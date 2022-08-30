Read full article on original website
Gloria Reyes ‘seriously considering’ run for Madison mayor
The 2023 Madison mayoral race is heating up…perhaps that’s too strong. The race has warmed up a skosh. For months, Tell Dylan has received reports that former Madison school board president Gloria Reyes wants the city’s top job. When asked in late August, Reyes confirms as much.
Novel ways to support a nonprofit
In late May I attended a gathering at the Wisconsin Historical Society in honor of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson, the longest-serving justice in the history of the state’s highest court. The occasion was to name the historical society’s stately reading room for Abrahamson, who died in December 2020 at age 87.
Ready, willing, but not able
The Great Recession of 2009 derailed the budding careers of Deborah Hearst and her husband, Whitney Derendinger. Hearst, who is Generation X, and Derendinger, a millennial, relocated from Chicago to Madison and for a decade the couple built their careers living in the same two-bedroom apartment on Madison’s east side.
Work in progress
Throughout his eight years at Madison East High School, Kennedy Adeetuk taught English in a wing that he politely describes as “antiquated.” His classroom was separated from the others by thin folding partitions that did little to manage distractions and volume. “It could get really, really loud,” says...
What to do in Madison this weekend: Taste of Madison, Party in the Park and more Isthmus Picks
Glow Zone, Thursday, Sept. 1, Madison Children's Museum, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.: All ages are invited to create a fairy-tale themed artwork...and then see what it looks like when viewed in black light. The Madison Children's Museum has transformed its Celebrations Room into an ultraviolet haven, and the last day is this Thursday. This activity is free with admission; note, the museum will close for its annual maintenance days Sept. 5-9, and switches to fall hours (Thursday-Sunday) when it returns.
Where to get the Isthmus beer
Proceeds from the sale of Above The Fold, brewed by Working Draft Beer Company, benefit Isthmus Community Media. Harmony Bar & Grill, 2201 Atwood Ave. Tip Top Tavern, 601 North St. Find it on tap and in cans at:. Working Draft Beer Company, 1129 East Wilson St. Find it in...
