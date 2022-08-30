Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
5 of The Best and Biggest Corn Mazes in Illinois and the World
Illinois corn maze fans, we are so blessed to have some of the most incredible corn mazes. Enough styles and locations to please every kind of taste. On more than one occasion, I've heard people make this statement about Illinois, in a rather derogatory tone. "Illinois is nothing but cornfields."
One of Illinois’ Best Hidden Gem Attractions is in Rockford
Talk about flying under the radar, this park sounds incredibly awesome and it's something the fam should probably check out. It's called West Rock Wake Park and in case you're confused as to what it is exactly, let GoRockford.com explain:. By removing the need for a boat, everyone can enjoy...
Are These The Top 10 Best Wing Joints In The Rockford Area?
Wings. Extra spicy. Lots of ranch. A ton of napkins. These are all I need when it comes to getting my fingers messy in delicious chicken wings. I'm not ashamed to say it: I crave wings literally every day. Since my manager, Brian, mentioned wings a few days ago, all I could think about now is where I'm getting my next fill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Drag Racing Becoming a Major Problem On Illinois Streets?
Reckless driving on Illinois streets is nothing new, but are instances of drag racing rising at an alarming rate? It sure seems that way. Just last Friday a video of dragsters causing an uproar in one Chicago community went viral and ended with 2 men getting arrested and one car impounded.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
‘Open to almost anything’: Under MBI management, Metra depot gets new lease on life
Metra riders will see a little of the old Woodstock train station in the newly remodeled southeast end of the depot that was opened last week to morning commuters. Benches […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in...
Is Rockford’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ also the Top Spot for Labor Day Brunch?
Forgive all the hyperbole, it's not me, it's Yelp and the people who review stuff on their site. So while I was thinking about what to do this weekend, my feeble-minded brain started thinking about food. Like, where I should eat this weekend? Then I consulted Yelp to find the...
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
khqa.com
Illinois conservation police discover wild animals in home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A yearlong investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police on Tuesday culminated in a search warrant and the discovery of numerous illegally obtained wild animals – alive and dead – inside a DeKalb County home. No arrests were made immediately, but the investigation is...
pondtrademag.com
Contractor’s Corner | Spilling Over
What I thought was going to be a rebuild of an 11-by-16-foot pond turned out to be much, much more. When the client initially contacted me, he sent some photos of his existing pond. It was your typical landscaper-built pond. You know the type — with the 2-by-3-foot, 8-inch-thick Eden slab stair-step waterfall, a mixed bag of all different types of stone and 3-inch gravel. It’s commonly above ground with landscape block walls surrounding it for support.
nrgmediadixon.com
IDOT in Dixon Says They Need You for Over the Winter Months
Even though it is warm and sunny right now, the fact remains that in a few months the farming season and the construction season will be winding down and finish for the year. This may mean that some people will find themselves out of work. The Illinois Department of Transportation...
Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, ‘Drug Dealer Paradise’
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘Shivery & Snowy’ Illinois Winter Forecast
Buckle up, we've got a tragically cold winter on the way. Usually I'm all about bringing good news, but this time, I can't promise that. As we get ready for fall, we're also not too far away from the cold, wet, blustery winter that apparently we're getting this year. Which...
Coyote Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort For Illinois Girl
For a little girl in Illinois, a coyote got a little bit too close for comfort. I've seen a lot of different types of animals wandering the streets of Rockford including a fox, turkeys, deer, rabbits, squirrels, skunks, opossums, cats, dogs, mice, birds, coyotes, and I'm sure a few more that I can't remember off the top of my head.
Woman, 77, missing from Wauconda
WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Chicago. According to police, Judith Kokos was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of North Kostner Avenue. She drives a blue 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate 208 WWJ. The woman has blonde hair […]
If Someone Steals Your Illinois Plate, Can You Get In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
Rockford Attraction Is One Of The Best Places To Visit For Fall in Illinois
With all the rainy days we've been having, I've started looking into all the fall festivities approaching since the warm weather doesn't seem to want to stay around much longer. After looking for corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and delicious cider donuts near me, I stumbled upon this list that had...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Residents Voice Their Concern of the Safety of Motorized Bicycles on Dixon Streets to Mayor Arellano
I am sure that if you travel the streets of Dixon you have seen motorized bike riders zipping down the streets. Recently, Dixon Mayor Li Arellano said he has received concerns from residents about the little hard to see bikes flying around town and at times not obeying stop signs.
The One App That Helps Put the Brakes On Rising Car Thefts in Illinois
Vehicle technology has come so far that we no longer have to use a key to start our car or open it, but it still can't find a way to make car thefts a thing of the past. In fact, cars are being stolen in the Rockford area at an alarming rate.
Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location
Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0