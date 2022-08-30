Read full article on original website
Twin City Days Car Show additions
(Festus, Crystal City) The annual Twin City Days celebration takes place next weekend, and one of the great draws on that Saturday is the Car Show which is presented by Manns Restoration in Festus. Rick Fischer serves on the Twin City Chamber of Commerce Board and is a Crystal City councilman. He says they decided to add a few extras to this year’s car show.
Gas leak prompts evacuation in a south St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – People are being evacuated from their homes the 4100 block of Taft for a natural gas leak. Spire workers and firefighters are going door-to-door to get people out of their homes. The extent of the leak is not clear at this time. This is a...
Wet weather postpones sunset concert in St. Peters
UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, tonight’s Sunset Fridays concert with BagLunch & The Salamander Slide at 370 Lakeside Park has been cancelled. ST. PETERS, Mo. – The three-day holiday weekend fun begins tonight. Things get started in St. Peters where the sunset Friday concert series is bringing the music for your holiday weekend. Bag Lunch […]
Calendar of events Sept. 1-8
Bingo, 10:30 a.m., Arnold Eagles, 1725 Jeffco Blvd. Doors open 8 a.m. Call 636-282-0415. Arts and crafts, 10-11:30 a.m., Quad Cities Senior Center, 221 Bailey Road, Crystal City. Call 636-937-8333. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Cost: $6 members, $7...
Driver crashes into tree in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – An accident happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis. A driver lost control and crashed into a tree at Halls Ferry Circle and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. No injuries have been reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
Vandals break into north St. Louis church, destroy sentimental items and musical instruments
ST. LOUIS — "I was in disbelief when I first saw it all," Pastor Jack Hill Jr. said of the damage found inside his Church of Nondenomination. Hill held back tears when he showed 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend all the damage vandals did to his sanctuary sometime last week.
Labor Day weekend 2022 events in St. Louis
Labor Day weekend is near and several events are returning to the St. Louis area. Labor Day weekend to many is looked at as the last hurrah of the summertime.
Viviano’s moves to bigger space in Fenton
Viviano’s Festa Italiano in Fenton has moved, but not very far. The grocery, cafe and deli moved to 55 Fenton Plaza in June. It operated for 18 years out of a nearby space in the same retail complex, at 62 Fenton Plaza, but closed up shop there in April, which allowed Aldi to expand into the old space, said Michael Viviano, co-owner of the Viviano business.
St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus
A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
ALDI to open new south St. Louis County store next week
Grocery shoppers will soon be able to enjoy a new ALDI store in south St. Louis County.
Homicide detectives called after South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man died after being shot Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Park around 3:20 p.m. Homicide detectives have been called to the scene. No other information has been released.
Downtown Washington Bed and Breakfast Brick Rose sold
Real estate developer Tara Riegel has sold the Brick Rose Beds & Donuts house in Washington. It is unclear how the property will be used. New owner Lisa Roux, of L&D Homes Properties LLC, of Valley Park, declined to comment for this story, The house — which was a short-term vacation rental — has no future availability dates listed on Airbnb’s website.
Janice Lukefahr Bohnert – Service – 09/07/22 at 11 a.m.
Janice Lukefahr Bohnert of Affton, Missouri, formerly of Perry County, died Thursday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Highland. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Janice Bohnert is Tuesday evening...
Rare St. Louis license plate sells for $8,500 at auction
A rare porcelain license plate, designed in the early days of automobiles in St. Louis, recently sold for $8,500 at an Illinois auction.
Entertainment announced for Alton Expo
The Alton Expo returns next week, and it will be a four-day event as opposed to the traditional five. There will be the usual games, rides, and carnival food at Alton’s Riverfront Park. Mud volleyball makes its return, and there will be music each night. Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan...
If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
Chesterfield, Town and Country, and Clayton are warning residents after break-ins in blue postal boxes. An investigation is ongoing.
St. Charles man killed in Jefferson County motorcycle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 34-year-old killed in a Jefferson County crash has been identified. Wednesday, 34-year-old Wyatt Hausgen, of St. Charles, was driving his Harley Davidson east on Route A near Pioneer Road at 6:15 a.m. when it was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze attempting to make a left turn. Hausgen died from his injuries.
Kevin Charles Ogden — Service 9/3/22 Noon
Kevin Charles Ogden of Crystal City passed away Monday, August 29, he was 64 years old. The visitation for Kevin Ogden will be Saturday (9/3) morning from 9 until the time of memorial service at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Thousands turn out for county truck, tractor pull
Fans flocked to the 2022 Good Ol’ Truck and Tractor Pull held Aug. 27 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. “We had about 6,000 people,” said Matt Woods, a board member for the Hillsboro Community Civic Club, which sponsored the event. “That was bigger than we expected.”
Michael Dee Miller — Service 9/6/22 Noon
Michael Dee Miller of Hillsboro passed away on Wednesday (8/31) , he was 70 years old. The visitation for Michael Miller will be Tuesday (9/6) morning from 10 until the funeral service at Noon at Hillsboro First Baptist Church. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
