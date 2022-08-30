Read full article on original website
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in IllinoisTravel MavenFreeport, IL
Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
100fmrockford.com
What’s there to do in the Rockford area on Labor Day weekend? Here are 11 ideas
ROCKFORD — Stop laboring and start relaxing because a three-day weekend is nearly here. We’ve got 11 ideas for things to do over the Labor Day weekend in the Rockford area, but there’s even more to check out in our events calendar. Here are a few fast...
rockrivercurrent.com
What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it
ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
Rockford residents share opinions on new proposed Highcrest bike trail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents got the chance to voice their opinions about a proposed multi-use patch project in Rockford Wednesday night. The open house was held at Holy Family Church. The 17-foot wide “Highcrest Connection” trail would extend over two miles on the south side of Highcrest Road, from Springcreek Road to Alpine. […]
Rockford’s Midwest Rustic closes for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
One of Illinois’ Best Hidden Gem Attractions is in Rockford
Talk about flying under the radar, this park sounds incredibly awesome and it's something the fam should probably check out. It's called West Rock Wake Park and in case you're confused as to what it is exactly, let GoRockford.com explain:. By removing the need for a boat, everyone can enjoy...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Found This Beautiful Dog, Know The Owners?
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Skunky Situation in Rockford…
rockrivercurrent.com
Subway to move into former Taco John’s in south Rockford
ROCKFORD — Subway is moving out of Alpine Plaza and into the former Taco John’s across the street. The restaurant franchise is remodeling the shuttered taco shop at 3629 S. Alpine Road with a goal of opening later this month. It has closed the Alpine Plaza store, 3220...
Are These The Top 10 Best Wing Joints In The Rockford Area?
Wings. Extra spicy. Lots of ranch. A ton of napkins. These are all I need when it comes to getting my fingers messy in delicious chicken wings. I'm not ashamed to say it: I crave wings literally every day. Since my manager, Brian, mentioned wings a few days ago, all I could think about now is where I'm getting my next fill.
Rural Illinois Home Is Very Unique And A Steal At Less Than A Million Dollars
I've done a few of these "really nice houses in Illinois" posts and this one in DeKalb has to be the nicest one under a million dollars I've ever seen. The residence in question is located at 9 Arrowhead Lane in DeKalb, Illinois and it is impressive. This is part...
Is Drag Racing Becoming a Major Problem On Illinois Streets?
Reckless driving on Illinois streets is nothing new, but are instances of drag racing rising at an alarming rate? It sure seems that way. Just last Friday a video of dragsters causing an uproar in one Chicago community went viral and ended with 2 men getting arrested and one car impounded.
rockrivercurrent.com
Winnebago County property values hit highest mark ever, and bigger tax bills could follow
ROCKFORD — The taxable value of property across Winnebago County has hit its highest mark on record, and rising values are contributing to bigger tax bills for most residents. The countywide equalized assessed value of property this year is more than $5.8 billion, nearly $3 million more than the...
Is Rockford’s ‘Best Kept Secret’ also the Top Spot for Labor Day Brunch?
Forgive all the hyperbole, it's not me, it's Yelp and the people who review stuff on their site. So while I was thinking about what to do this weekend, my feeble-minded brain started thinking about food. Like, where I should eat this weekend? Then I consulted Yelp to find the...
Woman rescued from Rock River in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — First responders rescued a woman from the Rock River in Janesville Thursday afternoon. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said crews were called to the Centerway bridge around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a woman clinging to a safety cable under the bridge. Police officers who got to the scene first dropped the 63-year-old woman a rope, which kept her in place until firefighters could give her a life jacket.
Rockford mayor responds to fatal officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said the investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on the city’s far-south side Thursday will take time. The mayor said immediately after learning of the shooting, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd asked the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force to investigate the actions of those involved. “As […]
khqa.com
Illinois conservation police discover wild animals in home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A yearlong investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police on Tuesday culminated in a search warrant and the discovery of numerous illegally obtained wild animals – alive and dead – inside a DeKalb County home. No arrests were made immediately, but the investigation is...
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
Hilarious Tripadvisor Review of Wisconsin Hotel, ‘Drug Dealer Paradise’
Looking for a little getaway in Madison, Wi? There's one location where taking the kids and grandma, might not be a great idea. I stumbled across this hotel review on Tripadvisor and it was too good not to share. Apparently Aundrea R. stayed at this location and the atmosphere, the people and the goings on...not so nice.
nrgmediadixon.com
IDOT in Dixon Says They Need You for Over the Winter Months
Even though it is warm and sunny right now, the fact remains that in a few months the farming season and the construction season will be winding down and finish for the year. This may mean that some people will find themselves out of work. The Illinois Department of Transportation...
WIFR
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Chicago are behind bars Wednesday after an early morning arrest in Rockford. Police say both men were observed around 1:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue standing outside a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago. Officers approached the men to investigate,...
