Carbon Monoxide poisoning lands 12 people in hospital

Carbon monoxide poisoning landed a dozen people in the hospital Tuesday morning in Irving. Firefighters say they pulled the victims out of a home on North Briarcliff Ct. around 6 a.m.

"The source of the carbon monoxide was from a running gas-powered generator that was in the garage," says Irving firefighter Anthony Kennedy. "At no point should a gas generator be used inside."

Officials say all 12 residents were taken to the hospital. Fortunately, they are all in stable condition.

He says they're lucky they noticed the symptoms because carbon monoxide poisoning can be fatal.

He says generators should only be used if they're about 20 feet away from the home, with the exhaust pointed away.

Symptoms to look out for include feeling dizzy and lightheaded. Additional symptoms, as well as prevention tips, can be found here.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram