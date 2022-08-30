ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey Admits 'I Didn't Fit In' While Discussing Racial Identity With Meghan Markle

By Katherine Tinsley
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Source: Mega Agency

Mariah Carey didn't hold back during a recent discussion with Meghan Markle on the "Archetypes" podcast.

The "Hero" singer, 53, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, share the identity and the experience of being biracial. During Markle's Tuesday, August 30, episode, the two women indulged in an honest conversation surrounding their realities of navigating the world being both half-Black and half-White. Despite their age differences and growing up on opposite ends of the country, their realities paralleled.

Source: Mega Agency

"I didn't fit in. I didn't fit in. You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighborhoods," Carey said while reflecting on her upbringing. "And I didn't fit in anywhere at all."

While listening to the Queen of Christmas talk about her childhood, the former Suits star expressed gratitude for the record producer who was one of her first forms of representation in mainstream media.

"You were so formative for me. Representation matters so much," Markle said. "But when you are a woman and you don't see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — because we know how influential media is — you came onto the scene, I was like 'Oh, my gosh. Someone kind of looks like me.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EF3x3_0hb9aORX00
Source: Mega Agency

While expressing the impact the American Idol judge had on her youth and vision of self, the former royal touched on her own self-perception and how society treats certain people.

"And I think for us, it's very different because we're light-skinned," the host said. "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between."

"I mean, if there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband [Prince Harry]. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," Markle explained. "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."

"As mixed woman, because I always thought it should be okay to say I'm mixed. Like it should be okay to say that. But people want you to choose," Carey admitted and Markle agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2Pto_0hb9aORX00

The podcaster's episode with the Precious actress isn't the first time she's opened up about the anti-Blackness she has experienced since joining the royal family. In a recent interview with The Cut, she discussed the discomfort she felt with sharing images of her kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with the press.

Source: OK!

"Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my children before I can share with the people that love my children?" Markle questioned. "You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game."

The author also discussed the mistreatment she faced from the British tabloids and her in-laws during her bombshell 2021 CBS tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, claiming there was concern amongst the royals regarding the color of her baby boy's skin.

TENNIS
