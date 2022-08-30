By the time Regina Hall walked into her first fitting for the mockumentary Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., costume designer Lorraine Coppin knew what styles she would wear to captivate the sanctuary and the streets, the latter of which Hall's character spends much of her time spreading the good word: Wander to Greater Paths Church was coming back bigger and better. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., a satirical commentary on Black church culture, stars Hall and Sterling K. Brown as Trinitie and Lee-Curtis Childs, a Prada-or-nada couple whose fall from grace has them strategically plotting their resurgence through the looking glass of reality TV. Along the way, the cameras and boom mics expose the fissures in their marriage, church, and faith — and it's in those cracks where the delectable Regina Hall blooms.

