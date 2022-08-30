Read full article on original website
Furman rolls over N. Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Tyler Huff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Furman piled up 456 yards of offense in the first half en route to a 52-0 win over Division II North Greenville in a college football opener. Dominic Roberto ran for two first-half touchdowns as the Paladin’s bolted to a […]
gsabizwire.com
NGU Returns Wood Name to Historic Tigerville Store
Tigerville, SC - A 168-year-old part of the Tigerville community was renamed earlier this month, honoring its historic role in the Greenville County community which is home to North Greenville University’s main campus. NGU’s remodeled campus store on the north edge of the campus is now Wood’s General Store,...
gsabusiness.com
Power:Ed supports student coach for SCC
Power:Ed presented the Spartanburg Community College Foundation with a $39,375 award to support the establishment of a success coach for students pursuing their pre-health associate degree. Power:Ed is an organization working to make transformative impacts on the lives and career opportunities for South Carolina’s students, according to a news release....
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium
Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
Upper SC State Fair kicks off at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway
The Upper South Carolina State Fair kicked off Thursday evening at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
furman.edu
Philanthropist and former Fountain Inn City Attorney Melvin Younts dies at 93
The Greenville Journal remembers philanthropist, Furman University alumnus and former Fountain Inn City Attorney Melvin Younts, who died Aug. 27. The local news source cites several projects and causes the Younts family contributed to, including the Melvin and Dollie Younts Conference Center and Paladin Plaza on the Furman campus. Melvin Younts, a former Furman Advisory Committee member, died at the age of 93. A 1950 alumnus, he studied political science at Furman and received his J.D. from the University of South Carolina.
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event Wednesday and is looking to hire Certified Nursing Assistants.
Michelin to host hiring event Friday
Michelin will host a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Williamson’s Paint Center, longtime Landrum family business, sold to national chain
LANDRUM – Williamson’s Paint Center has been an anchor in the Landrum community since opening its doors in 1985. Although the paint center will remain open, the downtown store will now be part of Spectrum Paint, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company with more than 500 employees and 88 stores nationwide.
Ninety Six, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Saluda High School football team will have a game with Ninety Six High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Did Tony Elliott forget where he came from?
It seems as though Tony Elliott might have forgotten where he came from. Clemson fans might be surprised to hear what the longtime Clemson assistant, and new Virginia head coach, had to say regarding (...)
Packer goes off on reporter for 'crazy statement' about Clemson
During ACC Network's new daily studio show, ACC PM, Mark Packer on Thursday called out David Ubben of The Athletic. Packer went off on Ubben for thinking that Clemson could easily lose six and (...)
WYFF4.com
Week 2: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the second week of the 2022 high school football season. Scroll down for matchups, scores and highlights. To see scores on the app, click here.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Spartanburg, SC (with Photos & Maps)
Spartanburg may be a small town, but it sure knows how to pack a punch when it comes to good food. From Southern comfort cuisine to international flavor, the following are the best restaurants in Spartanburg, SC. They are definitely worth trying out the next time you’re in Spartanburg. Bon appetit!
power98fm.com
Two Of America’s Best Historic Hotels Are In South Carolina
Whenever I travel and need to find a place to spend one night, I’m not too picky about the accommodations. But if it’s two or more nights, I try to find a hotel with some character and history. It adds something to the trip. Luckily, most U.S. cities have at least one historic hotel that fits the bill.
mytjnow.com
Local businessman turned Board of Trustees member
47 years ago, Gary Williams and his wife, Peggy moved to Rock Hill to establish a new putt-putt and games course. They have stayed ever since and have become valued members of both the Rock Hill and Winthrop community. Williams has served on the Board of Trustees for three years...
thejournalonline.com
Hot Air Affair bringing balloons back to Williamston
The Cancer Association of Anderson will hold their 2022 Hot Air Affair: Rising Above Cancer event in Williamston this weekend, Sept 2 – 5. This is the fifth year for the balloon event which offers a fun weekend of activities, raises awareness of cancer and honors cancer patients. Once...
iheart.com
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
If You Bought 1 Of These Lottery Tickets In South Carolina, You're A Winner
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at Upstate school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
