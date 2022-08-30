ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Redbox Has a New Owner That Wants to Be the Next Disney

By Tony Maglio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HkoG_0hb9Vjfn00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment acquired Redbox in May for $50 million in stock and the assumption of $325 million in debt. The guy who signed off on the deal, Chicken Soup for the Soul CEO and owner Bill Rouhana, isn’t exactly high on the current state of Redbox’s DVD rental-kiosk business. Of the 36,000 Redbox kiosks in the U.S., Rouhana told IndieWire: “There’s absolutely nothing in them today that you’d want to watch.”

That’s pretty bold for a guy who just bought the phone-booth successor to Blockbuster Video, not that the 70-year-old Rouhana sees DVDs as the future of the Chicken Soup empire. Those kiosks are one product among many in his portfolio, which also houses the inspirational book series ; Halcyon Studios (fka Sonar Entertainment); ad-supported streamers Chicken Soup For the Soul TV, Crackle, and Popcornflix; and a pet-food line (affordable but quality, Rouhana said). And you thought AMC Theatre’s gold-mining operation was out of left field.

“The reason Redbox had the problems that it had for the last couple of years strictly relates to Covid. They didn’t get any theatrical releases into the boxes,” he said. “So when you went to the box, there’s a lot of stuff you didn’t recognize. There’s stuff, but it wasn’t compelling stuff.”

Rouhana said that’s getting fixed and he sees “a great future for Redbox,” which remains a home-entertainment bargain in the face of rising streaming costs as long as (a) you’re willing to drive to one and (b) still have a DVD player. (Redbox says 90 percent of Americans live within a five-minute drive of a kiosk; the most popular boxes are outside dollar stores.) When “Jurassic World Dominion” came to kiosks this past weekend, it was $1.99; it’s currently $19.99 to purchase via download and unavailable for lower-priced rental. (It comes to Peacock subscribers September 2.)

Of course, the current state of media is much more digital than it is physical. Redbox also has an AVOD piece and while Rouhana admits he didn’t buy the business for that “nascent” offering, it could be boosted by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ’s “far advanced” version. “By adding theirs to ours we could give it new distribution, we could give it more ads,” he said.

Redbox also came with a FAST (free, ad-supported streaming television) service, a business Rouhana doesn’t love but intends to build out anyway. All of this (and more!) now exists under a brand immediately associated with a faith-based book empire. We asked Rouhana if the name “Chicken Soup for the Soul” is confusing for consumers and makes the company overdue for a rebrand; he called his company “brand rich.”

“We’ve got Crackle, we’ve got Redbox, we’ve got Chicken Soup for the Soul, and we have Popcornflix,” he said. “These are four brands that have a position already, and they are all used in the way that they should be used in terms of what people expect from them. The name of the company happens to be Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment because that’s our company, that’s what we’re called. That’s who owns us. I own us,” he laughed, “and I own Chicken Soup for the Soul.”

He acknowledges that the name could be limiting, but “if things go in their best possible way, it would be the kind of evolution that Disney went through, from a children’s entertainment company to a company that owns Marvel and Star Wars and a whole bunch of other things that had nothing to do with children’s programming.”

Rouhana has been the chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul since 2008, when he bought the company from the original authors of the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book series. Clearly, it’s not just books anymore. Prior to the acquisition, the former entertainment and finance lawyer founded wireless broadband company Winstar Communications and online-content company Winstar New Media.

Like Disney+ these days, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment sees its future in a robust AVOD business; the difference is Rouhana has been growing his for years. He began in 2017 with the acquisition of specialty film distributor Screen Media and continued with the 2019 purchase of Crackle (now Crackle Plus) from Sony. Last year, he acquired Sonar (now Halcyon; it’s been through a lot of names, including Hallmark Entertainment) and its library of  700 Lifetime and Hallmark movies that now serve as the backbone for the Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming service.

“The biggest asset of Crackle was its sales force,” Rouhana said, noting that it’s “very tough to create one” from scratch. (Disney  has an ad sales team; Netflix elected to partner with Microsoft.)

