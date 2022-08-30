ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
Fox17

Newaygo nurse accused of abusing resident at GR Home for Veterans

LANSING, Mich. — A Newaygo nurse has been charged for allegedly abusing a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 56-year-old Beverly Ann Bratcher was charged with one count of abuse in the second degree involving a vulnerable adult. Bratcher failed...
Fox17

Man dead, 15-year-old hurt in Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Dispatch confirmed that two people were shot in Muskegon on Thursday night. The shooting happened on Amity Avenue at around 8:45 p.m., authorities say. One of the victims is a 15-year-old girl, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD). The other victim was...
Fox17

Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!. The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.
Detroit News

2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say

Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
Fox17

Muskegon animal shelter rescues kittens abandoned at car wash

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter helped rescue a litter of newborn kittens after they say someone left them at a car wash. Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven (HCW) says they are working to save them while seeking to reunite them with the mother, who the nonprofit says was also abandoned.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection

KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
