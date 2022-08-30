Viviano’s Festa Italiano in Fenton has moved, but not very far. The grocery, cafe and deli moved to 55 Fenton Plaza in June. It operated for 18 years out of a nearby space in the same retail complex, at 62 Fenton Plaza, but closed up shop there in April, which allowed Aldi to expand into the old space, said Michael Viviano, co-owner of the Viviano business.

FENTON, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO