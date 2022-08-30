ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, MI

abc12.com

Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Police identify woman killed in Bay County and suspect killed by deputy

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released names of the Bay County woman killed last weekend and her alleged killer, who was shot and killed by a responding sheriff deputy. Michigan State Police confirm 27-year-old Bethany Taylor was killed in her residence at Bangor Downs Townhouses in Bangor Township...
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Vassar woman dies after crashing into a ditch along M-46

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Vassar woman died after crashing into a ditch along M-46 in Tuscola County on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police say 78-year-old Joyce D. Jackson was driving west on M-46 when she went off the road and overturned into a ditch, where she then struck a tree near Ringle Road in Tuscola County around 4:20 p.m.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County sheriff looking for repeated catalytic converter thieves

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office needs help finding two people accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Fenton. Investigators say the two suspects stole at least nine catalytic converters. The sheriff's office says that while the video quality isn't great, they're hoping the public can...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

4 police officers charged in connection with alleged assault case in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw area police came out in force to show support for two officers and a state trooper charged by the state of Michigan for neglect of duty. In all, four police officers were charged in connection with a traffic stop on March 28. A Michigan State trooper was caught on camera hitting a handcuffed man during a traffic stop.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw police officers charged after March incident will remain on the job

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two officers from the Saginaw Police Department are facing misdemeanor charges for their actions at the scene where a Michigan State Police trooper allegedly punched a handcuffed man. The Michigan Attorney General's Office is charging officers Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez with misdemeanor willful neglect of...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
HARRISON, MI
abc12.com

Four police officers charged for actions during Saginaw traffic stop

Two Saginaw police officers and two Michigan State Police troopers are facing charges after an investigation into a traffic stop on March 28. 4 police officers charged in connection with alleged assault case in Saginaw. Saginaw Police packed the courtroom to support officers charged with neglect of duty.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw man injured after SUV rolls over on I-94

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man suffered serious injuries after the SUV he was driving rolled over on I-94 in Kalamazoo County on Friday afternoon. Police say the 66-year-old was driving a Mercury Mountaineer east on I-94 near Galesburg when he swerved to avoid hitting a semi truck that drove into his lane.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint Mayor catches illegal dumper on camera

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Illegal dumpers in the city of Flint are getting bolder. Illegal dumping is often done in the darkness, but Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely recently caught one guy in the act. It happened August 27th in the area of Rankin and Bonbright Streets. “He observed the male...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint residents call for expansion of Operation Arrowhead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Genesee County sheriff's Operation Arrowhead is proving to reduce crime in the city of Flint. Since the operation began nearly three months ago, the sheriff's office has made more than 50 arrests and responded to 600 calls. But while some residents are praising its...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Crash leaves 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without power

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - A rollover crash in Saginaw County knocked down power lines, leaving more than 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without electricity. The accident Thursday morning shut down State Street between Hemmeter Road and Passolt Street in Saginaw Township. The Consumers Energy Outage Map showed the outage was reported around 6:15 a.m.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint community mourns the death of Koegel Meats chief executive

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint area is remembering the life and legacy of Albert Koegel. Koegel passed away peacefully at his home last week surrounded by family at 96 years old. He was the CEO of Koegel Meats for decades and continued working there unitl he was 90 years...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Bay County woman claims $218,000 jackpot from Club Keno The Jack

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County woman's husband missed a couple digits in the text message she sent him about a $218,000 jackpot she won from Club Keno The Jack. The 61-year-old matched her easy pick The Jack numbers -- 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 -- to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in a drawing on Aug. 13. She bought her ticket at Village Mini Mart at 1100 S. Euclid Ave. in Bay City.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

4 Mid-Michigan beaches closed for contamination to start Labor Day weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four popular swimming spots in Mid-Michigan are closed at the beginning of Labor Day weekend due to contamination. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported the following beaches were closed to swimming on Friday:. Singing Bridge Beach on Saginaw Bay in Arenac County has been closed for...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings. Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts. But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City. On...
BAY CITY, MI

