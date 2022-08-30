Shane Sasaki made his return to the lineup on Thursday night after missing three games due to a pitch hitting him in the hand on Saturday in Fayetteville. His return featured three hits, the final of which was a walk-off, two-RBI single in the bottom of the tenth that pushed the Charleston RiverDogs to a 7-6 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. A crowd of 3,874 waited out a rain delay that lasted just over an hour to witness the key victory. The win, coupled with a Columbia loss, allowed the RiverDogs to move 3.5 games in front of the Fireflies with nine to play.

