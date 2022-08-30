ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Studio Ghibli Film Catalog Now Available on Digital Rental Platforms

By Wilson Chapman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Some of the most acclaimed films in animation history are finally available to rent online.

GKIDS , the animation specialist distributer, has released the catalog of acclaimed Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli starting Tuesday. 22 films from the studio — including Oscar winner “Spirited Away” and nominees such as “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “When Marnie Was There” — will be made available to rent on all major digital platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon VOD, Vudu, Google Play and Microsoft. The films will be be priced at $4.99 per title, and all will be available in HD, with most being offered in the original Japanese language as well as English dubs.

The news marks the first time that Ghibli’s films have been made available via digital rental. The catalogue has been one of the pillars of GKIDS’ business since the distributer acquired the North American film distribution rights to the studio’s films in 2011, followed by the home media rights in 2017 — previously, the majority of Studio Ghibli films were distributed via the Walt Disney Company. Since 2017, GKIDS has partnered with Fathom Events to host a series of limited run screenings of the studio’s films throughout the year. The catalog was made available for digital purchase in 2019, and GKIDS has an exclusive deal to stream the films in the United States on HBO Max, where they have been included since 2020.

Established in 1985 by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata and producer Toshio Suzuki, Studio Ghibli is one of the most acclaimed movie studios in the world, with many of its films and characters reaching iconic status inside Japan and abroad. Four of their films — “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Ponyo” and “Princess Mononoke” — are among the 10 highest grossing Japanese-produced films of all time. The GKIDS catalog includes the majority of films released by the company, with the exception of acclaimed war film “Grave of the Fireflies,” due to its distribution rights belonging to Shinchosha Publishing instead of the studio. The selection also includes Miyazaki’s “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind,” which was released the year before the studio was founded but was acquired by the company later.

Here’s the full list of Studio Ghibli films available to rent:

“Castle in the Sky”

“The Cat Returns”

“Earwig and the Witch”

“From Up on Poppy Hill”

“Howl’s Moving Castle”

“Kiki’s Delivery Service”

“My Neighbor Totoro”

“My Neighbors the Yamadas”

“Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind”

“Ocean Waves”

“Only Yesterday”

“Pom Poko”

“Ponyo”

“Porco Rosso”

“Princess Mononoke”

“The Secret World of Arrietty”

“Spirited Away”

“The Tale of The Princess Kaguya”

“Tales from Earthsea”

“When Marnie Was There”

“Whisper of the Heart”

“The Wind Rises”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Rings of Power’ Used 20 VFX Studios, Nearly 10,000 VFX Shots to Revive Middle-earth (EXCLUSIVE)

Over 20 visual effects studios and 1500 visual effects artists across the globe came together to deliver Amazon’s mega-series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Companies such as Industrial Light & Magic, Weta FX and DNEG provided close to 9500 shots. VFX producer Ron Ames says the eight-hour series is designed to play like a theatrical experience, however audiences experience it. He says, “Our target was the 65-inch screen at home, but we made it so that it would play technically beautifully in everything up to an IMAX screen. It is finished to a theatrical resolution.” “Rings of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hudson Pacific Acquires Production Services Company Quixote Studios for $360 Mil

Real estate agency Hudson Pacific has acquired soundstage and production services provider Quixote Studios for $360 million. Established in 1995 by Mikel Elliott, Quixote Studios is one of the biggest providers of sound stages and production services in the entertainment industry. The company helps to rent soundstages, cast trailers, trucks, lighting equipment and other infrastructure necessary for production. Quixote has 325 employees, long-term lease rights to 23 soundstages in Los Angeles and works for notable clients including Disney, HBO, Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount and NBCUniversal. Under the deal, Elliott will remain in a leadership position at Quixote. In...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Joko Anwar, Timo Tjahjanto, Kamila Andini Projects Head Netflix Indonesia Slate

Netflix on Friday announced a slate of upcoming films and TV series from Indonesia. The company says this is its most ambitious outreach in the populous and influential Southeast Asian country. The seven new titles span sci-fi thriller, comedy and period drama genres and involve big name creators Joho Anwar (“Satan’s Slaves,” “Impetigore”), Timo Tjahjanto (who is also part of the creative duo Mo Brothers) and Kamila Andini (“The Mirror Never Lies,” “Yuni”). They were announced at an in-person event in Jakarta called Waktu Netflix Indonesia (which translates as ‘Time for Netflix Indonesia). The company said that the slate reflects its “commitment...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Warner Bros. Pictures President of Production and Development Courtenay Valenti Leaving Studio After 33 Years

Courtenay Valenti, president of production and development for Warner Bros. Pictures, will depart from the studio after 33 years. Valenti will carry out her role until the end of October. As president of production and development, Valenti oversaw Warner Bros. Pictures’ live-action and animated development teams and budget, shepherding recent and upcoming films including “Elvis,” “Barbie,” “Furiosa,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” and “The Color Purple.” “We’ve known Courtenay and been admirers of her work for many years,” said Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in a joint statement provided to Variety. “She’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Isao Takahata
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

