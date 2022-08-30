Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
As Madison screenprinting workers picket, owner calls demands ‘extortion’
Nearly all the sewing and printing workers at Madison screenprinting company Crushin’ It Apparel have been laid off after their boss called their demand for timely pay and better working conditions “extortion.”. The nine workers were laid off because they refused to remove their names from a joint...
Wisconsin Union, University Housing raise hourly wage to $15 for students
The Wisconsin Union and University Housing have increased their starting wages for student hourly positions at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from $11 an hour to $15 an hour. University Housing spokesman Brendon Dybdahl said the unit — which oversees 21 residence halls and seven dining locations at the University of...
'We're going to keep this energy all year': 2022-23 school year begins
Mendota Elementary School featured a chorus of “good mornings,” smiling kids and staff directing parents where to drop them off Thursday morning as the 2022-23 school year began. The first day of school in the Madison Metropolitan School District this year featured a few thousand 4K, kindergarten, sixth...
Opinion | Government price controls could threaten UW research
Those of us engaged in Wisconsin's innovation economy had a good summer. The recently passed CHIPS and Science Act authorizes historic investments in research that will accelerate the development of new technologies to solve global problems. That investment could come to naught, however, if a faction of interest groups pressuring...
Things to do in Madison: Taste of Madison, chamber music, bike path dances
WSUM’s Party in the Park music festival returns to James Madison Park this Saturday from 2-6 p.m. after a 17-year hiatus. The event, organized by WSUM’s student-led radio team, features performances from local and regional acts including Diet Lite, Deryk G. (pictured) and Interlay, as well as entertainment from other student-led organizations. Entrance is free and community members of every age are welcome.
Stoughton art gallery opens exhibit to raise money for Ukraine
Kyrylo Beskorovayny came to Cambridge from Ukraine as a high school student in 2010. In the small Wisconsin town, he established friendships with Katherine Simdon and Augie McGinnity-Wake, which continued long after he returned to his native country. When Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, Beskorovainyi reached out to his...
What went wrong with the Madison Public Market
The long-awaited Madison Public Market, nearly 15 years in the making, was faced with another major setback this week putting its future in jeopardy — and the city doesn’t yet have a course of action to address it. The market was dealt a big blow Wednesday after the...
State Debate: Are GOP legislators in a mood to give Milwaukee as sales tax?, asks Bruce Murphy
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy is wondering if Wisconsin Republican legislators will give the city of Milwaukee the right to enact a local sales tax. He points to meetings between the city's new mayor and GOP legislators to "reset" the relationship as a sign that such an action could happen. Caffeinated...
Theater review: Get in, losers, we’re going to ‘Mean Girls’
On Wednesday, we wore pink. For the national equity tour of “Mean Girls,” in Madison through Sunday, the third time was the charm. Announced for fall 2020, then felled by the Omicron wave in February, the tour at last brings its tiny skirts, big hair (full of secrets!) and high energy choreography to Overture Hall this week.
