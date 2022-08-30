Read full article on original website
Tonight’s High School Football Schedule for Week 2 Is Full of Huge Games!
There are some AWESOME games on the schedule tonight! One that sticks out is Batavia at Lincoln-Way East…a battle of two historically good programs that are very good once again! LWE is a consensus favorite to win the 8A state championship while Batavia is a top 3 team in 7A. That will be a battle!
Support Your Local Police as They Race Old Squad Cars for Charity!
When it comes to fundraisers for the Special Olympics of Illinois, many people know of the big ones: the Polar Plunge, the First Look for Charity at the Chicago Auto Show, and the rubber duck derby on the Chicago River. But have you heard of the Five-O Race?! This looks...
Nick’s Top 5 Reasons to Become Members at Brookfield Zoo
You know it. You love it. Brookfield Zoo has been a staple of family fun in Chicagoland for generations! I’m sure you’ve gone once or twice in your life, but have you considered a membership? You REALLY, REALLY should! It’s one of the best deals going, especially if you have kids (or you entertain someone else’s kids from time to time)!
Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County
Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan. Projects and traffic...
Help Save Lives at The World’s largest Dog Wedding
Hi it’s Leslie, and your dog can participate in an effort to create the world’s largest dog wedding, and it all goes to help save lives of veterans and dogs. And it’s right in our backyard, at Northwestern Medicine Fields home of the the Kane County Cougars.
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
Labor Day Traffic Safety Campaign
The Joliet Police Department announces its plans for a traffic safety campaign focusing on impaired driving and other dangerous behavior such as distracted driving and failure to buckle up. With messages like “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” and “Drive High Get a DUI,” the high- visibility mobilization will run from Aug. 20 through the early morning hours of Sept.7 to include the Labor Day holiday, an often deadly time on Illinois roads.
