Gwyneth Paltrow has applauded women who haven’t had any cosmetic surgery done to hide signs of ageing.The Goop founder reflected on her own appearance ahead of her 50th birthday on 27 September.She also rejected following any “rules” about what kind of clothing women can wear at any particular age, revealing that she wore “the shortest skirt I’d worn in 10 years just the other day”.“It was this old Chanel dress I found in the basement, and it worked,” she said in a blog post for her wellness platform. “People should wear what they feel good.”Paltrow also spoke of her...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 36 MINUTES AGO