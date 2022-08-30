ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Is Finally Testing an Edit Button

Yes, it is happening: Twitter is testing a feature that will allow you to edit your tweets. In a recent blog post, Twitter confirmed that the Edit Tweet feature is currently undergoing "internal testing." Once the testing has concluded, the Edit Tweet feature will roll out to Twitter Blue subscribers later this month, just as Twitter noted earlier this year.
Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Will Reveal What's Next for the Game

A Cyberpunk 2077 stream next week will spell out what’s coming up for the sci-fi RPG. The next edition of Night City Wire will give us a glimpse of what’s on the horizon for Cyberpunk 2077 as well as discuss the upcoming anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It looks as though the upcoming show might be getting a little in-game love, too.
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for September 2022

Those chill winter days and warm blanket binge sessions are done. That said, we're thawing into a new spring growth of streaming service content. If you know exactly where to stop and smell the roses, a heady bloom of blockbuster movies, TV shows and original content can be yours. But why search those fields aimlessly? I've gone and handpicked you a stunning bouquet of nothing but the best viewing available!
Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan Confirmed, Initial Pricing Details Revealed

Microsoft has finally revealed the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, just days after a logo leak all about confirmed the new subscription tier. Xbox announced that the new plan, which will allow subscribers to share with up to four other friends or family members, is being tested in Ireland and Colombia, where it will cost €21.99 per month and 49,900 COP respectively.
Genshin Impact: Tighnari and Zhongli Banner Makes $15 Million in Ten Days

Genshin Impact’s much-awaited Version 3.0 is finally here and it brought the Dendro 5-star bow user Tighnari along with a rerun for the Geo Archon, Zhongli. The banner went live on August 24, 2022, and we have data from the Chinese App Store that shows that the banner generated $15 million in revenue.
Second Developer in a Week Calls Out Publisher PQube [Update: PQube Responds]

Publisher PQube has responded to allegations from developer Corecell around the development and ownership of AeternoBlade 2. In a statement provided to IGN (in full below), PQube appears to say that it didn't pay an agreed minimum guarantee to the developer because Corecell self-released a PC version of the game. It also says it "sent numerous proposals and supporting agreements" to give rights for the game back to Corecell, but claims it wasn't acknowledged by the developer.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Review

The highly-praised Arctis family of SteelSeries headsets has been updated for 2022, with all-new designs and a slightly less confusing product lineup. The Arctis 5 has been dropped entirely, and been basically rolled into what is now the Arctis Nova 3 headphones. Featuring the same fantastic audio drivers as its older sibling, the Arctis Nova 7, and sporting some fancy new RGB lighting on the exterior, the Arctis Nova 3 is a great budget pair of headphones for both gaming and general entertainment.
That's All I got

There are five of Ellie's jokes to be found in The Last of Us. Four of them are in chapter 5 (Pittsburgh) and one is in chapter 6 (The Suburbs). There is no progress tracker for the jokes, so make sure to get them in the correct order. This can also be done via the chapter select menu.
Loot Guide

Looting is an essential mechanic in Escape from Tarkov. This is the action that you’ll be doing the most, apart from shooting other players and trying to survive Raids. Items come in all shapes and forms, and you should get as much as you can — even if you won't use them.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide

Colloquially known as the graffiti Pokemon, Grafaiai is a new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's based on the real-life long-fingered lemur, the aye-aye (not to be confused with the Monkey Ball character, Aiai), and even has its gross long finger. This page contains everything we know about Grafaiai and its two Abilities, Unburden and Poison Touch.
Severance Package

Welcome to IGN’s guide to the Severance Package mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This main mission is unlocked after you complete the Non-Compete Clause mission. Should you shoot or fire Atticus Marshall? In this page, we will explain the effects of this tough decision, as well as how to get the Marshall board to vote him off.
The Last of Us Part I Review

You almost have to admire the hedonism of looking at The Last of Us Remastered, which is still visually impressive eight years later, and saying, “Yeah, that looks pretty good, but we can do better.” There’s very little left to be said about the original The Last of Us, a potent, post-apocalyptic cocktail of stealth, survival, and slaughter that’s revered for its haunting storytelling in an amazingly well-crafted world. You almost certainly knew that. It’s widely lauded as one of the best games of all time and one of the few to get a 10 from IGN, but I reckon you knew that, too. In fact, it’s a game so nice they built it thrice, which is where we find ourselves with The Last of Us Part I – now the third version of Naughty Dog’s 2013 masterpiece to arrive inside a decade.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Officially Announced, Reveal Next Week

Update 9:05am: Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin's Creed Mirage following the leak earlier today. Announced on the franchise's official Twitter (below), Ubisoft also confirmed that more information would arrive at its Ubisoft Forward showcase next week. A new image of the game was also revealed, showing presumably the protagonist (rumoured...
