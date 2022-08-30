Read full article on original website
Drew McIntyre is facing off against Roman Reigns in one of the biggest matches of his career to date on Saturday night (3 September), but he still has eyes on the future. The Scotsman is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, in what is WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. Despite having his hands full with Reigns, McIntyre has teased a future match with fellow Brit Stu Bennett (known as Wade Barrett in WWE). Speaking to The Independent about his early career, McIntyre reminisced about his time in Florida...
Eight days out from what will undoubtedly be the biggest match of his life at WWE Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre was obliterated with a series of chair shots by The Bloodline on SmackDown. Less than 24 hours later, he drove to the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, for...
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on September 2. This is the final show before Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, so this was Tony Khan's last chance to make any changes to the card and hype up the show. Following their defeat last week, Ortiz and Ruby...
UFC champion Francis Ngannou is targeting a 2023 return after undergoing surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his right knee in March, he told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "I'm not very strong on that knee yet," Ngannou said Friday. "See how heavy I am. That's something I really have to consider—my weight and this division and how it is."
