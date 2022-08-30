ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

WLBT

72-year-old dies of ‘severe head injury’; Rankin Co. man captured after statewide BOLO

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man has been captured after a 72-year-old man died of a “severe head injury” on Thursday. According to authorities, on September 1, Rankin County deputies were called to Oakdale Road where a man was being treated for “a severe head injury” that the victim appeared to have suffered from intentional blunt force trauma.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department reported that a man was shot and robbed at a car wash in Jackson on Thursday. Two men dressed in black robbed the victim, Dushawn Lewis, at gunpoint at the “Car Wash” located on Capital street near Prentiss Street and took the victim’s vehicle, leaving Lewis in critical condition.
JACKSON, MS
Brandon, MS
Brandon, MS
Crime & Safety
WLBT

Jackson Mayor joined by federal officials at water distribution site

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal officials are in Jackson to get a better idea of the scope of city’s water crisis and what assistance will be needed both now and in the future. Friday afternoon, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was joined by Congressman Bennie Thompson, a FEMA representative and...
JACKSON, MS
Butch Lee
WLBT

Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being shot in Jackson. The shooting occurred on Carolyn Avenue just off Clinton Boulevard. Jackson police say the two men were shot while they were sitting in a vehicle. Investigators believe they were arguing with someone else over money before being shot.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, September 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. President Joe Biden personally called and spoke with Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Gov. Reeves, FEMA Administrator to provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, 2.8 million bottles of water have been distributed in Jackson over the last 24 hours, with more trucks coming in. “Together, we have built a strong coalition to respond to the crisis,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m incredibly appreciative to all the folks who are working together to help those in need.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Head of FEMA to visit Jackson Friday on Day 5 of latest water shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will be in Jackson on Friday to “ensure” Jackson has everything needed to restore its water quality. Criswell’s visit comes days after President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Jackson, which Governor Reeves said will...
JACKSON, MS

