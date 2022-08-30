Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: Reading initiatives, safety updates, athletics, and more
School is in full swing for Stuttgart students. Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services for Stuttgart Public Schools, said there are sporting events and reading programs happening this week. Reading initiatives. Meekins Middle School’s One Book, One School program is underway. The program engages students, their families, and...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Registration open for Master Gardeners training
Registration is open for the 2022 Master Gardeners training class. Pat Kizzire, president of the Arkansas County Master Gardeners, said completing the 40 hours of training is the first step that participants take to become Master Gardeners. “Arkansas County has a force of about 35 active members. We started our...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Registration opens for the Fall Walk Across Arkansas
Registration for the Fall Walk Across Arkansas is open now. Alta Lockley, Arkansas County extension agent for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the free exercise program gives residents a reason to engage in movement. “It is for Arkansans to help them improve their health,” Lockley said....
Family, friends of Cabot bull rider injured in June holding benefit event Sept. 3
For the past few months, KARK News has been following a young Arkansas bull rider who was injured during the High School Rodeo Finals.
5newsonline.com
Students in Arkansas react to Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A week after President Biden made the big announcement of a student loan debt relief plan, many questions have been left unanswered. No matter who you ask, everyone has been impacted by the Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt in some way. Derrick...
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
Officials: Student arrested after gun found at Sylvan Hills High School
A student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found at Sylvan Hills High School.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: September 2, 2022
NETWORKING AT NOON | RNT YOUTH DUCK CALLING CLINIC | SPORTSMAN’S GUIDE DEADLINE APPROACHING | CASINO BOWLING | LAST CHANCE TO PURCHASE LEGACY BRICKS IN 2022 | AUGUST YARD OF THE MONTH WINNERS | WELCOME NEW MEMBER | SIGN UP FOR SMS ALERTS | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES. Networking...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jamarco Christopher Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas
Jamarco Christopher Jones was born on July 7, 2001, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Chris Jones and Wyakiety Williams. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Fort Smith. He attended Stuttgart Public Schools in Stuttgart, Arkansas, then transferred to Vian High School in Vian, Oklahoma.
Little Rock native receives honor for work evacuating Afghanistan
The Women in Federal Law Enforcement, Julie Y. Cross Award is only available to women federal law enforcement officers, with one Little Rock woman receiving that honor.
City brainstorms ideas for area under I-30 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many of us have found ourselves constantly thinking about the I-30 crossing project as we get to and from where we need to go— rarely do any of us give any thought to the space underneath. Architects like James Meyer have been working to...
Historic I-30 Speedway nearing finish line, city documents show
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock has been going strong for more than six decades, but city documents show it could be nearing the finish line.
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock hospitality company continues NWA investment with Fayetteville restaurant
Little Rock company Yellow Rocket Concepts announced details Tuesday (Aug. 30) for a new restaurant in south Fayetteville. Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. will open in spring 2023 inside the $63 million South Yard Lofts development. South Yard Lofts is a 9.1-acre development at the southwest corner of Martin Luther...
swark.today
Ex-Pulaski County Election Commissioner first Arkansans inducted into Knights of Rizal
Price is the first Arkansan ever inducted into the Knights of Rizal, the official Order of Chivalry of the Republic of the Philippines. Little Rock, Ark, August 30, 2022 – On Saturday, August 20, Joshua Ang Price, former Pulaski County Election Commissioner and new Deputy Director of Arkansas United, was inducted into the Order of the Knights of Rizal, the official Order of Chivalry of the Republic of the Philippines, in Honolulu, Hawaii. As the first county election commissioner and candidate for Secretary of State in Arkansas of Filipino-descent, Price was honored for his work in protecting voting access and advocating for equality and civil rights for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) and minority communities in the state, as well as nationally. He is the first member of the Knights of Rizal from the state of Arkansas.
KATV
1 dead after hit and run in Pulaski County Friday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person died in a hit and run that happened in Pulaski County Friday, the sheriff's office said. The incident happened in the 29000 block of Highway 107, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were assisting state police in the crash. Authorities did not...
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs’ veteran, energetic enforcer Kamani Johnson looks to expand role
LITTLE ROCK — Head Hog Eric Musselman wasted no time bolstering his frontline by dipping into the transfer portal at the conclusion of his Arkansas basketball program’s second consecutive NCAA tournament Elite Eight run as he snatched up four long, tall, and athletic big men in the span of a week bridging the end of April to the first few days of May.
Little Rock police make arrest in shooting at moving company
Little Rock police said they have arrested a man in connection the shooting that left a moving company employee injured.
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone ‘Duty to Intervene’ training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
Arkansas housing market cooling, not as quickly as national rate and with some bright spots
Arkansas's housing market is not facing as much a decline as what is being reported nationally.
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
