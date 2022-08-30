ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal City, MO

mymoinfo.com

Twin City Days Car Show additions

(Festus, Crystal City) The annual Twin City Days celebration takes place next weekend, and one of the great draws on that Saturday is the Car Show which is presented by Manns Restoration in Festus. Rick Fischer serves on the Twin City Chamber of Commerce Board and is a Crystal City councilman. He says they decided to add a few extras to this year’s car show.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
FOX 2

Wet weather postpones sunset concert in St. Peters

UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, tonight’s Sunset Fridays concert with BagLunch & The Salamander Slide at 370 Lakeside Park has been cancelled.  ST. PETERS, Mo. – The three-day holiday weekend fun begins tonight. Things get started in St. Peters where the sunset Friday concert series is bringing the music for your holiday weekend. Bag Lunch […]
SAINT PETERS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events Sept. 1-8

Bingo, 10:30 a.m., Arnold Eagles, 1725 Jeffco Blvd. Doors open 8 a.m. Call 636-282-0415. Arts and crafts, 10-11:30 a.m., Quad Cities Senior Center, 221 Bailey Road, Crystal City. Call 636-937-8333. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Cost: $6 members, $7...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
FOX 2

Driver crashes into tree in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An accident happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis. A driver lost control and crashed into a tree at Halls Ferry Circle and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. No injuries have been reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Viviano’s moves to bigger space in Fenton

Viviano’s Festa Italiano in Fenton has moved, but not very far. The grocery, cafe and deli moved to 55 Fenton Plaza in June. It operated for 18 years out of a nearby space in the same retail complex, at 62 Fenton Plaza, but closed up shop there in April, which allowed Aldi to expand into the old space, said Michael Viviano, co-owner of the Viviano business.
FENTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus

A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Homicide detectives called after South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man died after being shot Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Park around 3:20 p.m. Homicide detectives have been called to the scene. No other information has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Downtown Washington Bed and Breakfast Brick Rose sold

Real estate developer Tara Riegel has sold the Brick Rose Beds & Donuts house in Washington. It is unclear how the property will be used. New owner Lisa Roux, of L&D Homes Properties LLC, of Valley Park, declined to comment for this story, The house — which was a short-term vacation rental — has no future availability dates listed on Airbnb’s website.
WASHINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Janice Lukefahr Bohnert – Service – 09/07/22 at 11 a.m.

Janice Lukefahr Bohnert of Affton, Missouri, formerly of Perry County, died Thursday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Highland. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Janice Bohnert is Tuesday evening...
AFFTON, MO
advantagenews.com

Entertainment announced for Alton Expo

The Alton Expo returns next week, and it will be a four-day event as opposed to the traditional five. There will be the usual games, rides, and carnival food at Alton’s Riverfront Park. Mud volleyball makes its return, and there will be music each night. Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

St. Charles man killed in Jefferson County motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 34-year-old killed in a Jefferson County crash has been identified. Wednesday, 34-year-old Wyatt Hausgen, of St. Charles, was driving his Harley Davidson east on Route A near Pioneer Road at 6:15 a.m. when it was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze attempting to make a left turn. Hausgen died from his injuries.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Kevin Charles Ogden — Service 9/3/22 Noon

Kevin Charles Ogden of Crystal City passed away Monday, August 29, he was 64 years old. The visitation for Kevin Ogden will be Saturday (9/3) morning from 9 until the time of memorial service at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Thousands turn out for county truck, tractor pull

Fans flocked to the 2022 Good Ol’ Truck and Tractor Pull held Aug. 27 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. “We had about 6,000 people,” said Matt Woods, a board member for the Hillsboro Community Civic Club, which sponsored the event. “That was bigger than we expected.”
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Michael Dee Miller — Service 9/6/22 Noon

Michael Dee Miller of Hillsboro passed away on Wednesday (8/31) , he was 70 years old. The visitation for Michael Miller will be Tuesday (9/6) morning from 10 until the funeral service at Noon at Hillsboro First Baptist Church. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
HILLSBORO, MO

