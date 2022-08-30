Read full article on original website
Fox17
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
Officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun not guilty of carelessness
A jury decided a Grand Rapids police officer was not careless when he fired a shot while running toward a man last year.
Police ID woman in wheelchair killed in Walker crash
Authorities have released the name of the woman using an electric wheelchair who was killed in a crash in Walker Thursday morning.
Fox17
Newaygo nurse accused of abusing resident at GR Home for Veterans
LANSING, Mich. — A Newaygo nurse has been charged for allegedly abusing a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says 56-year-old Beverly Ann Bratcher was charged with one count of abuse in the second degree involving a vulnerable adult. Bratcher failed...
$6,000 worth of school supplies donated by Muskegon car dealership
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Local children are starting the brand new school year in style thanks to the generosity of the staff at Betten Baker Muskegon and the community. Betten Baker hosted a school supply drive in the months of July and August. The sales staff competed to collect the most school supplies, books and backpacks.
recordpatriot.com
West Michigan nurse charged after failing to report medication error at veterans home
A West Michigan nurse faces a felony charge after failing to report a medication error at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo was charged in the 61st District Court in Kent County, with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, which is punishable by up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Fox17
Man dead, 15-year-old hurt in Muskegon shooting
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Dispatch confirmed that two people were shot in Muskegon on Thursday night. The shooting happened on Amity Avenue at around 8:45 p.m., authorities say. One of the victims is a 15-year-old girl, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD). The other victim was...
recordpatriot.com
West Michigan family confirms body found in drain pipe is missing man Erik Johnson
A body found by construction workers in a Coopersville storm drain has been confirmed to be 28-year-old Erik Johnson who disappeared on Aug. 13. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Johnson's remains were visible from a manhole at a construction site and were discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Center St. and Sunset St.
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Sheriff: Teens identified, accused of robbing Ottawa Co. church
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified three teenage suspects who are accused of stealing from a church two nights in a row.
Grand Rapid’s Newest Dispensary Noxx Is Here, and They Wanna Give You $10 every month
It's starting to feel like Grand Rapids has as many dispensaries as we do Party Stores, but with almost three years of legalization and record high sales, the pot party doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Grand Rapid's newest marijuana venture just opened it's doors this week on...
Fox17
Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!. The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.
Detroit News
2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say
Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
Slain Grand Rapids area mother of five ‘adored her kids,’ aunt says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- When Mollie Schmidt’s father came to her Grand Rapids area home more than a week ago for a visit, she wasn’t there. But he found a note on her desk. It showed a hand drawn heart and smiley face, reminding Schmidt of her daughter’s upcoming first day of kindergarten. She planned to celebrate the day with her.
WWMTCw
Man dead, teen injured after being shot in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people were shot after a large fight broke out on Amity Avenue near Emerald Street in Muskegon, according to the Muskegon Police Department. A 15-year-old girl from Muskegon was shot in the back and a 44-year-old man from Muskegon was shot in the chest Thursday evening, according to police.
Fox17
Muskegon animal shelter rescues kittens abandoned at car wash
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter helped rescue a litter of newborn kittens after they say someone left them at a car wash. Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven (HCW) says they are working to save them while seeking to reunite them with the mother, who the nonprofit says was also abandoned.
WWMTCw
Sheriff's deputies seize guns from Kalamazoo County streets at record rates
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Dangerous weapons are getting into the hands of criminals at an alarming rate in Kalamazoo, Sheriff Richard Fuller said. “Tons of people have firearms, and they use them appropriately. What worries law enforcement is when firearms get into the hands of the wrong people," Fuller said.
Speedway gas station in Kalamazoo robbed at knife point
A Speedway gas station was robbed at knife point on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 6150 Stadium Drive at around 11:25 p.m.
Man sentenced to life for 2020 double murder in Grand Rapids
A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and another man in 2020.
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection
KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
