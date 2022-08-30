SBLive Illinois Power 25 Week 1 High School Football Rankings: No. 1 East St. Louis opens with loss to nationally-ranked squad

By Max Baker

Here is the breakdown of our 2022 SBLive Illinois Power 25 Week 1 rankings:

1. East St. Louis (Last year’s record 11-3)

Next game: Sept. 3 vs. Christian Brothers College (1-0)

Ranking rationale: After losing just one game to an in-state opponent last year — the state championship in a 37-36 thriller to Cary-Grove — East St. Louis tested itself early.

The Flyers matched up against St. Frances Academy from Baltimore. St. Frances is the No. 6 team in the country in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 Rankings . And they almost pulled off the upset, falling 20-13 on a late fourth quarter score by Mekhi Workman .

The Flyers led late in the first half before fumbling the snap on a punt, setting up a late St. Frances score. With the Flyers leading 13-12, they failed to run out the clock and left St. Frances time for one last chance. Workman capitalized and the Flyers didn’t score on their final drive.

Although the Flyers graduated five-star wide receiver Luther Burden, who is now at the University of Missouri, they return much of their offense.

The offensive line is led by massive lineman Miles McVay (Alabama commit) and Paris Patterson (Arkansas). Junior Robert Battle is entering his third year as the starting quarterback and he will have plenty of weapons at the skill positions.

After narrowly missing out on a state title last year, the Flyers are the early favorites out of Class 6A.

Next up is a matchup with Missouri powerhouse Christian Brothers College in Week 2 before a date with Creekside out of Fairburn, Ga.

2. Lincoln-Way East (9-3)

Next game: Sept. 2 vs. Batavia (1-0)

Ranking rationale: After suffering a 3-0 defeat to Loyola in the state quarterfinals last year, the Griffins returned most of their starters and found themselves atop the Associated Press preseason poll.

Despite being projected as one of the top teams in the Chicago area, Lincoln-Way East didn’t come out flying in its season opener. But after leading 13-7 late in the second quarter, Jordan Braithwaite intercepted Crete-Monee for a pick-six to break the game open.

The first real measuring point for Lincoln-Way East will come in Week 2 against Batavia.

3. Mt. Carmel (8-4)

Next game: Sept. 3 at Phillips (0-1)

Ranking rationale: The strength of the Caravan will likely come from its defensive line. Backed by two standout defensive lineman, Asher Tomaszewski (Kansas State commit) and Danny Novickas (Ohio), Mount Carmel is seeking its 14th state championship.

They defeated St, Rita 35-3 in their season opener Friday. Quarterback Blainey Dowling had five touchdowns in the win.

After falling in the state quarterfinals with a younger team last season, the Chicago powerhouse will be stronger and more physical in 2022.

4. Loyola Academy (12-1)

Next game: Sept. 3 vs. East Moline United (0-1)

Ranking rationale: Loyola’s top player also comes from its defensive line. Michigan commit Brooks Bahr leads the No. 2 ranked team in Class 8A school, according to the AP preseason poll.

Quarterback Jake Stearney, a Colgate commit, led the Ramblers in an opening-week 44-20 win against Cincinnati’s St. Xavier on ESPN.

5. Batavia (10-1)

Next game: Sept. 2 vs. Lincoln-Way East (1-0)

Ranking rationale: Batavia might have the top linebacker duo in the state. Led by Jack Sadowsky (Iowa State) and Tyler Jansey, they had an entire offseason to think about their heartbreaking loss to Mount Carmel on an untimed down in the second round of the playoffs last year.

6. Joliet Catholic (14-0)

Next game: Sept. 2 vs. IC Catholic Prep (1-0)

Ranking rationale: Anthony Birsa, one of the top ranked recruits in the Chicago area, leads Joliet Catholic fresh off an undefeated season in 2021. The Hilltoppers lost most of last year’s team to graduation, but there’s something to be said about knowing what it takes to win a championship. They showed that in Week One with a 49-14 win over Waterford, Wisconsin.

The Hilltoppers belong in the Top Ten until they lose.

7. Cary-Grove (14-0)

Next game: Sept. 2 vs. Crystal Lake South (0-1)

Ranking rationale: Cary Grove also doesn’t have many returners from a state title winning team one year ago. That didn’t matter in Week One as they took care of business against Dundee-Crown 41-21.

As a school that seems to find new ways to win with different talent, it’s hard to keep Cary-Grove out of the Top Ten.

8. Lockport Township (13-1)

Next game: Sept. 2 vs. Metea Valley (0-1)

Ranking rationale: Another defending state champion, Lockport Township began its season with a 28- 6 win over Joliet West. Seniors Hyatt Timosciek and Giovani Zaragoza scored touchdowns in the victory.

