Beauty & Fashion

Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
In Style

Regina Hall Gives New Meaning to "Sunday Best" as a Subversive, Prada-Clad First Lady

By the time Regina Hall walked into her first fitting for the mockumentary Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., costume designer Lorraine Coppin knew what styles she would wear to captivate the sanctuary and the streets, the latter of which Hall's character spends much of her time spreading the good word: Wander to Greater Paths Church was coming back bigger and better. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., a satirical commentary on Black church culture, stars Hall and Sterling K. Brown as Trinitie and Lee-Curtis Childs, a Prada-or-nada couple whose fall from grace has them strategically plotting their resurgence through the looking glass of reality TV. Along the way, the cameras and boom mics expose the fissures in their marriage, church, and faith — and it's in those cracks where the delectable Regina Hall blooms.
In Style

Tia Mowry Was Never Afraid to Go Gray

When I was a child, I was surrounded by European standards. What society said beauty was, or what beauty was supposed to be, or what beauty looked like, is all based on that. So growing up, there were just no visuals or representation of someone who looked like me — Black girl with curly hair. All I saw being showcased was blonde, straight hair, blue eyes, white skin. And there was little to no visibility for women of a certain age.
In Style

Ana de Armas Can't Figure Out Why 'Blonde' Got an NC-17 Rating

For the first time in a very long time, one of the most anticipated movies of the season is coming with an NC-17 rating. That very unusual badge of honor is going to Netflix's Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas as Norma Jean Baker (who would go on to become Marilyn Monroe) in the Joyce Carol Oates adaptation.
In Style

Sarah Jessica Parker's Unassuming Cozy Outfit Isn't for Everyone, but It Should Be

The thought of walking around in sweatpants and long-sleeve tops was not on my mind last week — NYC was in the middle of another heat wave, so frankly, the thought of any clothing was too much to handle. Cuddly fashion has slowly but surely started to creep into my thoughts today. Why, you ask? Because Sarah Jessica Parker wore a peak cozy 'fit, as she usually does, and now I, too, want to wear her peak cozy 'fit.
In Style

Sydney Sweeney Channeled La Dolce Vita With an Old Hollywood Take on Transitional Dressing

That weird time between summer and fall (also known as September) can be such a confusing month for many of us. The dog days of bikinis and spaghetti straps have sadly come to an end, but the warm weather makes it hard to transition into autumnal fashion (jeans, heavy sweaters, boots, etc.). But Sydney Sweeney just put together the most perfect outfit to get you through the next month in style.
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Just Spilled All the Details on Her Lavish Georgia Wedding

Just weeks after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot yet again at the actor's $8.9 million Georgia estate — following a surprise Las Vegas elopement back in July (second time's the charm seems to be a theme for the pair) — and we're finally getting an inside look at how it all went down. Spoiler alert: not everything played out according to plan.
