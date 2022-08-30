Read full article on original website
Related
deseret.com
A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race
An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans
The Connecticut Insurance Department approved rate increases for individual and small group insurance plans. The post Connecticut health insurance increases approved, labeled “tone deaf” by Republicans appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Connecticut
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
The simple fact is that public safety is a huge problem in Connecticut that must be addressed now. The second part of the equation is that it is outrageously expensive to live here. The post Do you feel safe, Connecticut? appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Candlewood May Be The Largest, But This is the Deepest Lake in Connecticut
I've always thought that since Candlewood Lake is the largest in Connecticut, it would naturally be the deepest. Nope. Candlewood's average depth is 29.3 feet, and in the midst of this drought? The water is even more shallow in some parts. To find the deepest natural lake in Connecticut, you have to head up to the Northwest corner of the state.
CT reserved $1,000 pandemic bonuses for 30,000 workers. At least 255,000 want them.
Demand for the Premium Pay Program far outweighs what the state budgeted, leading some lawmakers to call for increased funding.
wiltonbulletin.com
‘Banks will not support it’: Buying legal cannabis in CT? Here’s how it will be handled
Travel to Massachusetts or over to New Jersey to buy cannabis. If you use a card, it’s likely the “budtender” will give you change in cash. You hand them your Visa or Mastercard, and they hand you your legally purchased cannabis products and maybe a dollar or so in change.
Register Citizen
DOT: ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ sign ripped off at Rhode Island border
A thief or thieves went to some trouble to steal a “Welcome to Connecticut” sign that greets motorists at the Rhode Island border, officials said. The sign was secured with four locking bolts to 8-foot high posts on Route 165 in Voluntown, welcoming drives from Exeter, R.I. It was discovered missing last week, state Department of Transportation spokesperson Kafi Rouse said Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox61.com
How New York gun control law may affect Connecticut
The new gun control law went into effect Thursday. The law now requires training and review of social media accounts for applicants.
Register Citizen
Facing $60 million loss, CT lawmakers plead with Congress to boost funding for energy assistance programs
State lawmakers this week sought additional money from Congress to cover an anticipated $60 million funding gap for the state’s low-income energy assistance program, which began accepting applications for the upcoming winter on Thursday. The gap — which represents more than 40 percent of the program’s total funding last...
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
Stefanowski proposes eliminating 200 Connecticut state taxes
HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, Laura Devlin, said Tuesday morning that if they’re elected this November, they’ll permanently eliminate 200 of what they call “nuisance taxes” in Connecticut. “On my first day as governor, when Laura and I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
milfordmirror.com
Bob Stefanowski’s 3-year tax returns show nearly $36.8 million in income for him and wife Amy
Republican Bob Stefanowski made $36.8 million in the three years following his unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018, according to a release of his tax returns late Thursday evening, which does not include a list of who he’s consulted for in that time period. Stefanowski’s campaign released digitized summaries...
Eyewitness News
CT Water asks customers to reduce water usage
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Amid the drought, Connecticut Water is asking customers to do what they can to cut back on water usage. Despite some rain over the last week, the state still remains in drought status. “We’re seeing precipitation about 5 inches below normal on average. Some areas more...
wiltonbulletin.com
Looking for a COVID booster? Few, if any, appointments available in CT
Following the approval of updated vaccines, Connecticut residents are finding it difficult to get an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot. Susannah Chen of West Hartford said her husband is planning a trip for work, so she’ll be driving up to Chicopee, Mass. to get boosted: “So far the CVS website has zero appointments for the entire state. If you live in Stamford, they direct you to White Plains, N.Y. Nothing for Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport.”
Eyewitness News
New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night
Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
How to apply for Connecticut Energy Assistance Program
The application period for this winter's Connecticut Energy Association Program (CEAP) opened Thursday, Sept. 1.
greenwichfreepress.com
Governor Lamont Responds to Viral Project Veritas Video
On Wednesday afternoon, after Greenwich Schools announced that the administrator portrayed in a viral video from Project Veritas talking about not wanting to hire Catholics or people over 30, had been placed on administrative leave by Greenwich Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones, Governor Ned Lamont released a statement about hiring practices at local school districts, saying, “Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our public schools. This is not aligned with our Connecticut values.”
Comments / 1