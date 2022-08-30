ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

deseret.com

A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race

An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border

A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
VOLUNTOWN, CT
FOX 61

Stefanowski proposes eliminating 200 Connecticut state taxes

HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, Laura Devlin, said Tuesday morning that if they’re elected this November, they’ll permanently eliminate 200 of what they call “nuisance taxes” in Connecticut. “On my first day as governor, when Laura and I...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Eyewitness News

CT Water asks customers to reduce water usage

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Amid the drought, Connecticut Water is asking customers to do what they can to cut back on water usage. Despite some rain over the last week, the state still remains in drought status. “We’re seeing precipitation about 5 inches below normal on average. Some areas more...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Looking for a COVID booster? Few, if any, appointments available in CT

Following the approval of updated vaccines, Connecticut residents are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Susannah Chen of West Hartford said her husband is planning a trip for work, so she’ll be driving up to Chicopee, Mass. to get boosted: “So far the CVS website has zero appointments for the entire state. If you live in Stamford, they direct you to White Plains, N.Y. Nothing for Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
TORRINGTON, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Governor Lamont Responds to Viral Project Veritas Video

On Wednesday afternoon, after Greenwich Schools announced that the administrator portrayed in a viral video from Project Veritas talking about not wanting to hire Catholics or people over 30, had been placed on administrative leave by Greenwich Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones, Governor Ned Lamont released a statement about hiring practices at local school districts, saying, “Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our public schools. This is not aligned with our Connecticut values.”
GREENWICH, CT

