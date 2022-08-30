The Primetime Emmys don’t air until Monday, Sept. 12, but the Television Academy is getting a head start by way of the Creative Arts awards. Honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television genres, the Creative Arts Emmys are being handed out Saturday and Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (An edited presentation will be broadcast Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 pm ET/PT on FXX.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO