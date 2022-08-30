ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints get multiple draft picks from Eagles for C.J. Gardner-Johnson

By Dylan Sanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is now reporting that the New Orleans compensation for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles is a fifth-round selection in 2023 and the worse of the Eagles’ two sixth-round selections in 2024. The Saints will also send a seventh-round pick in 2025 along with the safety, effectively making that selection a year earlier and a round higher.

Gardner-Johnson spent three seasons in New Orleans, and now in his contract season it became clear that the two sides were not going to come to a decision on an extension. Now, the Saints are able to get some compensation and the Gardner-Johnson gets to become a full time safety and likely a larger contract because of it. The picks returned would probably be placed in higher rounds if Philadelphia wouldn’t expect to sign Gardner-Johnson to a top-of-market contract extension.

