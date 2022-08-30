Read full article on original website
Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
Police identify woman killed in Bay County and suspect killed by deputy
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released names of the Bay County woman killed last weekend and her alleged killer, who was shot and killed by a responding sheriff deputy. Michigan State Police confirm 27-year-old Bethany Taylor was killed in her residence at Bangor Downs Townhouses in Bangor Township...
Vassar woman dies after crashing into a ditch along M-46
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Vassar woman died after crashing into a ditch along M-46 in Tuscola County on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police say 78-year-old Joyce D. Jackson was driving west on M-46 when she went off the road and overturned into a ditch, where she then struck a tree near Ringle Road in Tuscola County around 4:20 p.m.
Genesee County sheriff looking for repeated catalytic converter thieves
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office needs help finding two people accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Fenton. Investigators say the two suspects stole at least nine catalytic converters. The sheriff's office says that while the video quality isn't great, they're hoping the public can...
Saginaw City Councilman hit with baseball bat after dispute on couple's property
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A dispute allegedly ended with a man hitting a Saginaw City Councilman with a baseball bat. The man was arrested and later released from jail after the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office declined to issue criminal charges at this time. Saginaw City Councilman Michael Flores lives on...
4 police officers charged in connection with alleged assault case in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw area police came out in force to show support for two officers and a state trooper charged by the state of Michigan for neglect of duty. In all, four police officers were charged in connection with a traffic stop on March 28. A Michigan State trooper was caught on camera hitting a handcuffed man during a traffic stop.
Police, prosecutor, civil rights leader surprised with decision to charge Saginaw officers
SAGINAW (WJRT) - Reaction this evening on the criminal charges handed down by the Attorney General's office on two city police officers and a state trooper for willful neglect of duty. The charges stem from an incident in March, where a Michigan State Police trooper was caught on camera punching...
Saginaw police officers charged after March incident will remain on the job
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two officers from the Saginaw Police Department are facing misdemeanor charges for their actions at the scene where a Michigan State Police trooper allegedly punched a handcuffed man. The Michigan Attorney General's Office is charging officers Jordan Engelhart and Dominic Vasquez with misdemeanor willful neglect of...
Two residents injured when car slams into a house near Mount Pleasant
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two residents sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into their house on Shepherd Road near Mount Pleasant early Thursday. Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman from Harrison was driving north on Shepherd Road near Pickard Street in Isabella County's Chippewa Township when she left the road and hit the house around 1 a.m.
Four police officers charged for actions during Saginaw traffic stop
Two Saginaw police officers and two Michigan State Police troopers are facing charges after an investigation into a traffic stop on March 28. 4 police officers charged in connection with alleged assault case in Saginaw. Saginaw Police packed the courtroom to support officers charged with neglect of duty.
Saginaw man injured after SUV rolls over on I-94
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man suffered serious injuries after the SUV he was driving rolled over on I-94 in Kalamazoo County on Friday afternoon. Police say the 66-year-old was driving a Mercury Mountaineer east on I-94 near Galesburg when he swerved to avoid hitting a semi truck that drove into his lane.
Flint Mayor catches illegal dumper on camera
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Illegal dumpers in the city of Flint are getting bolder. Illegal dumping is often done in the darkness, but Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely recently caught one guy in the act. It happened August 27th in the area of Rankin and Bonbright Streets. “He observed the male...
Flint residents call for expansion of Operation Arrowhead
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Genesee County sheriff's Operation Arrowhead is proving to reduce crime in the city of Flint. Since the operation began nearly three months ago, the sheriff's office has made more than 50 arrests and responded to 600 calls. But while some residents are praising its...
Crash leaves 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without power
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - A rollover crash in Saginaw County knocked down power lines, leaving more than 1,500 Consumers Energy customers without electricity. The accident Thursday morning shut down State Street between Hemmeter Road and Passolt Street in Saginaw Township. The Consumers Energy Outage Map showed the outage was reported around 6:15 a.m.
Flint community mourns the death of Koegel Meats chief executive
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint area is remembering the life and legacy of Albert Koegel. Koegel passed away peacefully at his home last week surrounded by family at 96 years old. He was the CEO of Koegel Meats for decades and continued working there unitl he was 90 years...
Boil Water Advisory issued for city of Mt. Morris, parts of two townships
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Mt. Morris and parts of Vienna and Mt. Morris townships are under a boil water advisory until further notice because of multiple water main breaks. The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office, which operates the county water system, said a valve used to...
Bay County woman claims $218,000 jackpot from Club Keno The Jack
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County woman's husband missed a couple digits in the text message she sent him about a $218,000 jackpot she won from Club Keno The Jack. The 61-year-old matched her easy pick The Jack numbers -- 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 -- to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in a drawing on Aug. 13. She bought her ticket at Village Mini Mart at 1100 S. Euclid Ave. in Bay City.
AAA offers free tows to keep impaired drivers off Michigan roads over Labor Day
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - AAA wants to keep impaired and intoxicated drivers off Michigan roads over Labor Day weekend by offering free tows to get them home safely. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program for the holiday weekend in Michigan and 10 others states from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
4 Mid-Michigan beaches closed for contamination to start Labor Day weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four popular swimming spots in Mid-Michigan are closed at the beginning of Labor Day weekend due to contamination. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported the following beaches were closed to swimming on Friday:. Singing Bridge Beach on Saginaw Bay in Arenac County has been closed for...
New business give vacant Bay City buildings new life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New business are skating into Bay City, bringing new life into abandoned buildings. Call it the tale of two streets – one full of bars and another full of abandoned storefronts. But there is new hope to transform the area in Bay City. On...
