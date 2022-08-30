Read full article on original website
TVOvermind
House of the Dragon: The Rogue Prince-Recap
It didn’t take long for the Targaryen line to start turning on each other. Still, it does feel as though House of the Dragon made it clear with the premiere episode that the clan had already been suffering from infighting and a desire of each individual in power to ascend to the throne. Sadly, Prince Daemon already feels like the type who would gladly cut the legs out from beneath anyone, including his kin, who denied him what he felt was rightfully his. It stands to reason that had his nephew, Baelon, survived that he would have found a way to take the throne from the rightful heir at some point and make sure that his rule would no longer be challenged. Maybe it’s painting Daemon in a lousy light prematurely, but he does appear to be the kind of person who would gladly take the opportunity if it were to be presented. That’s highly unfortunate since his brother, the king, doesn’t appear to be the strong and confident man that he needs to be, especially in the face of having to find a new wife and make sure that his kingdom doesn’t come crashing down.
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
TVOvermind
The Dakota Johnson Jonny Depp Connection and Why She Was Involved in His Trial
When it comes to the Dakota Johnson Johnny Depp relationship, it’s a complicated issue. The two worked together years ago on a project called Black Mass. In 2015, they attended the Venice Film Festival together as a means of promoting their film. That night became a hot topic in 2022 when Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were in the middle of the most extensive defamation trial. The entire situation might be comical if not so severe and dramatic. The world tuned in to watch these two battle it out on stage, and everyone began focusing on the Dakota Johnson Johnny Depp connection that Johnson herself didn’t even realize existed. What on earth happened to link Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp?
The woman who fell to Earth: ‘As we continued to plummet, a sudden terror ripped through me’
The deafening beats of the propellers matched the thundering of my heart. I felt electric as the ground shrank beneath us, snow-capped mountains disappearing into the landscape – a patchwork of green, brown and white as the grey sky yawned open around me, large and endless. The town below looked like a dollhouse, and then an oil painting, as we rose.
TVOvermind
What is the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent?
There have been many gameshow and Talent shows not only in America but throughout the entire world, but among the most significant and most recognized comes America’s Got Talent. The show may have America in its title, but musicians, artists, and other talents from across the world often gather in the United States at the venue where auditions are held each year. With the high recognition and accolades gained from making it beyond even the first round on television, America’s Got Talent can change fate through the judges by using the Golden Buzzer. Below we’ve detailed what precisely the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent does when it’s been used and more about the almighty golden, glittery button that can change lives instantly.
TVOvermind
Everything We Know About the Second Season of The Summer I Turned Pretty TV Series
The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series is coming back for a second season. This isn’t remarkable, considering how good the series is, but it is welcome. What is remarkable, however, is that it was given the green light for a second season before the first even aired. This means the network was so confident it would do well that it didn’t need to wait for confirmation from viewers. When Amazon Prime decided to turn author Jenny Han’s book series into a television show, The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series was born – and book fans were excited. Now it’s filming season two, and we have a lot of information you want to know.
TVOvermind
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, a sports comedy film about a group of misfits joining a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament, dominated theaters in 2004, and since then, it has cultivated a cult following. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is a 2004 American sports comedy film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film stars Vince Vaughn as Peter LaFleur, an owner of a failing gymnasium; Ben Stiller as White Goodman, the owner of a successful rival gym; Christine Taylor as Kate Veach, Goodman’s girlfriend and LaFleur’s love interest; and Justin Long as Justin. The film follows a group of friends who enter a dodgeball tournament to win the cash prize and save their beloved gym from closure. Along the way, they must face off against a team of ruthless opponents led by Goodman. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is a hilarious and heartwarming tale that will have you cheering for the underdogs all the way to the final dodgeball match.
TVOvermind
“Nope” Release Date Information
Jordan Peele may have been noted for his comedy days, Mad TV expressly, but the comedic actor turned director has been gracing fans with a new form of comedy straight from his mind. Casting highly original horror work, Jordan Peele has released three horror films, “Get Out,” “Us,” and his most recent, “Nope,” which was terrifying from the trailer alone. As “Nope” was the most recent release from Jordan Peele’s twisted mind, fans, and potential fans, have been looking for how to view the newest film from the psychological thriller mastermind. Below, we’ve detailed Jordan Peele, his work before being a terrifying director, his previous horror projects, and all release date information regarding “Nope.”
TVOvermind
Who is Queen Cheryl, Social Media Star?
Queen Cheryl is a content creator. She’s famous for dancing, lip-syncing, and participating in her husband’s challenges on TikTok and Instagram. Right now, you have an image in your mind of a young, beautiful woman with botox, fillers, and probably some lip injections that make her look like she might explode, but you’re sorely mistaken. Queen Cheryl is successful because she is unlike other content creators. For one, she is in her 60s. She also suffers from an eating disorder. Finally, her husband is significantly younger. What else do you need to know about the fabulous phenomenon known as Queen Cheryl?
TVOvermind
Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date
Netflix has, without a doubt, been the leading streaming service provider. From being the first notable service to being the most long-lasting, Netflix has nearly everything. When we state that Netflix nearly has everything, we mean that different programs come in and out of the streamer and other providers. However, what Netflix stayed dominant in was original content. From adaptations of previous works to creating shows like Locke & Key, Lucifer, The Sandman, and nearly one hundred others, Netflix doesn’t disappoint, most of the time. On top of its adaptations of others’ work, Netflix also has massive amounts of original content, such as Stranger Things. However, Stranger Things seasons have taken longer than anyone would care to wait for, and with the last season being split into two parts, the future of Season 5 has been more up-in-the-air than any previous season, especially as it’ll be the last for the show as well. Below, we’ve detailed what we know about the upcoming Stranger Things season and the Season 5 release date.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Orphan: First Kill
The first movie was creepy enough, but it feels as though it was mentioned that Esther was wracking up victims before she reached the Coleman house; it was necessary to go back and remind people that deception and murder weren’t new concepts to this pint-sized killer. The Saarne Institute returned for this movie, and people were given a closer look at the inside of the facility and how truly devious Esther, or rather, Leena, can be. The condition that makes her appear to be a 9-year-old girl is just as creepy as ever, but seeing how violent she is when she kills the woman who some might have thought would be more critical in the movie is a bit of a shocker. After ruthlessly ending the woman’s life, Leena pores through a list of missing children in America and, finding one that she resembles, Leena begins to craft her story and present herself as Esther Albright. Soon enough, she can talk to the right people, and the story progresses to the USA.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Funhouse
People love reality shows, right? It’s when they get too real that folks start questioning, sometimes. Unfortunately, people love mayhem, carnage, and struggle as much as they think they love heroism, good news, and triumphs. The masses like controversy and the ability to watch the misery of others for a bit of entertainment and to make themselves feel better at times. That sounds pretty cynical, right? Unfortunately, Funhouse makes this point quite joyfully with a group of contestants that are all former or disgraced celebrities selected by an eccentric billionaire to play a deadly game of survival. The billionaire’s idea of what society should be has prompted him to perform this social experiment that shows how much the general public enjoys watching gruesome spectacles. Of course, the kind of money he’s offering to the winner of this show is tempting enough for any down-on-their-luck actor, and the commentary on said deadbeat celebrities is enough to make it evident that many of those selected would do anything to change their lives around.
