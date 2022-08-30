ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockrivercurrent.com

What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it

ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Midwest Rustic closes for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Rockford, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Found This Beautiful Dog, Know The Owners?

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Skunky Situation in Rockford…

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Subway to move into former Taco John’s in south Rockford

ROCKFORD — Subway is moving out of Alpine Plaza and into the former Taco John’s across the street. The restaurant franchise is remodeling the shuttered taco shop at 3629 S. Alpine Road with a goal of opening later this month. It has closed the Alpine Plaza store, 3220...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arch Bridge#Google Maps#Design#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Future Of Rockford#Rrstar
1440 WROK

Are These The Top 10 Best Wing Joints In The Rockford Area?

Wings. Extra spicy. Lots of ranch. A ton of napkins. These are all I need when it comes to getting my fingers messy in delicious chicken wings. I'm not ashamed to say it: I crave wings literally every day. Since my manager, Brian, mentioned wings a few days ago, all I could think about now is where I'm getting my next fill.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman rescued from Rock River in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — First responders rescued a woman from the Rock River in Janesville Thursday afternoon. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said crews were called to the Centerway bridge around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a woman clinging to a safety cable under the bridge. Police officers who got to the scene first dropped the 63-year-old woman a rope, which kept her in place until firefighters could give her a life jacket.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford mayor responds to fatal officer-involved shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said the investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on the city’s far-south side Thursday will take time. The mayor said immediately after learning of the shooting, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd asked the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force to investigate the actions of those involved. “As […]
khqa.com

Illinois conservation police discover wild animals in home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A yearlong investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police on Tuesday culminated in a search warrant and the discovery of numerous illegally obtained wild animals – alive and dead – inside a DeKalb County home. No arrests were made immediately, but the investigation is...
SANDWICH, IL
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store

Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
MADISON, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

IDOT in Dixon Says They Need You for Over the Winter Months

Even though it is warm and sunny right now, the fact remains that in a few months the farming season and the construction season will be winding down and finish for the year. This may mean that some people will find themselves out of work. The Illinois Department of Transportation...
DIXON, IL
WIFR

Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Chicago are behind bars Wednesday after an early morning arrest in Rockford. Police say both men were observed around 1:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue standing outside a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago. Officers approached the men to investigate,...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy