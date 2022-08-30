Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
Complex
Air Jordan Release Dates for Summer 2023 Revealed
While the current heat index doesn’t suggest it, summer is almost over and it’s not too early to take a look at what Jordan Brand has penciled on the calendar for Summer 2023. Thanks to zSneakerheadz and Sole Retriever, we have an idea of what to expect next year. The detailed information about the sneakers’ SKUs and prices comes specifically from Sole Retriever.
Complex
The Best Back to School Sneakers, Then and Now | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they talk about back to school sneakers, reminisce on the shoes that were popular when they were in high school, and break down how bad RTV requests are when you work in footwear retail. They also leak some exciting Nike shoes that aren’t releasing until 2023. Elsewhere, Joe hits some serious buckets at Got Sole, Welty hits a personal best in the gym, and Brendan reflects on his Hood to Coast run.
Complex
‘Metallic Red’ Nike Air Foamposite One Re-Releasing in 2023
Nike plans to release a retro of the “Metallic Red” Nike Air Foamposite One colorway next year, according to an internal brand document viewed by Complex. The shoe is slated to be part of Nike’s Summer 2023 collection and anticipated to launch in the first half of May. Its release date is subject to change—sneaker release dates will often shift before shoes are launched, especially in the wake of disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
hypebeast.com
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
hypebeast.com
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 "Cool Grey" Set To Drop Soon: First Look
While the Air Jordan 2 hasn't always been extremely popular amongst fans, there is no doubt that the shoe is going through a bit of a resurgence right now. Jordan Brand is coming out with more new colorways than ever before, and that is going to be especially true in 2023. This is something sneakerheads should be looking forward to and thanks to Sole Retriever on Instagram, we now know one of the colorways that are lined up for next year.
These Air Jordan Styles Are Reportedly Releasing in 2023
It appears that Jordan Brand’s 2023 release plans for its acclaimed Air Jordan line appears to have been spoiled on social media. Sneaker leak social media accounts @Soleretriever and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared a series of mockup images surrounding the purported 2023 Air Jordan release lineup, with each of the styles reportedly hitting stores during the summer of next year. The sneakers that are reportedly featured in the forthcoming lineup include the Air Jordan 1 in both its low and high-top variations, along with multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 3. Next up are a series of new Air Jordan 3 styles...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Coming Next Year: First Look
One of the best sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 6. This is a model that fans have loved for quite some time thanks to its streamlined design and historical significance. Michael Jordan won his first title in this shoe, and it is a moment that will forever be remembered. With that being said, new colorways are always being produced, and in 2023, fans will be subjected to some heat.
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Collection
Amidst the attention around the ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection now available, Ye‘s YEEZY label has now delivered a new campaign for its ongoing partnership. Taking to Instagram, YEEZY offered a series of evocative images highlighting what is believed to be the next installment of the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collaboration.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: Details
The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.
The Air Jordan 13 ‘Playoffs’ Could be Returning for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend
A classic Air Jordan 13 style could be returning to stores in 2023. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images and purported release details of the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” on Instagram yesterday, an original colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that made its debut in 1998. According to the aforementioned account, the classic style will be re-issued in Feb. 18, 2023, which is the same weekend as the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend. As the name of the colorway suggests, the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” was made for Jordan to wear in the NBA Playoffs during the year of the shoe’s...
sneakernews.com
Nike Set To Increase Dunk Prices Next Quarter
Throughout the past few years, quality of life has gradually gotten worse in almost all regards. Inflation and rent, for starters, are at an all-time high, and shortages of all goods are causing costs to rise across the board. Even Nike is forced to raise the price of their own sneakers, doing so yet again not just for their catalog of Air Jordans but also the equally beloved, extremely popular Dunk Low and High.
Complex
Kanye Takes a Shot at Kid Cudi in Instagram Post
Kanye West is back on Instagram, and took a shot at his friend-turned-foe Kid Cudi. On Thursday, Kanye posted another incendiary front-page newspaper headline to his IG that read: “Kasper Rørsted Also Dead at 60.”. The headline was meant as a jab at the Adidas CEO, who steps...
Complex
Ayrtn’s New Project, ‘Too Awesome’, Is An Essential Listen
South London rapper ayrtn is back with his new EP, Too Awesome. Coming two years after his last project, Ghost…, the artist who made our rappers to watch list for this year proves exactly why he’s one of the hottest prospects in the game. After giving us an...
HipHopDX.com
French Montana Unveils Custom Rolex Watch Design: ‘This Ain’t Regular’
French Montana has partnered with Skeleton Concepts for a unique Rolex collaboration celebrating his Moroccan roots. The Bronx, New York native recently unveiled his brand new skeletonized Rolex Daytona 116520 concept timepiece on Instagram. The unique design boasts a green Sapphire bezel, twice circled subdials in anthracite gray and red, and red custom-made tachymetric scale engravings and hands.
