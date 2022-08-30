Glow Zone, Thursday, Sept. 1, Madison Children's Museum, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.: All ages are invited to create a fairy-tale themed artwork...and then see what it looks like when viewed in black light. The Madison Children's Museum has transformed its Celebrations Room into an ultraviolet haven, and the last day is this Thursday. This activity is free with admission; note, the museum will close for its annual maintenance days Sept. 5-9, and switches to fall hours (Thursday-Sunday) when it returns.

