Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPS update: Reading initiatives, safety updates, athletics, and more

School is in full swing for Stuttgart students. Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services for Stuttgart Public Schools, said there are sporting events and reading programs happening this week. Reading initiatives. Meekins Middle School’s One Book, One School program is underway. The program engages students, their families, and...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Registration open for Master Gardeners training

Registration is open for the 2022 Master Gardeners training class. Pat Kizzire, president of the Arkansas County Master Gardeners, said completing the 40 hours of training is the first step that participants take to become Master Gardeners. “Arkansas County has a force of about 35 active members. We started our...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Registration opens for the Fall Walk Across Arkansas

Registration for the Fall Walk Across Arkansas is open now. Alta Lockley, Arkansas County extension agent for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the free exercise program gives residents a reason to engage in movement. “It is for Arkansans to help them improve their health,” Lockley said....
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
CLINTON, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: September 2, 2022

NETWORKING AT NOON | RNT YOUTH DUCK CALLING CLINIC | SPORTSMAN’S GUIDE DEADLINE APPROACHING | CASINO BOWLING | LAST CHANCE TO PURCHASE LEGACY BRICKS IN 2022 | AUGUST YARD OF THE MONTH WINNERS | WELCOME NEW MEMBER | SIGN UP FOR SMS ALERTS | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES. Networking...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Jamarco Christopher Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas

Jamarco Christopher Jones was born on July 7, 2001, in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Chris Jones and Wyakiety Williams. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Fort Smith. He attended Stuttgart Public Schools in Stuttgart, Arkansas, then transferred to Vian High School in Vian, Oklahoma.
FORT SMITH, AR
swark.today

Ex-Pulaski County Election Commissioner first Arkansans inducted into Knights of Rizal

Price is the first Arkansan ever inducted into the Knights of Rizal, the official Order of Chivalry of the Republic of the Philippines. Little Rock, Ark, August 30, 2022 – On Saturday, August 20, Joshua Ang Price, former Pulaski County Election Commissioner and new Deputy Director of Arkansas United, was inducted into the Order of the Knights of Rizal, the official Order of Chivalry of the Republic of the Philippines, in Honolulu, Hawaii. As the first county election commissioner and candidate for Secretary of State in Arkansas of Filipino-descent, Price was honored for his work in protecting voting access and advocating for equality and civil rights for Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) and minority communities in the state, as well as nationally. He is the first member of the Knights of Rizal from the state of Arkansas.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

1 dead after hit and run in Pulaski County Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person died in a hit and run that happened in Pulaski County Friday, the sheriff's office said. The incident happened in the 29000 block of Highway 107, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were assisting state police in the crash. Authorities did not...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hoop Hogs’ veteran, energetic enforcer Kamani Johnson looks to expand role

LITTLE ROCK — Head Hog Eric Musselman wasted no time bolstering his frontline by dipping into the transfer portal at the conclusion of his Arkansas basketball program’s second consecutive NCAA tournament Elite Eight run as he snatched up four long, tall, and athletic big men in the span of a week bridging the end of April to the first few days of May.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
BENTON, AR

