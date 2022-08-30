Read full article on original website
Cormier To Masvidal: Are You Attacking Media DC Or Fighter DC?
UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier has advised Jorge Masvidal to be careful what he says, or he might find the “DC” of old responding. Like many retired fighters, former two-division champion Cormier finds himself in an analyst role following the conclusion of his career in 2020. As well as commentating on UFC events, the Louisianan also broadcasts his opinion on all things MMA during videos on his YouTube channel, à la Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen, and his ESPN show alongside Ryan Clark.
Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Shoves Opponent During Faceoff
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather’s staredown with upcoming exhibition opponent Mikuru Asakura got a bit heated when his bodyguard intervened. Mayweather will face Asakura in his fourth career boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sept. 25. The matchup takes place just a few months after he faced Don Moore in Abu Dhabi back in May.
The Role Of An MMA Fighter In Derek Chauvin’s Imprisonment
MMA fighter Donald Williams played a crucial role during the trial of Derek Chauvin having witnessed the murder of George Floyd. On May 25, 2020, society was shook by the death of Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer. Chauvin, who’d accumulated 18 complaints on his official record by that time, was one of four officers involved in the arrest of Floyd, which occurred after he was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill.
MMA Fighter Shuts Opponent’s Body Down With Liver Kick TKO
MMA fighter Bruno Fontes made Thierry Lucas pay for keeping his hands low with a brutal kick to the liver at Jungle Fight 110. Fontes and Lucas came face-to-face in a battle of two emerging lightweights at Jungle Fight 110 on Saturday. JF is owned by Wallid Ismail, who has worked with top UFC fighters such as Paulo Costa and Deiveson Figueiredo in recent years.
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Falling Face-First In KO
Amateur MMA fighter Shane Wellman had a debut for the ages with a jaw-dropping knockout over Steve Pyles at Cage Titans 55. Wellman and Pyles fought at a catchweight of 190lbs on the prelims of Cage Titans 55. The card featured three title fights and a mix of both Muay Thai and MMA matchups.
WWE: Drew McIntyre teases huge match with popular star who hasn’t wrestled since 2016
Drew McIntyre is facing off against Roman Reigns in one of the biggest matches of his career to date on Saturday night (3 September), but he still has eyes on the future. The Scotsman is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, in what is WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. Despite having his hands full with Reigns, McIntyre has teased a future match with fellow Brit Stu Bennett (known as Wade Barrett in WWE). Speaking to The Independent about his early career, McIntyre reminisced about his time in Florida...
Watch: MMA Fighter Throws Knee To Chin For Vicious Knockout
MMA fighter Dzhaddal Alibekov saw an opening late in his fight against Mukhitdin Kholov and made the most of it at ACA 143. Just a fight after a spinning wheel kick knockout, Alibekov and Kholov went to battle in a bantamweight matchup on the ACA 143 prelims. The two bantamweights entered the cage with a similar amount of fighting experience but were on two different trajectories following their recent performances.
White Brands Sonnen’s Edwards Take “Completely Unfair”
UFC President Dana White has criticized Chael Sonnen after the former title challenger suggested that Leon Edwards “cheated” his way to victory at UFC 278. At the most recent pay-per-view, Edwards provided a moment that will no doubt be the frontrunner for a number of end-of-2022 awards — namely, upset of the year and comeback of the year, and perhaps even knockout of the year…
White: Tuivasa Will Be Next In Line With Win Over Gane
UFC President Dana White has spoken about what a victory over Ciryl Gane in Paris this weekend would do for the surging Tai Tuivasa. Entering 2020, Tuivasa was towards the bottom of the ladder having lost three straight fights inside the Octagon, with Junior dos Santos and Sergey Spivak finishing him inside the distance, and Blagoy Ivanov outpointing him.
Watch: MMA Fighter Knocks Out Opponent At The Buzzer
MMA fighter Igor da Silva Severino earned a buzzer-beating knockout over Manoel Rodrigues at Jungle Fight 110 on Saturday. Severino and Rodrigues fought in the JF 110 main event for the vacant flyweight title. Both Severino and Rodrigues entered the fight with impressive winning streaks and were looking to put on a show in the main event slot.
