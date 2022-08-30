Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Why Kayla Banwarth says bringing Mississippi to Lincoln to play Nebraska is a 'no-brainer'
Now in her third year as a college head coach at Mississippi, Kayla Banwarth was ready to bring the Rebels to Lincoln for a match against Nebraska. So she made the ask to John Cook, her former coach and boss at Nebraska. “He said, ‘Yeah, absolutely,’” Banwarth said....
Sioux City Journal
15K Iowa homes aided by rental assistance program
DES MOINES -- A program created during the pandemic to help renters avoid eviction largely achieved that stated goal in Iowa, one advocacy organization said. However, as that program winds down, data show that evictions are rising again, the advocate said. The federal Emergency Rental Assistance program was created during...
Sioux City Journal
Carbon monoxide suspected in deaths of 3 in Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people were found dead Wednesday evening inside a west Omaha home, and police are investigating whether carbon monoxide was to blame for their deaths. Officers were called to a home and found three people dead, said Lt. Candace Phillips. A fourth person was taken...
Sioux City Journal
People line up for water in Mississippi's capital
Mississippi's capital city was restoring running water to some homes and businesses Thursday, but many faucets remained dry or had only a trickle of water as crews worked to repair a flood-impaired water treatment plant. Jackson leaders reported some overnight progress in refilling tanks at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, the facility at the root of the latest water woes in Jackson. Those among Jackson's 150,000 residents who had running water again remained under a boil order that pre-dates the problems caused by flooding. At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves said extra resources had been mobilized. "We are continuing to work diligently at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant to get everyone in Jackson sustainable running water for the long term," Reeves said. Jackson schools held classes online Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and some restaurants closed. Portable toilets are parked outside the Capitol. Jackson State University brought in temporary restrooms for students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Heart disease runs in the family for these Siouxland residents
SIOUX CITY — About a decade ago, Hollie Fahrendholz began feeling as if her heart was skipping a beat. During the episodes, which occurred randomly, the Sioux City woman said her chest felt heavy and that it was "almost hard to breathe." "It kind of worried me because my...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland woman recounts battle with lung cancer
SIOUX CITY — Luann Graff is beating the odds. The 74-year-old Siouxland woman was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in January 2016 and given just six to 12 months to live. Six and a half years later, Graff is working at Heart & Soul Treasures Flea Market, a business she opened with her son, Brad, in March 2021.
Sioux City Journal
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. August 29, 2022. Editorial: College Alcohol Sales: Making The Rules Clear. The arrival of alcohol sales during events at South Dakota’s public universities is a move that’s probably long overdue, and it’s now up to both the schools and the patrons to make this change work.
Sioux City Journal
Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs on Friday declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor's office, instead proposing individual interviews with the moderator. The campaign manager for Hobbs, who is currently secretary of state, pointed to a raucous debate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
Sioux City Journal
Second suspect arrested in gunpoint robbery of Beatrice woman, sheriff says
Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old Beatrice man who they allege is one of two suspects who robbed a Gage County woman alongside a rural Lancaster County road after they offered to drive the woman to Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Members of the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task...
Sioux City Journal
Free nursing school offered by CHI Health in partnership with Purdue Global
Current CHI Health employees or their friends or family members can get up to two years of nursing school paid for by the regional health network. As part of its "Grow Our Own Nurses" partnership, CHI Health will cover the costs of tuition, books and fees for nursing students pursuing an associate of science in nursing degree at Purdue Global.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland home listings for people who need a lot of living space
This home offers a spectacular view out of every window!! This one of kind home sits on 11+ acres in Whispering Creek with a gated drive & tons of trees. All house sound system, waterfall, fire pit, built-in gas grill, fountain & circular drive. Impeccable quality with 32 ft flag stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Wood Mode cabinets, G.E Monogram built-in appliances, indoor grill, pot filler and walk-in pantry. Master bedroom suite has a fireplace, large bath with marble flooring, walk-in shower, soaking tub & 2 balconies. Custom baths with imported tile. The finished walkout basement has in-floor heat, fireplace, pool table area & wet bar with French doors to patio. The backyard has an in-ground pool with safety cover, cascading water feature & an impressive view. 4 car heated garage with epoxy floor. The best word to describe this home is QUALITY!
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (45) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Comments / 0