Dekalb County, GA

Tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil overturns on I-20; all lanes back open

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — All lanes are back open on Interstate 20 eastbound after a crash just before SR 124/Turner Hill Rd. in DeKalb County.

DeKalb fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that 3 cars, including a tractor trailer, were involved in the crash a little after 11 a.m.

All lanes were shut down for just over an hour while crews worked to remove the tractor trailer from the road. It has since been cleared and reopened.

The tractor trailer was carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil. Fortunately, there were minimal leaks and no fire.

Fire officials said only two people were injured. It is unclear if those injured were from the cars involved or if the driver of the truck was injured.

This crash comes just less than 24 hours after a crash on Interstate 285 caused all lanes to be shut down for hours.

Comments / 6

Hambone w
4d ago

what else is new? people can't drive. it makes no sense for this highway to be shut down as much as it is. change the speed limit or something DAMN.

Reply(1)
4
Sassy Jo
4d ago

What else is new! I have seen people cut a tractor Trailer drive off. I have also seen Tractor Trailer drivers driving erratically not all but some. I have seen Tractor Trailer drivers drifting into the other lines and then swerve back into their Lane. We need to slow it down and drive right. There's not a day that goes by without a news story of an accident on some highway some road somewhere

Reply
4

