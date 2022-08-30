SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 football rankings: Coweta vaults into rankings after huge win

By Christian Potts | Photo by Karen Schwartz

Coweta didn't wait long to make a big statement early in this high school football season.

The Tigers took a visiting powerhouse in Midwest City Carl Albert to the proverbial woodshed on Friday night in a 44-14 beating that opened eyes all over the state.

The win helps coach Tim Harper and his Tigers to make the biggest leap of three new entries in the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 for what is officially considered Week 1 of the high school football season. Unranked in last week's opening set of rankings, the Tigers now stand at No. 12.

It also solidifies Coweta as another challenger to what looks to be a loaded race in Class 5A, with a half-dozen or more teams already looking like legitimate threats to bring home the gold ball.

Here's how this week's Top 25 shakes out.

1. Bixby (1-0)

Speaking of trips to the woodshed, the Spartans pulled away with a dominant second half to thrash Owasso, 49-14, in Thursday's "Battle of the Burbs" before more than 21,000 fans at the University of Tulsa.

This week, the Spartans, now sporting a 50-game winning streak, head east to face Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber, a traditional power from the northwest corner of that state.

2. Jenks (1-0)

It was a razor-thin call between No. 2 and No. 3, with the Trojans hanging on after a hard-fought defensive battle in which Jenks claimed a 13-10 win at Edmond Santa Fe.

This week won't be easy, either, as Owasso will be hungry to bounce back after the loss to Bixby. The schools last played in the 2020 6AI semifinals, a 39-15 win for Jenks on the way to its first of two consecutive championships.

3. Tulsa Union (1-0)

The Redhawks beat up on Westmoore, 57-10, behind big nights from Deon McKinney (three touchdowns) and Shaker Reisig (two touchdown passes).

Next up is the first of back-to-back-to-back rivalry tests, with Broken Arrow coming in off a stinging loss in its season opener at Bentonville, Ark.

4. Edmond Deer Creek (1-0)

The Antlers move up a few notches after several teams in front of them fell in Week Zero.

Deer Creek started slowly, but turned it on after halftime to win convincingly against Edmond North, 49-20, and will look for its second win this week against another nearby rival, Edmond Memorial. The Bulldogs fell to Moore in a wild 55-35 shootout in Week Zero.

5. Mustang (0-0)

The Broncos were idle, but got in some good reps in scrimmage action against fellow Top 25 squad Norman North last Thursday.

They'll start play for real this week with a road game at Southmoore, which knocked off Putnam City North in its season opener.

6. Owasso (0-1)

The Rams got terrible news after their loss to Bixby, finding out blue-chip wide receiver Cole Adams will likely miss the regular season after a shoulder injury sustained late in the first half.

The next three games on their schedule are brutal, as Jenks, Broken Arrow and Tulsa Union loom ahead.

7. McAlester (1-0)

The Buffaloes were pushed maybe harder than expected by Broken Bow in Week Zero but ultimately prevailed, 34-24. Junior Jaxon Lauerman showed the way with five catches for 126 yards and two scores.

Next up is a road trip out of state to face off with Scotlandville (La.) in Shreveport on Saturday.

8. Broken Arrow (0-1)

The road doesn't get any easier with Tulsa Union looming for the Tigers after a 56-46 loss to Bentonville, Ark., in the opener.

The Tigers chewed up 357 rushing yards and had 595 total yards, but were unable to slow down the powerful Bentonville offense.

9. OKC Bishop McGuinness (1-0)

The Irish were in control all night against 6AII Putnam City, rolling to a 52-17 triumph in Week Zero.

They'll get a huge cross-division test Friday from visiting Clinton, the defending Class 4A state champions.

10. Choctaw (0-1)

The Yellowjackets staged an inspired rally, but fell just short in a 38-34 defeat to Del City and now look to bounce back against Edmond Santa Fe.

Quarterback Steele Wasel had a strong opening game, throwing three touchdown passes and also scoring on an explosive 72-yard run for Choctaw.

11. Edmond Santa Fe (0-1)

Speaking of Santa Fe, the Wolves hold their spot in the rankings after being impressive in defeat against No. 2 Jenks.

Their defense did its job in that one and will be tested again by Choctaw's powerful offense Friday.

