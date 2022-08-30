ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 3

Related
WRAL News

Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That's because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying down...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRAL News

New congressional maps dilute Black power, critics say

BATON ROUGE, La. — When Press Robinson registered to vote in South Carolina in 1963, he was handed a copy of the U.S. Constitution and told to read it aloud and interpret it. Robinson, then a college sophomore, wasn’t surprised. He heard stories from others in the South’s Black...
LOUISIANA STATE
cbs17

Enfield Mayor asks Governor to declare state of emergency

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson has asked Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in response to threats of domestic terror. Mayor Robinson will host a press conference on Tuesday to address dangerous threats that he and the community have received. CBS 17 previously...
ENFIELD, NC
WRAL News

MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WRAL News

DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S. District...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

North Carolina candidates pivot toward middle as general election approaches

Raleigh, N.C. — is standing in front of a bounce house denouncing political extremism. On one end of the bouncy castle are kids jumping while wearing “Make America Great Again” shirts, a reference to former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. On the other end are children wearing shirts with the names of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, two of the party’s most liberal Democrats.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL News

Fight over future of library that sparked civil rights ideas

A library where Rosa Parks, John Lewis and other civil rights leaders forged strategies that would change the world is mired in controversy over who gets to tell its story. On one side are preservationists who want to turn the Highlander Folk School library into a historic site. On the other, political organizers say Highlander never stopped pursuing social justice and should recover the building as a stolen part of its legacy.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
IRS
WRAL News

17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC

Mebane, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced a $200 million investment to bring internet to North Carolinians in need. More than a million people in North Carolina don't have access to high speed internet, and the investment would fund 69 counties -- bringing broadband to nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses across the state. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy