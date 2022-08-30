Christian Yelich, Brewers rally behind ‘Mark’ after humiliating jumbotron message

We’ve all been there, Mark. If you’ve gone to a major sporting event recently, inevitably you’ve seen birthday and anniversary messages scrawled across the stadium jumbotron, but never anything quite like this from Monday night’s game between the Brewers and Pirates at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Surely there’s plenty more to the story, but from context clues we can safely gather Mark finds himself trapped in the dreaded “Friend Zone,” an awkward purgatory between plutonic friendship and romantic involvement. Even without knowing Mark’s full identity, this is a pretty ruthless thing to broadcast to 23,000 strangers. Everyone at some point in their life experiences the adolescent hell of unrequited feelings, though usually not this publicly. Sympathetic to Mark's plight, social media shared their condolences, offering a shoulder to cry on after seeing our fallen hero catch the ultimate stray.

While Mark went to the pantry for a dustpan to sweep up the shattered remains of his broken heart, the Brewers apparently found inspiration in his story, rallying from an eighth-inning deficit to win 7-5, the result of a walk-off, two-run homer by first baseman Keston Hiura.

After suffering a rejection of the highest order, Mark will have to wear this humiliation for a while. But at least the Brewers, including All-Star Christian Yelich are behind him 100 percent, dedicating Monday night’s comeback win to Mark, another victim of love’s inherent cruelty.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram