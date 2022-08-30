ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gwyneth Paltrow praises women who avoid cosmetic surgery as she reflects on turning 50

Gwyneth Paltrow has applauded women who haven’t had any cosmetic surgery done to hide signs of ageing.The Goop founder reflected on her own appearance ahead of her 50th birthday on 27 September.She also rejected following any “rules” about what kind of clothing women can wear at any particular age, revealing that she wore “the shortest skirt I’d worn in 10 years just the other day”.“It was this old Chanel dress I found in the basement, and it worked,” she said in a blog post for her wellness platform. “People should wear what they feel good.”Paltrow also spoke of her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy