Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge
CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said. Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
fox32chicago.com
Juvenile arrested for allegedly robbing food delivery driver in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a food delivery driver that occurred in Naperville in June. At about 12:30 a.m. on June 19, officers responded to the 700 block of Royal Street George Drive for a report of a food delivery driver being robbed.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois felon sentenced to more than 12 years for possession of illegal guns, explosives
CHICAGO - A convicted felon from Minooka was sentenced Wednesday to 12 and a half years in federal prison for possessing illegal guns and explosives in Grundy County. John Feeney pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of illegal possession of an explosive during the commission of a felony, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern Illinois District.
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say
Police say they recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, as well as cash. They also seized a number of guns and vehicles, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Woodridge man accused of rear-ending vehicle while under the influence, resulting in the death of teen girl
CHICAGO - A Woodridge man is accused of rear-ending another vehicle on Interstate 290 while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl. Omar Abdul Raoof, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence involving death. At about 2:13 a.m. on...
Driver killed in DeKalb County crash
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorist was killed Thursday in DeKalb after running a stop sign and being hit by an SUV, according to police. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a white 2002 Toyota sedan disobeyed the stop sign at University Road at Route 30 and was hit in the driver’s […]
WIFR
Man dies Thursday night after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police reported an officer-involved shooting Thursday night. Rockford Police held a news conference around 10:30 p.m. They said they responded to a domestic-related disturbance around 8:30 p.m. inside a home in the 4100 block of Linden Road. When police entered, they discovered a man with a gun. Investigators said the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
ABC7 Chicago
Little Village shooting: Teen charged in young mother's death was already under investigation
CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting a 22-year-old mother of two and seriously wounding her older sister was already under investigation for an earlier attack on the sister when he was arrested, prosecutors said Wednesday. The teen was taken into custody Monday and charged with first-degree murder...
DeKalb County woman kept wild animals in her home, sold parts online
SANDWICH, Ill. (WTVO) — Police uncovered a menagerie of wild animals, alive and dead, inside the home of a 33-year-old Sandwich woman on Tuesday. The Illinois Conservation Police conducted a search of the property after a year-long investigation, officials said. Police said the home, in the 1000 block of Spruce Street, belongs to a woman […]
Manhunt near West Side golf course after theft suspect kicks out police window on I-290
CHICAGO — A manhunt is underway after a theft suspect kicked out the window of a police vehicle on I-290 Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., authorities arrested two catalytic converter theft suspects near Cicero and Erie. Police said the theft occurred in DuPage County and on I-290, just before Austin Boulevard, Devin Revels, 27, […]
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman uncovers a trove of information about an armed robbery team that prowled the North Side for months
Six months before prosecutors charged Tyshon Brownlee with robbing, shooting, and trying to kill Dakotah Earley on a Lincoln Park street in May, Chicago police already had evidence that someone named Tyshon Brownlee was linked to a crew of robbers that was carrying out nighttime armed robbery sprees on the North Side.
Beloit cocaine dealer sentenced to 9 years
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Eshawn Reed, 40, has been sentenced to spend 9 years in federal prison on charges of cocaine trafficking and weapons charges. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Reed distributed crack cocaine in the Janesville area on April 6th, July 19, and August 5, 2021, and then on August 10th, he possessed […]
wlip.com
Fri. Headlines: More Details on Fatal Crash; Man Airlifted A Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Park
BRISTOL, WI (WLIP)–We have more information on the single vehicle crash in Bristol that left one person dead Wednesday. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that a car driven by a 26 year old Mt Pleasant woman was traveling westbound on Highway K west of Highway MB when it briefly drifted left of center and then left the roadway into the north ditch line.
firefighternation.com
Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some
In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
Video shows moments leading up to shooting that left retired CPD officer seriously injured
CHICAGO (CBS)-- New video shows what police believe are the moments leading up to the shooting of a retired Chicago police officer early Thursday morning.The 60-year-old retired officer was shot outside a currency exchange on 71st and Wentworth around 7:30 a.m., according to fire officials. Three robbers attempted to rob the Currency Exchange. The former officer stopped them and was shot.Police didn't release any video of the actual attempted robbery. Video shows an SUV pull up and two men walk out, one with a visible firearm in hand. The vehicle has visible damage to the front left near the front light and by the driver's side door, with a spare tire in the back.The retired officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, according to Melean.Police said the currency exchange employee was not wounded, and it's unclear if any of the suspects were shot. Anyone who might have information on the robbery attempt is asked to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384 or to provide an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.
CBS News
Man charged in connection with 'road rage' shooting on I-57
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 57 last Monday. Jalynn Powell, 21, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Illinois State Police. Around...
WSPY NEWS
Driver killed in crash near Shabbona
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash at Route 30 and University Road Thursday evening. Police say a Toyota sedan was heading south on University Road when the driver disobeyed the stop sign at Route 30. The Toyota was hit by westbound Ford SUV on Route 30 and went off the road to the west. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.
WIFR
Police: Teen arrested in DeKalb uses ankle bracelet as holster for handgun
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago teen faces multiple charges Tuesday after being arrested in DeKalb while wearing a home-monitoring device from Cook County. Police say they noticed the suspect,17, on Friday near the 800 block of Ridge Drive and tried to make an arrest. They say he took off, attempting to climb over a fence to escape.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman accused of stealing over $700 in unpaid merchandise from store
An Aurora woman was arrested by Plano police Wednesday morning from a store in the 6800 block of Route 34. 37-year-old Lesleigh A. Lawrence is accused of leaving the store with about $790 in unpaid merchandise. Police say Lawrence was arrested without incident and taken to the Plano Police Department....
