LONE TREE, CO
5280.com

The Way We Were

It’s 10:45 a.m. on a Friday, and I’m writing this at my kitchen counter. I’ve had a cup of tea but no shower, and there’s a good chance I won’t put on shoes today. Three years ago, this scene only would have unfolded on a workday if I’d had a nasty cold. Today, I’m one of thousands of Denverites who once worked downtown every single day—in my case, for about 15 years—but now only venture into the city center a couple of times a week. I really like wearing yoga pants to “work,” but I know I’m part of the problem.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Jeffco Open Space details proposal for library at popular park

Jeffco Open Space and Jefferson County Public Library are searching for a location to build a new facility in the southern part of the county, and a popular park may be the site of new construction. More than 100 people attended a virtual meeting Tuesday night where the county shared more detailed plans. Jeffco Open Space owns the land, which they leased to Foothills Park and Recreation since 1999. The plans call for a 40,000-square foot library at the bottom of Sledding Hill Park, an open space where families go sledding each winter. A playground is also included in the proposal, and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield officials weigh city's financial future

Broomfield officials are trying to balance pressing capital needs, existing debt and a new approach to financial planning in the city and county’s third decade. That was the topic of Broomfield City Council’s study session Tuesday night, during which Councilmembers and staff looked at Broomfield’s current financial position, its debt load and capital improvement projects that could need funding in the near future.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 Taste of Colorado: 6 things to know

The annual Taste of Colorado, a free festival, is this weekend in Denver at Civic Center Park. This year's festival is said to be 'twice as big' with visitors expecting to see new attractions all around. Here are 6 things to know before you go:. The annual Taste of Colorado...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Flatiron Crossing redevelopment takes shape

Demolition on sections of Flatiron Crossing shopping center is set to begin this fall, with developers looking to transform parking lots into a walkable community center with offices, stores, restaurants, homes and parks. Representatives from mall owner and operator Macerich presented an update on the $400 million redevelopment project to...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KRMG

Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers

DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
DENVER, CO

