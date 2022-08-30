ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Denver Will Try to Put the Brakes on Speeding Scooters

As downtown residents continue to complain about the scourge of speeding scooters zipping by, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is planning to grapple with the problem. "Starting this fall, we’re going to test a couple of ideas in LoDo, where we see some of the highest ridership in...
DENVER, CO
Erie Board moves forward with property purchase, considers airport’s future

The Erie Board of Trustees discussed in executive session Tuesday night the purchase and sale agreement of 765 Cheeseman Street, a 2-acre lot with four buildings on the property, including a three-bedroom, one-bath house. Weld County property records list the residential property as owned by the Barbara B. Haislip Trust....
ERIE, CO
Douglas County, CO
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol officer narrowly avoided disaster earlier this week after nearly being hit head-on while trying to track down a wrong-way driver. The Colorado State Patrol reports that a Nissan SUV was called in by multiple parties for driving eastbound in the westbound...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Colorado Springs lake closes due to E. coli

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs' most popular lake is now closed due to a positive E. coli test. The City of Colorado Springs said Prospect Lake in Memorial Park is closed to bodily contact effective immediately following a positive test for an elevated concentration of E. coli. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers

DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
DENVER, CO
Kindred, a new Colorado ski resort, secures construction financing

A new ski resort complex, Kindred Resort, is on track to open in Keystone, Colorado, in 2025. Developer Concord Summit Capital arranged $232.5 million of total construction financing for Kindred, a resort that will include a luxury hotel managed by RockResorts. The Kindred Resort will be located within the destination's...
KEYSTONE, CO
Eurasian watermilfoil fragment found in Boulder Reservoir

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently found a new invasive plant in Boulder Reservoir: Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM). EWM is a highly transmissible invasive aquatic plant that causes disruption to ecosystems and recreation when established. It spreads easily from waterbody to waterbody, catching rides on fishing equipment, boots, paddleboards or boats. “Eursain...
BOULDER, CO
The Future of Downtown Denver

If you’ve spent time downtown recently, you may have noticed it feels different: quieter, emptier, less vibrant. COVID-19 decimated city centers across the nation as the outbreak spread in early 2020. Denver hasn’t been immune to the ravages. Fewer people meant fewer customers. Shuttered businesses left behind boarded-up storefronts. Streets abandoned by office workers became the domain of an underbelly many Denverites hadn’t seen and raised concerns about safety.
DENVER, CO

