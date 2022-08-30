Tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil overturns on I-20; all lanes back open

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — All lanes are back open on Interstate 20 eastbound after a crash just before SR 124/Turner Hill Rd. in DeKalb County.

DeKalb fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that 3 cars, including a tractor trailer, were involved in the crash a little after 11 a.m.

All lanes were shut down for just over an hour while crews worked to remove the tractor trailer from the road. It has since been cleared and reopened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The tractor trailer was carrying 40,000 pounds of cooking oil. Fortunately, there were minimal leaks and no fire.

Fire officials said only two people were injured. It is unclear if those injured were from the cars involved or if the driver of the truck was injured.

This crash comes just less than 24 hours after a crash on Interstate 285 caused all lanes to be shut down for hours.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group