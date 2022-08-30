Read full article on original website
3rd Annual Recovery Jam Announces Grammy-Nominated Headliner
Tickets are now on sale for the 3rd Annual Recovery Jam, a benefit concert and artist’s gallery to raise funds for Lowcountry recovery programs and to celebrate local artists in active, self-supporting recovery. The event will be held on at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club on Saturday, October 1st starting at 5 pm.
Grind for Life Series Skates into the Lowcountry on October 1st
Charleston County Parks today announced that an installment in the Grind for Life skateboarding competition series will return to SK8 Charleston on October 1st. The Grind for Life series is a national, all ages and all skills street and bowl skateboarding competition benefiting the Grind for Life Organization, a non-profit that assists cancer patients with travel expenses.
PURE Theatre Announces Season 20 Dining Benefits Partners
PURE Theatre today announced the restaurant partners for their Season 20 Dining Benefits Program, in partnership with Charleston Arts Festival. The Dining Benefits Program is exclusive to All-Access Flex Pass members who can enjoy discounts at some of the best restaurants in Charleston on performance nights. Returning for the second...
Magnetic South Concert: College of Charleston / Charleston Symphony Collaboration of Modern Works
Magnetic South is an innovative partnership between the Charleston Symphony and the College of Charleston Department of Music. It combines resources of the two institutions to present masterworks of the 20th and 21st centuries, along with new works by living composers. For the fall Magnetic South performance, artistic director Yiorgos...
Operating Hours Expanding at the Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library Beginning on Tuesday, September 6th
The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) announced that the operating hours at the Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library are expanding. CCPL said the new hours will help the branch better serve its patrons and the surrounding community. Beginning on Tuesday, September 6th, hours at the library will be as follows:. Monday:...
Local Company Announces Women Entrepreneurs Retreat in Beaufort
This luxurious, intimate business retreat was created exclusively for women entrepreneurs and is 100% all-inclusive – including accommodations, catered lunches, private dinners, cocktails/mocktails, yoga, and more. The retreat will also include breakout sessions, workshops, guest speakers, free professional headshots, swag bag, and more. For more information, click here. If...
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Charleston Aqua Park co-founder Jessica Neumann
Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Jessica Neumann, co-founder of Charleston Aqua Park. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. –
The Fish & Chippy Opens on September 8th in Mt. Pleasant
The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant serving authentic British fish and chips and local craft beers, will opens its doors in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, September 8th. The concept is located at 565 Belle Station Blvd. The restaurant is co-owned by Galen Le Cheminant, a British expat, and Babak Bryan,...
Charleston Restaurant Week Returns on September 8th
The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week kicks off on Thursday, September 8th, and runs through Sunday, September 18th. Yes, that means Restaurant “Week” is actually 11 days long, giving you plenty of chances to enjoy discounted meals or special menu offerings from several Charleston area restaurants. The...
Rusty Bull Brewing Releases First Small Batch Beer at Downtown King Street Location
Rusty Bull Brewing Co. on Tuesday announced a celebration in honor of the first small batch beer produced at its downtown Charleston location. The mango peach guava sour will hit the taps at 5 pm on Tuesday, September 6th at their 337 King Street location. This event, which will be...
Patriots Point to Blast Historic USS Yorktown’s Horn in Memory of Tragic Attack on September 11th
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will honor the 2,977 people who lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attacks with multiple memorial events. In remembrance of those who ran bravely into harm’s way, Patriots Point will offer free admission to first responders on Saturday, September 10th and Sunday, September 11th. The museum will also blast the horn of the historic USS Yorktown to bring attention to significant moments from that day 21 years ago.
Mediterranean Inspired Bar167 Opens Downtown
Bar167, a new downtown restaurant featuring Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, cocktails, and ambiance, officially opened its doors on Fulton Street this month. Located in the former Fulton Five building, Bar167 is the newest venture from 167 Hospitality, a restaurant group known for their popular concepts in both Charleston and Nantucket, Massachusetts. “The...
South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency
The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
Charleston Talent Retention Coach Joins Global AI Platform
Talent retention expert Dr. Troy Hall (right) has been selected as a coach for GetMee, the world’s first AI-powered communication and personal development coaching software. GetMee integrates AI technology with human coaching to create a personalized training plan with tailored videos from a team of experts around leadership, problem-solving and self-awareness. A key audience is migrants and those learning English as a second language.
Dorchester County Announces Closures in Observance of Labor Day
In observance of Labor Day, all Dorchester County Administrative Offices, Dorchester County Convenience Sites, and Dorchester County Courts will be closed on Monday, September 5th, 2022. Emergency Medical Services and law enforcement personnel will remain available. Dorchester County offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022.
Sasaki Returns to Lineup, Walks Off Pelicans in Extras
Shane Sasaki made his return to the lineup on Thursday night after missing three games due to a pitch hitting him in the hand on Saturday in Fayetteville. His return featured three hits, the final of which was a walk-off, two-RBI single in the bottom of the tenth that pushed the Charleston RiverDogs to a 7-6 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. A crowd of 3,874 waited out a rain delay that lasted just over an hour to witness the key victory. The win, coupled with a Columbia loss, allowed the RiverDogs to move 3.5 games in front of the Fireflies with nine to play.
Dorchester County Invites Residents to Building Safer Communities Event
Join Dorchester County Public Safety Departments on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Dorchester County Fire Rescue Indian Field Station 24 (1504 W. Main St., Harleyville, SC) for the third Building Safer Communities Event. This series is hosted by Dorchester County Fire Rescue, the...
Battery Draw 0-0 with Pittsburgh as Kuzemka Notches Clean Sheet
PITTSBURGH – The Charleston Battery secured a point in a scoreless draw with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Wednesday at Highmark Stadium. Battery goalkeeper Daniel Kuzemka notched three saves in his first career clean sheet during a night that was highlighted by defense. Charleston remains undefeated against Pittsburgh in 2022 with one win and one draw. The Battery will look to build on the strong road performance this Saturday when they return to Patriots Point to face New York Red Bulls II.
CARTA, Bosch Representatives Unveil New Bus Shelter
Earlier today, CARTA board members and Bosch representatives gathered to unveil a newly completed bus shelter located near Bosch’s Charleston plant on Dorchester Road (right). The new shelter is the result of a longstanding partnership between the organizations, with the purpose of increasing the safety and accessibility of CARTA’s...
