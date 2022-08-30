Read full article on original website
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Pelahatchie woman sentenced to ten years for plotting ex-husband's murder on the dark webLavinia ThompsonPelahatchie, MS
Felon and former Facebook live host William ‘Napolean’ Edwards indicted for murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County grand jury has indicted William Ervin Edwards, the man whose social media personas include “The Cipher” and Napoleon, for first-degree murder in the May shooting death of a community activist. Specifically, the 55-year-old Edwards faces one count of first-degree murder by...
72-year-old dies of ‘severe head injury’; Rankin Co. man captured after statewide BOLO
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man has been captured after a 72-year-old man died of a “severe head injury” on Thursday. According to authorities, on September 1, Rankin County deputies were called to Oakdale Road where a man was being treated for “a severe head injury” that the victim appeared to have suffered from intentional blunt force trauma.
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to. “Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves...
Man left in critical condition after armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department reported that a man was shot and robbed at a car wash in Jackson on Thursday. Two men dressed in black robbed the victim, Dushawn Lewis, at gunpoint at the “Car Wash” located on Capital street near Prentiss Street and took the victim’s vehicle, leaving Lewis in critical condition.
Jackson Mayor joined by federal officials at water distribution site
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal officials are in Jackson to get a better idea of the scope of city’s water crisis and what assistance will be needed both now and in the future. Friday afternoon, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was joined by Congressman Bennie Thompson, a FEMA representative and...
Jackson Icehouse ‘putting their resources to use’ during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than sixty pallets of Kentwood water were unloaded off 18-wheelers at the Jackson Ice company store on Jefferson Street this morning. This comes after dozens of requests were made to this store for more water around the city of Jackson. The supervisor at the Jackson...
Officials faced ‘setback’ at Jackson water plant; Miss. National Guard to deploy Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves, along with MEMA officials, provided updates Wednesday on the ongoing water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city, affecting its nearly 170,000 residents. According to MEMA, the emergency rental pump from Florida has now been installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant -...
Co-owner of Brandon business pleads guilty to illegally dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon fat and oil recycling business, has pled guilty to illegally dumping industrial waste into the Jackson sewer system. On Wednesday, Robert David Douglas, 60,...
Yazoo City woman guilty of kidnapping one of two children in home
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Yazoo City was convicted of kidnapping on Tuesday, August 23. Tamela Harris was found guilty of a kidnapping by the Yazoo County Circuit Court involving one of two children found in her home by the FBI in 2021. When approached by the...
Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being shot in Jackson. The shooting occurred on Carolyn Avenue just off Clinton Boulevard. Jackson police say the two men were shot while they were sitting in a vehicle. Investigators believe they were arguing with someone else over money before being shot.
Significant pay raises on tap for Jackson’s public works, parks and rec employees
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of Jackson’s hardest-working employees will be getting a significant pay raise as part of the city’s 2022-23 budget. Tuesday, the city council approved raising pay for workers across the department, in part, to make the city more competitive with the private sector. The...
Bottled water, wipes, and toothbrushes distributed Wednesday in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson law firm has partnered with Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones to distribute bottled water and supplies to people in Jackson affected by the water crisis. Morgan & Morgan Law Firm says the distribution event will begin at Noon on Wednesday, August 31. It will...
U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District performs assessments at Jackson water plant
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to assess pumps at the O.B. Water Treatment Plant to support Jackson’s water crisis. On September 1, USACE Vicksburg District engineers were on site assessing the pumping system, wastewater infrastructure,...
Gov. Reeves and Mayor Lumumba, for first time, stand together as capital city faces crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time since the beginning of the capital city’s water crisis, Governor Tate Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba stood together for a joint press conference on Thursday. The joint-presser comes after questions were asked as to whether the two leaders were...
Things To Know for Thursday, September 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. President Joe Biden personally called and spoke with Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A graduate of Tougaloo College was killed Tuesday in a “belt loader entanglement” at the New Orleans Airport. According to the Director of Communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, Jermani Thompson, 26, was injured on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded, and maintained.
Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
Lincoln Co. voters say ‘yes’ to medical marijuana in special election
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Lincoln County voters said “yes” to medical marijuana in a special election on Tuesday. Unofficial results showed 1,387 votes for and 1,203 votes against, overturning the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors’ decision to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program.
Gov. Reeves, FEMA Administrator to provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, 2.8 million bottles of water have been distributed in Jackson over the last 24 hours, with more trucks coming in. “Together, we have built a strong coalition to respond to the crisis,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m incredibly appreciative to all the folks who are working together to help those in need.”
Head of FEMA to visit Jackson Friday on Day 5 of latest water shortage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell will be in Jackson on Friday to “ensure” Jackson has everything needed to restore its water quality. Criswell’s visit comes days after President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Jackson, which Governor Reeves said will...
