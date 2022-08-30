ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Astros May Lose a 40-Man Roster Spot to Brown, Diaz?

By Kenny Van Doren
 3 days ago

The Houston Astros are reportedly calling up Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz, but how will they join the 40-man roster?

Houston Astros news broke the silence of a quiet night with the team on an off day Monday. Top prospects Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz are reportedly being called up with rosters expanding to 28 players on Sept. 1.

But as both prospect remain off the 40-man roster, corresponding moves will follow after the Astros' two-game set in Arlington with the Texas Rangers, leaving Brown and Diaz set to join the club in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels.

The first clear option to leave the 40-man roster is Niko Goodrum — who has played only one game since returning Aug. 11 from the 7-day injured list. Goodrum battled a hamstring injury he suffered June 1 running out a ground ball to first base for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Without a further report on his status, Goodrum still remains active according to the Space Cowboys' roster. But his strikeout woes and limited versatility in the Major Leagues aren't going to warrant a call-up this season along with a lingering injury.

Goodrum should be placed on the Major League 60-day injured list or designated for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot. But regarding second option, it remains not as clear.

Houston Astros Minor Leaguer Taylor Jones

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones — who has seen one game for the Astros this season — runs out of options by years end. The first baseman has been dealt a short hand with a positive COVID-19 case last August ruining his resurgent summer and a back injury hindering his start to 2022.

Jones would likely be traded this offseason as his limited versatility and lack of options won't hold a roster spot for Houston next season. But of the other position players not named Goodrum, Jones' name resides atop the list.

Of those pitchers in Triple-A, the Astros could make a decision to designate one for assignment between Ronel Blanco, Enoli Paredes and Parker Mushinski. Given Will Smith's unsustainable stretch, there isn't a clear reason to drop a lefty like Mushinski, but on the other hand, the Astros excelled without a lefty reliever for nearly two months.

Houston Astros Prospect Ronel Blanco

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Blanco and Paredes have seen limited action in the Majors this season. Blanco was on the active roster for April but was optioned following the roster crunch in May, resorting to a 26-man squad.

In seven appearances, Blanco allowed five runs to score on eight hits and four walks to his seven strikeouts. And although the 28-year-old's peripherals may paint a better picture of untapped potential similar to Paredes, he hasn't been strong in his most recent stretch.

Blanco has made seven appearances in August, totaling 6 1/3 innings with five earned runs on eight hits and four walks. In the same span, the righty has struck out seven batters.

Paredes was hoping to be traded at the deadline, a source told Inside The Astros in early August. Without a clear opportunity to contribute again this year, the righty may not see the Majors again with the Astros.

Like Jones, Paredes could entice teams in a trade this winter to free a 40-man spot with another year of minor-league options to his name. The righty has struck out 62 batters in 43 2/3 innings for the Space Cowboys this season with a 2.68 ERA.

Shawn Dubin's name may enter the picture, too, as a DFA candidate, but given his plus-plus fastball and impeccable offspeed movement, there is more the Astros have in Dubin down the line in long relief.

With the addition of Brown and Diaz coming to the 40-man roster in two-to-three days, Goodrum and Blanco display strong cases to be removed from the roster, unless an unknown injury arises and warrants a 60-day injured list placement.