12. Coweta (1-0)

The Tigers jump deep into the fray with their impressive opening victory and can add another big notch to their belt in Friday's road trip to play arch-rival Wagoner.

Senior Carson Flanery, a factor on both sides of the ball, is one of several players to watch this season for the Tigers after a big outing in Week Zero.

13. Lincoln Christian (1-0)

The Bulldogs exacted some revenge for back-to-back Class 3A state championship game defeats to Holland Hall by pummelling the Dutch, 56-7, last week.

They'll face a stern test Friday from visiting Jones in what figures to be one of the week's better small school games in Oklahoma.

14. Stillwater (1-0)

The Pioneers shined in defeating a strong foe from Greenwood, Ark., 41-27, propelled by the running of Noah Roberts and the arm and legs of quarterback Gage Gundy.

Stillwater will take the week off before completing non-district play against a pair of 6AI opponents, Yukon and Norman.

15. Clinton (1-0)

The Red Tornadoes were able to grind out a 21-6 victory against Kingfisher to begin their 4A title defense. The Red Tornadoes forced three turnovers and didn't allow Kingfisher a point after the Yellowjackets scored on their opening drive.

Clinton will need a similar effort against Bishop McGuinness this week in the teams' first meeting in more than a decade.

16. Del City (1-0)

The Eagles hung on to get by a talented Choctaw squad, 38-34, to start their season on a strong note. Kanijal Thomas caught three scoring passes from Dkalen Godwin to spur the offense.

Friday, the Eagles travel up the Turner Turnpike for a date at Tulsa Booker T. Washington.

17. Norman North (0-0)

The Timberwolves slip a bit in the rankings, but by no fault of their own; instead by the strong Week Zero performances of multiple teams around them.

Now, they'll have a chance to make their own statement against "Crosstown Clash" rival Norman this Thursday in the annual season opener for each.

18. Midwest City Carl Albert (0-1)

The Titans are in the unusual place of bouncing back from a lopsided, season-opening defeat. They'll look for some positive momentum by making their home debut against in-city rival Midwest City this week.

Carl Albert won three of four against the Bombers since the teams renewed the series in 2018, but lost a defensive struggle, 14-9, last season.

19. Wagoner (0-0)

The season-opening rivalry game with Coweta is never an easy one, but the visiting Tigers come in with huge momentum and a game under their belt, while Wagoner takes the field for its first game Friday.

Wagoner had won eight in a row in the series before the Tigers scored a 37-13 victory a year ago.

20. Beggs (0-0)

The Demons get their 2022 campaign started with a road trip to southeastern Oklahoma, facing off with Hugo.

Hopes are high with multiple collegiate recruits on the roster and coming off an 11-3 season in 2021 that saw Beggs play all the way until semifinal weekend in the Class 2A postseason.

21. Washington (1-0)

The Warriors raced out to a big lead and took down Vian , 39-24, in one of the state's marquee Week Zero contests.

This week, Washington plays at home for the first time in 2022, facing Sulphur, which is playing its first game of the season.

22. Norman (0-0)

The Tigers are aiming to be an improved squad in Class 6AI, and can start that off with a strong first step against rival Norman North in this annual season-opening test.

Norman last beat North in 2019, a 31-24 victory quarterbacked by Cade Horton, a recent first-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

23. Heritage Hall (0-0)

The Chargers leap right into the mix with a big contest, traveling to always-talented Oklahoma City Millwood for the season opener Thursday.

Heritage Hall is looking for another deep playoff run after reaching the 3A semifinals last year.

24. Tuttle (1-0)

The Tigers climb into the rankings after toppling Cache , 39-14, in Week Zero behind a strong effort from Tyler Harbin, making his first varsity start at quarterback.

They'll have an early off week before getting ready for a challenge from Class 5A Noble on Sept. 9.

25. Rejoice Christian (1-0)

Rejoice pounded Class A champion Cashion, 49-13, behind six total touchdowns from quarterback Chance Wilson. It's the second straight year they've beaten the Wildcats to start the season, joining the Top 25.

This week, Rejoice will face Tulsa Cascia Hall, which comes off a season-opening win of its own against Tulsa Victory Christian.