A VOD guy through and through, Redbox brings a new acronym to Rouhana with TVOD, which stands for transactional video on demand. Redbox also provides valuable user data that can help create better VOD algorithms, which he said is key to AVOD beating out FAST like Pluto, Roku, and Freevee in the streaming wars.

Subscriber-based VOD, he believes, is a nonstarter. To him, the future isn’t all about content; it’s about content recommendation.

“Nobody is consistently good at making content,” he said.”We all know that. And money is not the answer. I can prove that by just pointing to Netflix, and going, ‘OK, you can spend $18 billion and $17 billion of it is probably wasted because it’s not great. I cannot get over how much money these guys have spent on content that they will never get back. Ever.”

Rouhana gave Netflix credit for being the only platform that, he said, currently has a good algorithm. The bigger whiff, even bigger than reckless spending, was the subscription streamers’ longstanding aversion to ads.

“The biggest mistake all the streamers made was discounting the historical fact that you need to monetize content in every way possible to have a sustainable business model,” he said. “Every one of these guys somehow thought the rules had changed… it’s just not possible to have a television business without advertising.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 5

Related
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2022

September is quite the month over at Disney+. The Disney streaming giant is the perfect place to spend the early months of back-to-school season, with something for the entire family. If you’re a Marvel fan, no doubt you’ll continue to watch the adventures of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” For fans of “Rogue One,” ready to venture to a galaxy far, far away, there’s new spin-off series “Andor.” Then Halloween comes early with the premiere of the long-awaited sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2,” starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker. With plenty more on the docket,...
NFL
IndieWire

The Shia LaBeouf Comeback Continues: Francis Ford Coppola Casts Him in ‘Megalopolis’

Shia LaBeouf isn’t worried about his comeback. After parting ways with Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” backtracking on the autobiographical status of his “Honey Boy” father-son drama, and speaking out on the abuse allegations and lawsuit filed by ex-partner FKA Twigs, the “Padre Pio” actor has joined Francis Ford Coppola’s massive “Megalopolis” cast. LaBeouf’s casting announcement also included that director Coppola’s sister Talia Shire (“Rocky”) will reunite with the auteur after starring in “The Godfather,” along with nephew Jason Schwartzman. Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, and James Remar also join the ensemble cast. Previously announced “Megalopolis” mega-stars include Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker,...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Rock Says He Turned Down Hosting 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap

Chris Rock has no desire to return to the Academy Awards just yet. The comedian said during the Phoenix, Arizona stop on his sold-out stand-up tour that the Academy approached him to host the 2023 Oscars in the time after Best Actor winner Will Smith slapped him during the 2022 ceremony. Rock said that he was also offered to star in a Super Bowl commercial, which he turned down as well. Rock compared returning to the Oscars to going back to the scene of a crime, as reported by Arizona Republic. While onstage at the Arizona Financial Theatre, Rock said going back...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redbox#Chicken Soup#New Media#Disney World#Linus Business#Business Industry#The Soul Entertainment#Soul#Blockbuster Video#Halcyon Studios#Amc Theatre
makeuseof.com

How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022

By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up

This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix

Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
TV & VIDEOS
Thrillist

Here's How You Can Get $3 Movie Tickets This Saturday

There's nothing better than getting lost in a film. Just ask the patron saint of movie-going experiences, Nicole Kidman. This weekend cinephiles across the U.S. will get a chance to hear the prestigious actress recite her famous AMC monologue for just $3. Oh, and you can stay for the movie too.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher Receives Official Trailer

A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books are taking a thrilling, bloodthirsty turn in the first trailer for an upcoming horror film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie follows Winne (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell), who enter a feral rampage after...
MOVIES
The Independent

Victorious star Daniella Monet claims that Nickelodeon bosses refused to cut ‘sexualised’ scene

Daniella Monet, a former actor on Victorious, has claimed that she raised concerns to Nickelodeon over a scene that she felt was too sexualised. The children’s programme, which ran from 2010 to 2013, starred figures such as Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice and was led by TV producer and former Nickelodeon collaborator, Dan Schneider.In recent weeks, Schneider’s creations have come under scrutiny once again, following the release of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. In it, McCurdy went into detail about her experiences as a star on Nickelodeon as a child, which has prompted others to come...
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now

Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy