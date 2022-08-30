ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Christian Yelich, Brewers rally behind ‘Mark’ after humiliating jumbotron message

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7o6v_0hb9a9Ht00

We’ve all been there, Mark. If you’ve gone to a major sporting event recently, inevitably you’ve seen birthday and anniversary messages scrawled across the stadium jumbotron, but never anything quite like this from Monday night’s game between the Brewers and Pirates at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Surely there’s plenty more to the story, but from context clues we can safely gather Mark finds himself trapped in the dreaded “Friend Zone,” an awkward purgatory between plutonic friendship and romantic involvement. Even without knowing Mark’s full identity, this is a pretty ruthless thing to broadcast to 23,000 strangers. Everyone at some point in their life experiences the adolescent hell of unrequited feelings, though usually not this publicly. Sympathetic to Mark's plight, social media shared their condolences, offering a shoulder to cry on after seeing our fallen hero catch the ultimate stray.

While Mark went to the pantry for a dustpan to sweep up the shattered remains of his broken heart, the Brewers apparently found inspiration in his story, rallying from an eighth-inning deficit to win 7-5, the result of a walk-off, two-run homer by first baseman Keston Hiura.

After suffering a rejection of the highest order, Mark will have to wear this humiliation for a while. But at least the Brewers, including All-Star Christian Yelich are behind him 100 percent, dedicating Monday night’s comeback win to Mark, another victim of love’s inherent cruelty.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich jokes about being inspired by viral message on the scoreboard

Christian Yelich had a funny response to a message that appeared on the scoreboard during the Milwaukee Brewers’ game on Monday. The Brewers’ game against the Chicago Cubs was at a break, so the video board at American Family Field in Milwaukee began displaying some personalized messages. A few of the messages wished folks a happy birthday, while another was a happy anniversary message. And then there was a message that did not belong.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Braves add two players to the IL

Tromp just began his rehab assignment, so his injury seems legitimate. I thought he had an outside chance of being called up to the major-league team when rosters expanded, but now it’s unlikely we see him again this season. Darren O’Day‘s situation is different. Anytime I see “a sprained...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Friendship, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'out indefinitely'

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" to visit heart specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, according to Bob Nightengale. "Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians," a statement from the White Sox read. "His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager in La Russa’s absence."
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Evan
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Homer
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Playoff Watch: Cardinals start to separate in NL Central

A seven-team race is developing for six National League playoff spots. The Dodgers are running away with the West, 19.5 games ahead of the second-place Padres. The Cardinals are beginning to separate themselves from the Brewers, six games ahead entering Tuesday. The Mets and Braves continue to vie for the top spot in the East, with just three games between them, but the second-place finisher is already almost assured a wild card.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jumbotron#American Family Field
FOX Sports

MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals Select Ben DeLuzio

The Cardinals announced they’ve selected outfielder Ben DeLuzio onto the big league roster and recalled reliever James Naile from Triple-A Memphis. They’ll take the two extra active roster spots available to teams in September. St. Louis already had an opening on the 40-man roster. It’s the first big...
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Reds start 3-game series at home against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (56-76, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-78, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-9, 4.88 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Cessa (3-2, 5.36 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Rockies -105; over/under is 9 1/2...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Brewers bring road losing streak into matchup against the Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers (69-61, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-68, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (10-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy