CPU-Z Update Shows Support for Non-X Ryzen 9 7900 and 7950

CPUID just released a new version of CPU-Z, version 2.02, with support for AMD's newly announced Ryzen 7000-series processors , including the 7600X, 7700X, 7900X and 7950X. But according to a Tweet by @momomo_us , patch 2.02 has additional Ryzen 7000 CPU support you won't find in the immediate patch notes (on the CPU-Z website). These chips include two additional Zen 4 chips, the Ryzen 9 7950 and 7900 — without the X branding.

AMD just announced the launch of its brand new Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup, featuring four SKUs including the mid-range Ryzen 5 7600X 6-core with a 4.7GHz boost clocks, Ryzen 7 7700X 8-core with a 4.5GHz boost clock, the top-end Ryzen 9 7900X 12-core with a 5.6GHz boost, and the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X 16-core with a 5.7GHz boost frequency.



The Ryzen 5 and 7 parts feature a TDP of 105W, while both Ryzen 9 parts feature a TDP of 170W as a baseline, but can be configured up to 230W as well. The new CPU-Z patch notes suggest that AMD is already working on more power efficient Ryzen 9 processors for a later release. Of course, CPU-Z's patch notes do not confirm if the chips will release, it just means the chips exist somewhere in AMD's labs.



The addition of non-X Ryzen 9 chips isn't surprising, as AMD has previously done something similar with the Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen 3000 series chips by producing 65W 12-core chips for OEMs only. What's interesting is the addition of a non-X 7950, which would be the first time AMD has brought a 16-core to market without the X nomenclature.



Unfortunately, these chips will probably be limited to the OEM market, if AMD's history with Ryzen 3000 and Ryzen 5000 is anything to go by. Still, there's nothing stopping AMD from switching plans and creating these chips for the DIY market, similar to what happened with the Radeon RX 6400 (but better, we hope).



With the Ryzen 7000-series featuring higher TDPs compared to Ryzen 5000, there's more room in the CPU market for power efficient 12-core and 16-core Zen 4 processors, for both OEM partners and the DIY PC market. Following AMD's new TDP pattern, a theoretical Ryzen 9 7900 or Ryzen 9 7950 could have a maximum TDP of 105W instead of 170-230W, and feature reduced base and boost clocks to compensate. This power reduction would allow the chips to operate in significantly more constrained environments with very small form factor chassis and more compact CPU coolers.



This would especially be handy on AM5, since cooler compatibility between AM4 and AM5 remains the same. As a result, there will be a lot of AM5 compatible coolers on the market already that can't cool the 170W TDP rating on the Ryzen 9 parts.



It's all theoretical at this point, as AMD hasn't confirmed these parts yet. In a worst-case scenario, AMD won't launch these chips or will simply limit them to OEM partners. However, there's a chance AMD could make non-X Ryzen 9 parts available for PC builders as well. Only time will tell if this turns out to be true.

