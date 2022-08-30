Read full article on original website
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 2.5 acres burning southwest of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — Update Sept 2. at 6:24 pm:. All evacuation warnings have been lifted for this incident, residents can return to their homes. This is the first electronic notice regarding evacuations, law enforcement went door-to-door in the area to give a Level 2: Be Set evacuation warning in the area west of West Savage Creek Road and Rogue River Highway.
KDRV
FireWatch: Red Flag Alert today for Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- A Red Flag Warning in effect today from 11am to 11pm is compounding challenges for crews fighting a growing wildfire in northern Josephine County. The Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) says the National Weather Service's parent agency NOAA issued this warning for the Rum Creek Fire and other parts of Oregon for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. It is aware Red Flag Warning conditions could cause rapid fire spread and "provide resistance to control efforts on new ignitions."
ijpr.org
A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed
Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
Rapidly spreading wildfire near Weed in Siskiyou County triggers evacuation orders
SISKIYOU COUNTY -- A large, fast-moving wildfire burning near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County Friday afternoon has triggered evacuation orders, according to authorities.The so-called Mill Fire was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. and has quickly exploded to 200 acres, according to reports on social media. The Zonehaven website shows a large area of Siskiyou County east of I-5 under evacuation orders. The communities of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood are all impacted.According to some reports, the fire involves homes and a request for a large number of ground fire units with air support has gone out. So far, there has been no official word on the fire from the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office or Cal Fire.
KDRV
BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
oregontoday.net
Smoke Advisory Continues in Curry Co., Sept. 2
DEQ release – Location: Advisory in effect for Curry, Jackson, Josephine counties. Smoke watch for Wallowa, Baker, eastern Grant, Deschutes, eastern Lane, and southern Douglas counties for intermittent smoke from nearby fires. End date: Until further notice for Southwest Oregon. Through Tuesday for Central and Northeast Oregon. Smoke source: Fires throughout Oregon. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality advisory Thursday for Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties due to intermittent periods of heavy smoke from the Rum Creek Fire expected in the area for the foreseeable future. DEQ also expects intermittent moderate to unhealthy smoke in Central and Northeastern Oregon through at least Tuesday due to localized impacts from nearby fires. This includes Wallowa, Baker, eastern Grant, Deschutes, eastern Lane, and southern Douglas counties. Check Oregon’s daily smoke outlooks to see what times of day smoke might be better or worse in Southwest and Central Oregon. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people. Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions. Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses. If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled. Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.
Rum Creek Fire in Oregon spreads to nearly 14,000 acres, expected to grow amid hot and dry conditions
The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon continues to spread, scorching nearly 14,000 acres as of Wednesday as officials say the blaze is expected to grow amid tinder-dry conditions. The blaze has burned 13,994 acres in Josephine County and is 1% contained, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire's east and west containment lines underway, 15,635 acres burned
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says this morning the wildfire's eastern edge is getting firefighting resources. Evacuation orders for the east side of the fire reach to Interstate 5 for the wildfire with 1% containment. This morning's evacuation orders map also shows spot fires east of the main wildfire.
KDRV
FireWatch: nearly 2,000 firefighting personnel face Friday's Red Flag Alert conditions
MERLIN, Ore. -- Forecast wind Friday could test firefighting progress against northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. Fire-supporting hot and dry weather will be compounded by windy conditions. The lightning-caused wildfire's Unified Command (UC) says tonight the fire's size is 16,583 acres burned with 1% containment and 1,934 personnel fighting...
KTVL
Fire activity increases on Rum Creek fire, now almost 15,000 acres
MERLIN, ORE. — Updated Sept. 1st at 1:35 am:. Firefighting resources are surging to new areas to address locations where the fire crossed lines on the eastern edge of the fire. Fire remains active overnight due to warm temperatures, low humidity and dry fuels. Structural protection continues in residential...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/1 — Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County, West Nile Virus Detected In Jackson County Mosquitoes, Rum Creek Fire Update
AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Jackson, and Josephine counties...in effect until at least 5 PM PDT Thursday. The Rum Creek Wildfire burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq or download the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment
MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
CBS Austin
Crews fighting western wildfires use special protective wraps to protect houses
MERLIN, Ore. (KTVL) — Firefighters in southern Oregon are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of a wildfire that's being called the "Rum Creek Fire",. Crews are taking advantage of cooler, more humid weather conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Nearly 12,000 acres are burning...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire "highest priority in the area" for fire response
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An appreciative crowd heard firefighters and law enforcement tonight explain their efforts to handle the demands of the Rum Creek Fire. They were part of a community meeting regarding the Rum Creek Fire. The chiefs in charge of firefighting assigned sections of the fire explained their...
opb.org
Rum Creek Fire in southwest Oregon surpasses 10,000 acres
A wildfire in southwest Oregon continued to grow Monday, authorities with the National Interagency Fire Center said. The Rum Creek Fire now covers more than 10,700 acres. That’s up from 1,200 acres on Friday. On Sunday evening, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office issued additional Level 2 – Be Set and...
KDRV
FireWatch: expanded, updated Rum Creek Fire evacuation orders reach I-5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is expanding its list of evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire in the Rand and Galice area. A Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice reaches Interstate 5, shown on this map as of 11pm pacific time Sunday, August 28, 2022, including Hugo and the Grants Pass airport area.
KTVL
100 unlicensed cannabis plants seized and destroyed in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On Aug. 29, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Josephine County Code Enforcement, executed a search warrant in the 17,000 block of Redwood Highway in Josephine County regarding an illegal cannabis grow site. During the execution of the warrant approximately 100 growing...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at 8,404 burned acres, nearly doubling in one day
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today's update about the Rum Creek Fire shows its size at 8,404 acres. It was reported at 4,319 burned acres yesterday. Its Unified Command plans a community meeting Tuesday. The lightning-caused wildfire has claimed one firefighter's life and is causing evacuations in northern Josephine County (below). The...
KDRV
Thursday September 1st Midday Weather
Today highs will reach into the triple digits for Northern California and the Rogue Valley. Haze and smoke are still impacting our area and will continue for the next couple days. This weekend looks to be dry, hazy and sunny with temperatures cooling by the middle of next week.
