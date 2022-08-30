Can Miami Football Begin a Pipeline to American Heritage?

The Miami Hurricanes need to land top prospects from American Heritage like Brandon Inniss and Daemon Fagan.

One of the objectives of the staff members for the Miami Hurricanes is to land more talent in south Florida. Well, they should feel that way considering the abundance of talent in and near Miami.

There are even certain programs that Miami needs to specifically make sure to go above and beyond with, including Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. It’s been a powerhouse for years and it’s one that Miami has seen mixed recruiting results with during the past five recruiting cycles.

Could the Hurricanes develop a pipeline to the Broward County program? If they do, it would bolster the overall roster.

In 2018, defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera was one of the nation’s most sought after interior defensive line recruits. Miami beat out Florida, Tennessee, Alabama and others for his signature.

Silvera was a key contributor during 2020 and also made an impact in 2021. He has transferred to Arizona State for his fifth-year.

Safety James Williams made an immediate impact for Miami after playing at American Heritage. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It would be three years before the Hurricanes once again landed a player from American Heritage. The 2021 class saw current Miami player James Williams sign with Miami after a long recruitment that had him committed to Georgia at one point.

Much like Silvera, landing a top defensive prospect like Williams added top-end talent to the Hurricanes’ recruiting class. That momentum did not carry over to Miami signing any American Heritage players in 2022, at least from the high school ranks (former Patriot Daryl Porter transferred in from West Virginia). Part of that is likely due to now head coach Mario Cristobal taking over the program.

For Miami to maximize on south Florida recruiting moving forward, American Heritage is one of those prep programs that needs to be mined for top talent and at a much higher rate than during the past five recruiting classes.

With that in mind, perhaps this is the year that the Hurricanes start to trend with American Heritage players.

Despite being committed to Ohio State, No. 1-ranked wide receiver Brandon Inniss is still being recruited by the Miami coaching staff, as well as quarterback Jaden Rashada .

While there is no sure-fire guarantee that Inniss will even come to a game at Hard Rock Stadium this fall to see Miami play, he’s definitely a player that Miami would love to add to the 2023 recruiting class .

Daemon Fagan, Safety, American Heritage All Hurricanes

As usual, American Heritage is loaded and Inniss is just one of five players that are expected to sign with Power 5 institutions in the senior class. Of particular note, Miami needs to sign at least one if not two safeties and American Heritage has one of the nation’s best. Daemon Fagan is committed to North Carolina State, but the Miami staff has been trying to flip him.

When interviewed by All Hurricanes on Aug. 4, Fagan had the following to say:

"It's the hometown. Hometown team," Fagan said. "As a kid, everybody growing up in Miami wanted to go to Miami and they're known for their good defense as well. At safety, too, with Ed Reed, Sean Taylor and everything.

"Especially with Cristobal going there, and the culture change. That's an uprising team. The ACC is catching on fire, it's definitely a place I want to be in."

Fagan is a national recruit and one that would likely have a shot to play early at The U. Look for Miami to continue to target him through National Signing Day.

There’s also cornerback Damari Brown . He’s likely to visit Miami this fall and would be a big-time addition to the class. Programs like Alabama, Florida State and Clemson are also involved and certainly will not give up the chase either.

He also spoke with All Hurricanes earlier this month, and his comments give hope that Miami can eventually gain his signature.

"Miami is a team that stands out, they show love," Brown told All Hurricanes at the Broward County High School Football media day . " They make me feel like I'm a priority.

"Every day I'm hearing from (Mario) Cristobal and the defensive coaches."

Like Inniss, top running back Mark Fletcher is also committed to the Buckeyes. Once again, that’s not stopping Miami from going after him. Miami does not have a power back quite like Fletcher right now so he would fill a need on the depth chart quickly.

The other recruit that Miami fans should not count out would be Missouri commitment Shamar McNeil . The 6-foot-3 cornerback is an anomaly at his size. If he continues to progress it would not be shocking for the Hurricanes to take a closer look at him and possibly offer a scholarship. There’s also the future at American Heritage to consider, too.

2025 running back Byron Louis is an all-around player that catches well, shows power with the football in his hands, and possesses patience for a young player when hitting the hole. Louis is going to be a national recruit and the Hurricanes already extended a scholarship offer.

As for the current freshmen at American Heritage, one particular wide receiver has already been showcasing his talents and caught a touchdown against Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School this past Saturday. Freshman Malachi Toney earned an offer from Cristobal and Miami shortly thereafter.

Yes, even the class of 2026 is represented with Toney, and his offer list is already starting to grow.

Overall, Miami needs to win recruiting battles for American Heritage players practically each year. There’s always talent there and it’s one of the best high school programs in the country.

