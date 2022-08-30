ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

WSPA 7News

Furman rolls over N. Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Tyler Huff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Furman piled up 456 yards of offense in the first half en route to a 52-0 win over Division II North Greenville in a college football opener. Dominic Roberto ran for two first-half touchdowns as the Paladin’s bolted to a […]
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

NGU Returns Wood Name to Historic Tigerville Store

Tigerville, SC - A 168-year-old part of the Tigerville community was renamed earlier this month, honoring its historic role in the Greenville County community which is home to North Greenville University’s main campus. NGU’s remodeled campus store on the north edge of the campus is now Wood’s General Store,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Power:Ed supports student coach for SCC

Power:Ed presented the Spartanburg Community College Foundation with a $39,375 award to support the establishment of a success coach for students pursuing their pre-health associate degree. Power:Ed is an organization working to make transformative impacts on the lives and career opportunities for South Carolina’s students, according to a news release....
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium

Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Philanthropist and former Fountain Inn City Attorney Melvin Younts dies at 93

The Greenville Journal remembers philanthropist, Furman University alumnus and former Fountain Inn City Attorney Melvin Younts, who died Aug. 27. The local news source cites several projects and causes the Younts family contributed to, including the Melvin and Dollie Younts Conference Center and Paladin Plaza on the Furman campus. Melvin Younts, a former Furman Advisory Committee member, died at the age of 93. A 1950 alumnus, he studied political science at Furman and received his J.D. from the University of South Carolina.
GREENVILLE, SC
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Spartanburg, SC (with Photos & Maps)

Spartanburg may be a small town, but it sure knows how to pack a punch when it comes to good food. From Southern comfort cuisine to international flavor, the following are the best restaurants in Spartanburg, SC. They are definitely worth trying out the next time you’re in Spartanburg. Bon appetit!
SPARTANBURG, SC
power98fm.com

Two Of America’s Best Historic Hotels Are In South Carolina

Whenever I travel and need to find a place to spend one night, I’m not too picky about the accommodations. But if it’s two or more nights, I try to find a hotel with some character and history. It adds something to the trip. Luckily, most U.S. cities have at least one historic hotel that fits the bill.
ASHEVILLE, NC
mytjnow.com

Local businessman turned Board of Trustees member

47 years ago, Gary Williams and his wife, Peggy moved to Rock Hill to establish a new putt-putt and games course. They have stayed ever since and have become valued members of both the Rock Hill and Winthrop community. Williams has served on the Board of Trustees for three years...
ROCK HILL, SC
thejournalonline.com

Hot Air Affair bringing balloons back to Williamston

The Cancer Association of Anderson will hold their 2022 Hot Air Affair: Rising Above Cancer event in Williamston this weekend, Sept 2 – 5. This is the fifth year for the balloon event which offers a fun weekend of activities, raises awareness of cancer and honors cancer patients. Once...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

