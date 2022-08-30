Read full article on original website
HBO celebrates The Rings of Power premiere by releasing an entire House of the Dragon episode on YouTube
House of the Dragon is now available for free on YouTube. Thanks, Amazon!
WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Twerking to the MCU in She-Hulk
The only woman more savage than Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters? Megan Thee Stallion. In a major pop culture crossover, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, livening up the Marvel series with her twerking skills. The rapper was referenced repeatedly throughout Episode 3,...
Complex
What to Watch This Week: ‘The Rings of Power,’ ‘Honk for Jesus,’ ‘The Patient’ and More
It is our duty to stay abreast of all the latest releases hitting theaters and streaming services week after week to deliver What to Watch. But I’m going to be honest here and say that this is a strange week considering that no major new releases are hitting theaters this week, aside from Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
She-Hulk creator explains shock cameo in episode three’s post-credits scene
One of the creators of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has broken down the shock cameo at the end of the latest episode.The Marvel series, which stars Tatiana Maslany as a talented lawyer who becomes imbued with the powers of the Hulk, has already featured a number of appearances from previous MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) stars.Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Abomination (Tim Roth) have both cropped up again, with Benedict Wong and Charlie Cox also appearing as Doctor Strange’s Wong and Daredevil’s Matt Murdock respectively.Spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode three – you have been warned!The post-credits sequence for She-Hulk’s third...
ComicBook
Malcom in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Reveals What Happened to Dewey Actor After Show Ended
Malcolm in the Middle was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s and some of the show's actors are still major stars today, most notably, Bryan Cranston, who went on to play Walter White in Breaking Bad, a role he recently reprised in the final season of Better Call Saul. Malcolm in the Middle followed the daily lives of a dysfunctional family in the fictional town of Star City as told by the family's middle child, Malcolm, who was played by Frankie Muniz. Muniz is still working today and hilariously voiced himself in an episode of Harley Quinn back in 2019. Muniz has some projects in the works, but some of the other young stars from Malcolm in the Middle are no longer pursuing acting. In fact, fan favorite Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, has not acted since 2010. Recently, Muniz did an interview with Malcolm France (via Lad Bible) and revealed he's not sure what Sullivan, who is now 31, is up to these days.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
"Will should have slapped him even harder": Chris Rock gets flak for Nicole Brown Simpson joke
(NOTE LANGUAGE) While Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars is still echoing throughout the Fresh Prince star's career, some fans are turning the tide in his favor, thanks to a joke Rock recently made at the expense of Nicole Brown Simpson. As reported, Rock recently told a...
'A Strong Father Figure Is Needed!' Vivica A. Fox Puts Nick Cannon On Blast After Baby #10 Announcement
Vivica A. Fox didn't hold back while addressing the news that Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child this year, Radar has learned. The Wild 'n Out host will soon be welcoming his third baby with Brittany Bell. Meanwhile, Cannon is also growing his family with Abby De La Rosa, who is due in October 2022. De La Rosa and Cannon currently share twin boys.During the latest episode of Cocktails with Queens, the Two Can Play That Game actress expressed her concerns, pointing out that although he may be very equipped to handle the costs — she thinks his decisions...
thesource.com
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Popculture
Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
HipHopDX.com
T.I.’s Son King Denies He's Trying To Be 'Gangsta' Following Recent Arrest
T.I. has a family situation on his hands after his son King Harris was arrested on Wednesday (August 31). It’s unclear what led to his arrest, but the 18-year-old made it clear that he isn’t fond of the police after his latest brush with the law. Harris posted a series of videos on his Instagram Stories sharing his reaction to the arrest and those criticizing him for it.
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
Jeff Bezos said his son told him 'please don't eff this up' after Amazon took on 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel
Jeff Bezos said his son told him "don't eff this up" after Amazon took on its "Lord of the Rings" project. The Amazon founder made the comment to an audience at the series premiere, per Variety. The series cost $1 billion to make and is set 3,000 years before the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
ComicBook
New Avatar Trailer Released Ahead of Return to Theaters
20th Century Studios has revealed a new trailer for Avatar, celebrating the original film's return to theaters in September. The record-breaking first Avatar film by James Cameron is being re-released in theaters with remastered picture and sound on September 23rd. Theaters will screen Avatar in 4K High Dynamic Range. Producer Jon Landau announced Avatar's return to theaters at CinemaCon in April. Director James Cameron has been hard at work on bringing Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 to theaters. CinemaCon also delivered the news that Avatar 2 now has the official title Avatar: The Way of Water.
Jay-Z Bites Back at ‘Eat the Rich’ Rhetoric: ‘We’re Not Gonna Be Tricked Out of Our Position’
After dropping a rare and nearly instantly beloved four-minute verse on the title track of DJ Khaled’s latest album, “God Did,” rap veteran Jay-Z joined Khaled, journalists Rob Markman and Ari Melber, and more for an even rarer public conversation inspired by the song via Twitter Spaces on Wednesday night. In it, Jay discussed his ascent from poverty to billionaire status — and seemed to respond to critics who have called the mogul and his ilk capitalists.
Kardashian fans divided after Kim ‘blatantly copies’ Kourtney in new photos as sister rivalry heats up
KIM Kardashian has been accused of taking a page directly from Kourtney Kardashian's book with her latest gas station photoshoot. Both the Kardashians stars were slammed for "mocking" poor and working-class people with the pics. The comments about an alleged sibling rivalry came after Kim, 41, was spotted doing a...