Vettori Predicts Adesanya’s Champion Days End On Nov. 12
Middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has stated he believes Alex Pereria will leave UFC 281 as middleweight champion of the world, not current divisional king Israel Adesanya. Talking to InsideFighting, Vettori had plenty to say on the upcoming middleweight title bout between the two-time foes and his forthcoming battle in Paris...
White Reacts To Silva/Paul Reports: “It’s About Time”
UFC President Dana White has reacted to the news that his promotion’s former middleweight champion Anderson Silva could share the ring with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul next. After a few failed bookings against professional boxers — first Tommy Fury, who withdrew after being denied access to the US, and then...
Darren Till Hits Back At Marvin Vettori’s “Irrelevant” Remarks
Darren Till has responded to former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori’s dismissal of him at UFC Paris media day. Till is on the comeback trail as he prepares for his UFC return following an injury that forced him out of UFC London in July. He’s anticipating two fights by the end of 2022 as he attempts to work his way back into the middleweight title picture.
Laura Sanko Explains How Close She Is To Making UFC History
Laura Sanko is breaking barriers as a UFC commentator. There are many moving parts that go into a UFC production. From the athletes to the commentators, to all the people behind the scenes, it all works perfectly in order. For the UFC Contender Series, Laura Sanko has played a part in that production since the beginning. She alongside Dan Hellie and Brendan Fitzgerald has been calling the fights since 2017.
Dern Backs Submission Grappling In UFC: “Would Be Awesome”
UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern has admitted that it’d be “cool” to see the promotion incorporate submission grappling into its events down the line. Submission grappling is currently experiencing somewhat of a boost in mainstream martial arts, largely through its inclusion in prominent ONE Championship broadcasts. The Asian organization, which prides itself on offering various disciplines inside the Circle — including kickboxing and Muay Thai — is in the midst of building a formidable grappling roster.
MMA News: What’s To Come In September 2022
This month, MMA News will continue to serve as an industry leader in original content, timely reporting, and in-depth storytelling with:. Original Stories: –We will continue leading the pack as a facilitator for the wider news cycle with an unyielding commitment to originality and storytelling. This means the majority of our daily content will remain stories that were covered here first. This is all made possible by our talented staff, including myself, Harvey Leonard, Curtis Calhoun, Nicole Bosco, Andrew Starc, Drew Beaupré, Jordan Wright, and Tyriece Simon. Only at MMA News can you finally solve the mystery of Valentina Shevchenko’s “HEYYY’S” one minute and learn about Ice Wars the next, with other riveting stories central to mainstream MMA in-between.
Luke Rockhold Teases Uncertainty Surrounding UFC Retirement
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold may not be fully committed to retiring from the UFC after all. Rockhold returned to the Octagon against former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 278. The two went back-and-forth and put on a ‘Fight of the Night’ performance with Costa earning a unanimous decision on the scorecards.
Thompson Gives Green Light For Pereira & Barberena Fights
UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson is after a striking battle for his next appearance, and he’s down to fight two explosive names that have come up. Thompson’s late-career surge towards gold came to a halt in 2021 courtesy of a pair of ground specialists. At UFC 264 in July, “Wonderboy” was controlled by Gilbert Burns, who took home a unanimous decision victory on the scorecards. Five months later, the two-time title challenger fell to the same fate, this time against Belal Muhammad.
Gaethje Reveals Fight He’d Induct Into HOF Over Chandler Classic
Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has revealed which of his fights he’d choose to have inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame down the line. The annual UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony went down in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. While former champions Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov drew most of the attention for their Modern Wing inductions, hard-hitting featherweights Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi were added to the Fight Wing.
Watch: The Top All-Time Finishes From UFC Paris’ Tai Tuivasa
In the leadup to UFC Paris, take a look at some of the greatest finishes from headliner Tai Tuivasa. The UFC is making its long-awaited debut in Paris, France this weekend and the event will be showcasing hometown hero Ciryl Gane in the main event. Opposite him and looking to spoil the homecoming is knockout artist Tai Tuivasa.