9. Glenbard West (8-3)

Next game: Sept. 2 vs. Downers Grove South (0-1)

Ranking rationale: Glenbard West lost to Lockport Township in the playoffs last season, but it will likely return a tougher offensive line and team from last season. In the team’s first game, they defeated Marist 33-31 on a missed field goal as time expired.

Quarterback Korey Tai could make significant strides in his second year as the team’s starter. They are an exciting team to watch early on.

10. Neuqua Valley (10-2)

Next game: Sept. 2 vs. Wheaton Warrenville-South (0-1)

Ranking rationale: Naperville Neuqua Valley continues to be a steady force in Illinois. Wide receiver Grant Larkin hauled in a 36-yard touchdown from quarterback Mark Mennecke on the way to the team’s 28-3 win over Oswego.

11. Maine South (12-2)

Next game: Sept. 2 vs. Gurnee Warren (1-0)

Ranking rationale: Maine South began its season with a 42-3 thrashing over Stevenson. They scored six unanswered touchdowns and could be a tough playoff opponent in Class 8A.

12. Bolingbrook (7-3)

Next game: Sept. 3 at Simeon (1-0)

Ranking rationale: Freshman quarterback Jonas Williams looks to be a potential breakout candidate. He threw seven touchdowns in a 49-12 blowout win over Minooka. If Williams continues to put up highlight numbers, Bolingbrook could be an exciting team to watch all season.

13. Warren Township (9-2)

Next game: Sept. 2 at Maine South (1-0)

Ranking rationale: Warren Township easily handled Barrington in its season opener. After leading 21-0 at the half, they cruised to a 41-7 win.

14. Chicago Marist (9-4)

Next game: Sept. 2 at Richards (0-1)

Ranking rationale: Marist is the highest ranked team that suffered an in-state loss on the list. After missing a field goal as time expired, they fell to Glenbard West 33-31. But with pretty high preseason expectations, this loss won’t impact their ranking too much.

15. O’Fallon (6-4)

Next game: Sept. 2 vs. Troy Buchanan (1-0)

Ranking rationale: O’Fallon escaped with a 23-17 win over Normal Community Friday night. Chris Caldwell had two touchdowns and 204 total yards in the win.

16. Naperville North (6-4)

Next game: Sept. 2 at Glenbard North (1-0)

Ranking rationale: Naperville North’s offense shined in a 40-21 win against Homewood Flossmoor. They will face Glenbard North next in a game that could shake up the rankings.

17. Wheaton North (13-1)

Next game: Sept. 2 at Providence Catholic (1-0)

Ranking rationale: Wheaton North knocked off Downers Grove South 28-7 Friday night. The Falcons opened with three first half touchdowns before holding off the Mustangs in the second half.

18. Prospect (10-3)

Next game: Sept. 2 vs. Barrington (0-1)

Ranking rationale: An offensive explosion lifted Mt. Prospect to a 56-20 win over Sandburg. Brad Vierneisel threw for 452 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions in the win. He also recorded a rushing touchdown.

19. Nazareth Academy (7-5)

Next game: Sept. 2 vs. Lemont (1-0)

Ranking rationale: Nazareth opened its season with a 2-0 shutout win over Kankakee. The defense showed that it may be the team’s strength, but if the team’s offense starts to click, they could be a force.

20. Prairie Ridge (9-3)

Next game: Sept. 2 at Central (1-0)

Ranking rationale: Prairie Ridge knocked off McHenry 36-28 in its opening matchup of the season.

21. Glenbard North (8-4)

Next game: Sept. 2 vs. Naperville North (1-0)

Ranking rationale: Glenbard North narrowly escaped with a victory over Kenwood 21-18. Quarterback Justin Bland led the comeback win for the Panthers.

22. Sacred Heart-Griffin (12-2)

Next game: Sept. 2 at Springfield (1-0)

Ranking rationale: A 62-27 win over Rochester has Sacred Heart-Griffin in good position to start the year, but they’ll head on the road to face Springfield next week.

23. Brother Rice (10-3)

Next game: Sept. 2 at St. Rita (0-1)

Ranking rationale: Brother Rice opened its season with a 46-0 win over Hillcrest. The 2021 7A State Semifinalist plays St. Rita in a game where the loser will likely fall out of the rankings.

24. IC Catholic Prep (11-2)

Next game: Sept. 2 at Joliet Catholic (1-0)

Ranking rationale: IC Catholic Prep began its season with a 35-16 win over Montini Catholic. They’ll face Joliet Catholic next week.

25. St. Rita (11-3)

Next game: Sept. 2 vs. Brother Rice (1-0)

Ranking rationale: St. Rita earned the benefit of the doubt after a 35-3 loss to Mt. Carmel. But a loss to Brother Rice next week and they’ll fall out of the Top 25.