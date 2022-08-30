Read full article on original website
Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief
MINNEAPOLIS — President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That's because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still paying down...
New congressional maps dilute Black power, critics say
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Press Robinson registered to vote in South Carolina in 1963, he was handed a copy of the U.S. Constitution and told to read it aloud and interpret it. Robinson, then a college sophomore, wasn’t surprised. He heard stories from others in the South’s Black...
Enfield Mayor asks Governor to declare state of emergency
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson has asked Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in response to threats of domestic terror. Mayor Robinson will host a press conference on Tuesday to address dangerous threats that he and the community have received. CBS 17 previously...
MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?
EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
NC Democrat in key legislative race can appear on ballot, state elections officials say
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted 3-2 to allow Democratic state Senate candidate Valerie Jordan remain on the November ballot amid a residency dispute, reversing a county board’s recommendation that Jordan be removed and another Democrat selected. Friday’s decision was split along party...
DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S. District...
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
North Carolina candidates pivot toward middle as general election approaches
Raleigh, N.C. — is standing in front of a bounce house denouncing political extremism. On one end of the bouncy castle are kids jumping while wearing “Make America Great Again” shirts, a reference to former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. On the other end are children wearing shirts with the names of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, two of the party’s most liberal Democrats.
Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis
Brett Farve was paid $1.1 million in federal welfare by Mississippi officials, meanwhile, the Jackson water crisis was looming for decades. The post Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
Fight over future of library that sparked civil rights ideas
A library where Rosa Parks, John Lewis and other civil rights leaders forged strategies that would change the world is mired in controversy over who gets to tell its story. On one side are preservationists who want to turn the Highlander Folk School library into a historic site. On the other, political organizers say Highlander never stopped pursuing social justice and should recover the building as a stolen part of its legacy.
17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states...
Erie County Sheriff on new N.Y. gun laws: 'I'm angry about it'
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has some serious concern over Governor Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws in New York State that will take effect on Sept. 1. Read more here:
North Carolina town ranked as safest city in the country
A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report.
Democratic Senate candidate from North Carolina Cheri Beasley distances herself from 'defund the police'
North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen current and former law...
Lucky Penny Turns Into $100,000 Lottery Win For A North Carolina Man
My Mama always told me, never ever EVER leave a penny on the ground. “I don’t care how much money you think you have, you are never too rich that you can’t bend down and add one more penny to your pocket”. One lucky penny contributed to a big lottery win for a North Carolina guy named John Grant.
'This is a big day:' Cooper announces $200 million investment for equitable access to broadband internet in NC
Mebane, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced a $200 million investment to bring internet to North Carolinians in need. More than a million people in North Carolina don't have access to high speed internet, and the investment would fund 69 counties -- bringing broadband to nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses across the state. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked. The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a...