How to Watch the Armie Hammer Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’ Online

A new docuseries about Armie Hammer arrives on Discovery+ Friday, promising to delve deep into the headline-making accusations leveled against the actor over the past year, in addition to his wealthy family’s dark past. The trailer for “House of Hammer,” which dropped earlier this month, includes clips of conversations with the actor’s ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who provide screenshots of text conversations, voice memos and photos to back up their accounts of the alleged abuse they endured. The trailer ends with the huge kicker that Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, will also be featured in the docuseries, speaking out about...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘SNL’ Cast Shakeup Continues: Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari to Depart

There are more cast changes coming to “Saturday Night Live.” Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari are not expected to return for the venerable NBC late-night program’s 48th season, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding to an exodus that began in May when Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson revealed plans to exit the show. The new departures follow that of senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who is parting ways with the program after years of managing talent relations. As more TV viewers migrate to streaming services to watch their favorite scripted dramas and comedies on demand, “SNL”...
TV SERIES
Variety

How ‘She-Hulk’ Got Megan Thee Stallion to Twerk With Tatiana Maslany: ‘That Was the Highlight of My Life’

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses plot developments in Episode 3 of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” currently streaming on Disney+. Roughly two weeks before shooting the third episode of Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” head writer Jessica Gao pulled aside star Tatiana Maslany — who plays lawyer Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) — to tell her who the show had cast for a crucial cameo in the episode. Jennifer’s former colleague at the D.A.’s office, chronic mansplainer Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), sues an Asgardian shapeshifter for fraud, after she tricked him into dating her by transforming into a massive celebrity that Dennis...
TV SERIES
Variety

MTV Documentary Films Unveils Full Slate and Trailer for Ondi Timoner’s ‘Last Flight Home’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV Documentary Films has boarded new projects about an all-girl Afghan robotics team, a #MeToo crime story, an imprisoned mural artist and a community of disabled children in Pakistan. The documentaries join a slate that includes Ondi Timoner’s Sundance title “Last Flight Home,” which will be screening at Telluride this week in a rare double festival act. The fledgling division, which was Oscar-nominated for the film “Ascension” earlier this year, was set up in 2019 by legendary HBO Documentary Films boss Sheila Nevins, and ViacomCBS executives Liza Burnett Fefferman and Nina L. Diaz. Nevins was at HBO for 38 years and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Platforms#Studio Ghibli#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#American Film#Movie Studios#War Film#Digital Rental Platforms#Japanese#Amazon Vod#Google Play#English#North American#The Walt Disney Company#Fathom Events#Hbo Max
Variety

Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger to Attend World Premiere of San Sebastian Closer ‘Marlowe’

Neil Jordan’s “Marlowe,” which stars Liam Neeson and Diane Kruger, is set to close the San Sebastian Festival next month. It will be the film’s world premiere. Jordan, who is known for writing features including “The Crying Game” (for which he won an Oscar) and directing “Interview with the Vampire,” which featured Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, will be in attendance at the Kursaal Auditorium on Sept. 24 for the “Marlowe” premiere alongside the film’s stars. Based on John Banville’s novel “The Black Eyed Blonde,” “Marlowe” is set in 1930s Los Angeles where private eye Philip Marlowe (played by Neeson) is tasked...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix, European Producers Club Reveal Series Pitch Contest Winners at Venice

Netflix and the European Producers Club (EPC) have revealed the winners of a pitch contest for fictional series at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. The pitch contest is a joint initiative by EPC and Netflix to help create new opportunities for European women producers. It was launched at Series Mania in March, and open to EPC producers working for women-owned companies. Following a selection process by an independent jury, composed of Cia Edstrom, Francine Raveney and Olivier Kohn, the competition finalists pitched their projects to the Netflix content team. Anna Mannion of Tri Moon Films, Ireland, won the first prize of €50,000...
TV SERIES
Variety

Apple Reveals Premiere Dates for ‘Causeway’ With Jennifer Lawrence, ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ as Streamer Hits TIFF With Five Films (EXCLUSIVE)

“Causeway,” a new drama starring Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier adjusting to life after returning home to New Orleans, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. The streaming service also announced that “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,” a documentary about one of the founding fathers of jazz, will hit Apple TV+ on Oct. 28. Both films are world premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the company is screening five features, the largest number of Apple Originals to debut at a single film festival. The Canada-bound Apple lineup also includes “Sidney,” a documentary about Oscar-winning actor and...
MOVIES
Variety

Cate Blanchett Says ‘Tár’ Has ‘Lots of Hot-Button Topics’ but She’s ‘Not Interested in Agitprop,’ Director Todd Field Says He Made Film for Actor

“Tár” is going to get people talking, but its star Cate Blanchett has made clear that she’s “not interested in agitprop.” The Oscar winner is in Venice for the world premiere of the Todd Field-directed movie, and was in good spirits as she addressed journalists at a Thursday press conference. The Focus Features pic stars Blanchett as fictional Lydia Tár, a globally renowned, gay and sometimes tyrannical conductor of a German orchestra, who finds herself in the crosshairs of a perilous #MeToo scandal. The film is Field’s first movie in 16 years, following the acclaimed “Little Children” (2006) and his...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
Variety

‘Winnie the Pooh’ Slasher Film Gets a Deranged, Bloody Trailer

Oh, bother. The first trailer for “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” has been released, revealing more of the slasher makeover of everyone’s favorite honey-obsessed bear. The movie stars Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell as Winnie and his best friend Piglet, who go on a rampage after Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) abandons them for college. Without the influence of their human friend, the two turn feral, seeking prey and stalking the humans near their homes. The trailer showcases the characters on their rampage, revealing more of the twisted interpretation of A.A. Milne’s beloved characters. As director Rhys Waterfield revealed in an...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,’ Sweeping and Gutsy, Makes the Most of Its Ample Lore (and Amazon Budget): TV Review

Several years (and several hundreds of millions of dollars) after Amazon bought the TV rights to “The Lord of the Rings” from the J.R.R. Tolkien estate, the mammoth effort to boost Prime Video’s profile with the same kind of phenomenon HBO found in “Game of Thrones” is upon us — and it’s just as grand, if not as downright surreal, as the occasion calls for. Sure, “Game of Thrones” might have solidified a television format for fantasy epics. But George R.R. Martin’s novels simply wouldn’t exist without Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings,” and bringing these stories to episodic life requires...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Aquaman’ Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says Acting in Movies Like ‘Aquaman’ Is ‘Clown Work’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s career thus far has included an Emmy-winning turn on HBO’s “Watchmen,” awards buzz for playing Bobby Seale in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and movies like “Candyman,” “Aquaman” and “The Matrix Resurrections.” Such an eclectic balance of film and TV projects is the result of Abdul-Mateen’s curation, as he’s made it a priority to balance out comic book tentpoles like “Aquaman” with more serious dramatic fare. The actor recently told Vulture that acting in a movie like “Aquaman” is “clown work,” so it’s important for him to flex his acting muscles in other projects. “Everything should be...
MOVIES
Variety

Hillary Clinton, Donna Langley Celebrate Ava DuVernay as a ‘Path Breaker’ and ‘Change Maker’ at DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton and Universal’s Donna Langley praised U.S. director, producer and social justice activist Ava DuVernay for being “a path breaker, a change maker, a historical filmmaker,” as Clinton put it, during the 13th DVF Awards. The gala was held Thursday on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg to honor extraordinary women.  “Her visionary works about Black histories and experiences are more relevant today than ever,” Clinton said of DuVernay, who is among this year’s DVF honorees. She went on to further praise DuVernay for “opening doors not just for herself, but for so many...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lea Michele Confronts Bullying Accusations, Slams ‘Online Rumor’ Claiming She Can’t Read: ‘It’s Sad. It Really Is’

Lea Michele sat down with The New York Times ahead of her opening night on Broadway playing Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” and confronted accusations of bullying made over the years by her former “Glee” cast members. Samantha Marie Ware came forward in 2020 to accuse Michele of making “traumatic microaggressions” against her on the set of the Fox musical comedy. Ware said Michele threatened to get her fired, among other forms of bullying. “Glee” star Heather Morris supported Ware, writing on Twitter that Michele “should be called out” given “the disrespect” with which she treated others “for as long...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breaks U.S. Sales Record for Week-One Digital Sales, Paramount Says

Tom Cruise’s blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” has roared into the record books as the No. 1 best-selling digital sell-through title ever in the U.S. in its first week of release — at least, that’s according to Paramount Home Entertainment. The studio said “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was released on digital Aug. 23, 2022, also is already one of the top 20 best-selling digital releases in history after being available for one week. In addition, the digital release of the film was the top-selling item on Amazon in the U.S. across every category on the day of its release. The film...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Bones and All’ Producer Park Takes Offbeat Path in Picking Projects

Becoming Nicholas Sparks’ literary agent and then film production president might not seem like the best preparation for making a romantic drama about cannibalism, but Per Capita Prods. founder Theresa Park is transitioning to a wider, edgier range of projects with ease.  Park is producing an animated children’s show based on Michael Buckley’s bestselling fantasy novel series “The Sisters Grimm” for Apple TV+. And she arrives in Venice for the Sept. 2 world premiere of “Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s novel about a couple (Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell) whose tastes run more towards hand eating than...
MOVIES
Variety

‘History of a Pleasure Seeker’ Pilot Not Moving Forward at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

The “History of a Pleasure Seeker” pilot is not moving forward and will not be be picked up to series at Hulu, Variety has learned exclusively. The show was first ordered to pilot at the streaming service back in March 2022. It was based on the Richard Mason novel of the same name. Per the official logline, the show was a musical drama “set in Amsterdam in 1907, a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque.” The cast for the pilot included Carla Woodcock, Callum Kerr, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Olumide Olorunfemi, and Bebe...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy