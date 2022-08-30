Read full article on original website
Related
Some Colorado River basin water providers commit to reducing use
COLORADO, USA — For years, more water has been taken out of the Colorado River than it can provide. It's a water system that 40 million people rely on, and the federal government has said it's on the brink of collapse. In the face of dwindling water supplies, cities...
douglas.co.us
Give yourself extra time along Daniels Park Road throughout September
If you travel Daniels Park Road from Castle Pines Parkway to US 85, we have information that will help you plan your travels. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, weekday travel delays can be expected as crews repave the roadway. This paving project will occur in two phases:. Phase one will include...
Westword
Denver Will Try to Put the Brakes on Speeding Scooters
As downtown residents continue to complain about the scourge of speeding scooters zipping by, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is planning to grapple with the problem. "Starting this fall, we’re going to test a couple of ideas in LoDo, where we see some of the highest ridership in...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Erie Board moves forward with property purchase, considers airport’s future
The Erie Board of Trustees discussed in executive session Tuesday night the purchase and sale agreement of 765 Cheeseman Street, a 2-acre lot with four buildings on the property, including a three-bedroom, one-bath house. Weld County property records list the residential property as owned by the Barbara B. Haislip Trust....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KJCT8
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol officer narrowly avoided disaster earlier this week after nearly being hit head-on while trying to track down a wrong-way driver. The Colorado State Patrol reports that a Nissan SUV was called in by multiple parties for driving eastbound in the westbound...
10 Things You May Not Know About Colorado’s Eisenhower Memorial Tunnel
There must be a holiday weekend coming soon because roadwork has begun on Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnel. 1 week ahead of Labor Day the tunnel is down to 1 lane in some spots this week. Scroll on to see the update on both the westbound and eastbound sides of the tunnel...
Colorado Springs lake closes due to E. coli
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs' most popular lake is now closed due to a positive E. coli test. The City of Colorado Springs said Prospect Lake in Memorial Park is closed to bodily contact effective immediately following a positive test for an elevated concentration of E. coli. The...
Thousands of Xcel customers locked out of thermostats during 'energy emergency'
When thousands of Xcel customers in Colorado tried adjusting their thermostats Tuesday, they learned they had no control over the temperatures in their own homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado's Drake Power Plant to Shut for Good After 100 Years: 'Milestone'
The plant's closure comes as part of a Colorado Springs plan to retire all coal power generation by 2030.
Colorado contractor accused of leaving trail of unfinished projects
A Colorado family says they're waiting for a contractor to return thousands of dollars, but they're losing hope. They've also discovered they aren't the only alleged victims.
Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers
DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
boulderreportinglab.org
‘Landlord of last resort’: Boulder’s largest shelter is buying homes for people often shunned by property owners
The city’s largest homeless shelter, the nonprofit Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, is planning to purchase up to 10 housing units to rent to unhoused people. The program is intended to help fill the housing gap for people for whom it has struggled to find landlords. The nonprofit, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
travelweekly.com
Kindred, a new Colorado ski resort, secures construction financing
A new ski resort complex, Kindred Resort, is on track to open in Keystone, Colorado, in 2025. Developer Concord Summit Capital arranged $232.5 million of total construction financing for Kindred, a resort that will include a luxury hotel managed by RockResorts. The Kindred Resort will be located within the destination's...
Boulder's New Vista High School evacuated as police execute warrant nearby
New Vista High School in Boulder was under evacuation notice after Boulder police worked to execute a warrant near the school.
Boulder Clarion
Eurasian watermilfoil fragment found in Boulder Reservoir
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently found a new invasive plant in Boulder Reservoir: Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM). EWM is a highly transmissible invasive aquatic plant that causes disruption to ecosystems and recreation when established. It spreads easily from waterbody to waterbody, catching rides on fishing equipment, boots, paddleboards or boats. “Eursain...
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
5280.com
The Future of Downtown Denver
If you’ve spent time downtown recently, you may have noticed it feels different: quieter, emptier, less vibrant. COVID-19 decimated city centers across the nation as the outbreak spread in early 2020. Denver hasn’t been immune to the ravages. Fewer people meant fewer customers. Shuttered businesses left behind boarded-up storefronts. Streets abandoned by office workers became the domain of an underbelly many Denverites hadn’t seen and raised concerns about safety.
Reddit Thinks It Knows Why People in Boulder Love Subarus
Colorado is full of unique towns and cities, all with their own individual flair. However, one seems to stick out above the rest: Boulder. The city is full of beautiful landmarks and recreational opportunities, but you can't deny that it's also a little quirky — there's a reason it's known as The People's Republic.
Colorado representative sentenced for impaired driving
Colorado Representative Matt Gray was sentenced on Wednesday for driving while ability impaired back in April.
Comments / 0